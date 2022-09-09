ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween Costume Drive

Shopping for a new costume every Halloween can be tough. To help, Hiram Cultural Center is hosting a Halloween Costume Drive at Soldiers Memorial Library. Let's recycle, reuse, reduce right in our own community. Drop off gently used Halloween costumes for the community at Soldiers Memorial Library. You can also...
