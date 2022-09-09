College of William & Mary pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

As the nation mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest-reigning monarch- the College of William & Mary debuts a tribute to honor the queen's passing.

Over the years, Queen Elizabeth II visited the William & Mary campus twice, once in 1957 and 2007.

During her first visit on October 16, 1957, both the Queen, Prince Philip, and the Duke of Edinburgh visited the Historic Triangle to help commemorate the 350th anniversary of the landing at Jamestown.

Exactly fifty years later Queen Elizabeth II came back to the campus on May 4, 2007, while she was in Virginia to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown. During her visit, she was made an honorary member of the "W&M Class of 2007."

To see more memories about the Queen and her impact on the William & Mary campus visit W&M News .

