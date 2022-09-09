Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koxe.com
Amon Benson, 94, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Amon Benson, age 94, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, September 19, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Gouldbusk Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 6:00 until...
koxe.com
Dottie Lee Holleman, 79, of Rising Star
Dottie Lee Holleman, 79, of Rising Star, Texas, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Jordan Springs Cemetery, Brownwood, Texas. Burial was under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Dottie was born November 13, 1942 in Hays County,...
koxe.com
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh passed away September 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. She was born in 1955 in Kingsville, Texas to Andrew Benson and Annette Inglet Milam of Bishop, Texas. Cindy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and mommy to Pepper, a salt and pepper Schnauzer and Rascal, a Wheatin Schnauzer.
koxe.com
Wanda Lois Mobley, 82, of Brownwood
Wanda Lois (Teague) Mobley, 82, of Brownwood, Texas completed God’s mission on earth, September 12, 2022 and is reunited with her loving husband, Bill Mobley and our Lord, Jesus Christ. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September, 17, 2022 in the Rocky Creek Cemetery, Brownwood,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koxe.com
Saundra Sue Holder Sigler, 74
Saundra Sue Holder Sigler, 74, passed away on September 12, 2022. Services will be Friday, September 16, 2022 at 1:00pm and a visitation will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Both services will be held at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, TX followed by a procession for interment at Coleman City Cemetery.
koxe.com
Brian Geeslin, 49, of Goldthwaite
Brian Geeslin, 49 of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. There is no set time for visitation. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 17, at 1:00 pm at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.
koxe.com
Jack Eugene Bruner, 53, of Early
Jack Eugene Bruner, 53 of Early passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, September 9, 2022. Family will host a visitation on Thursday, September 15th from 6 to 8 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be Friday, September 16th at 10...
koxe.com
Judy Lewallen, 84, of San Angelo
Judy Lewallen, age 84, long-time San Angelo resident, died in Cocoa, Florida on September 4, 2022. Her family will host a visitation at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, Coleman, Texas on Saturday, September 17 from 2-3 pm. After the visitation, a service will be held at 3:30 pm...
RELATED PEOPLE
koxe.com
Doris Neal (Stokes) Johnson, 89, of Brownwood
Doris Neal Johnson, 89, of Brownwood, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. A graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 15, 2022 under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Doris was born August 2, 1933 in Eastland County to A.N. and Eria (Reese)...
koxe.com
Glenda Rutherford, 86, of Lake Brownwood
Glenda Rutherford, age 86, of Lake Brownwood passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Graveside Service for Glenda will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery with Keegan Hall officiating. There is no set visitation, however a register book will be available to sign at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Eugenio Cantu, 94
Eugenio Cantu passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 7, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born on March 12, 1928 in Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico to Genaro and Teodosa Cantu. He married the love of his life, Dora Matamoros on February 22, 1955 and they were married for over 67 years. Eugenio was a devoted family man and together they raised seven children. He was a longtime member of St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
koxe.com
Antonio Bernal, 84, of Santa Anna
Antonio Bernal passed peacefully at home on September 12, 2022 at the age of 84. He was born on October 8, 1937 in Monclova, Coahuila, Mexico to Cecilio & Carlota Bernal. Antonio married the love of his life Maria Venacio on February 20, 1964 & they celebrated over 57 years of marriage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
koxe.com
Charles Kelly, 54, formerly of Brady
Charles LaShawn Kelly, age 54, of Atlanta, Georgia and formerly of Brady, Texas departed this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia after a long illness. Charles, a Brady native, was born August 31, 1968 in Texas to Charlie B. Kelly and Roberta Menefield. A homegoing service for...
koxe.com
Ella Louise “Cookie” (Meyer) Cooper, 82, of Brownwood
Ella Louise “Cookie” Cooper, age 82, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Brownwood. Private Family Services for Ella will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Cookie was born to Eugene A. Meyer...
koxe.com
Brownwood Chamber Luncheon Friday Features State Rep. Spiller
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon is on Friday, September 16th. The luncheon will be held at the Brownwood Country Club. Buffet lunch opens at 11:30 AM and the program will begin at noon. This luncheon will feature Representative David Spiller as he informs the Brown County...
koxe.com
Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51, of Brownwood
Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51 of Brownwood passed from this life at Abilene, Texas on September 2, 2022. He was born January 28, 1971 in Laredo, Texas to Maria Adame. He resided in Brownwood since 1974. He is survived by his mother, Maria Escobedo Adame, brother, Francisco Escobedo Jr., daughter Paige...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koxe.com
GARDEN CLUB BEGINS 92nd YEAR SEPT. 15
The Brownwood Garden Club, federated in 1930, begins their 2022-23 year on Thursday, September 15 at 11:30 AM at Southside Baptist. After a light luncheon, hosted by Loretta Carter and Carol Deal, and a short business meeting, members are looking forward to their featured program: “Backyard Wildlife Habitat” by Olivia Kost from Texas Parks & Wildlife.
koxe.com
Professional Women’s Luncheon scheduled for September 21st
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Professional Women’s Luncheon on September 21st from 11:30 am – 1 pm at The Hideout Golf Club and Resort. The cost is $16 per person at the door. The guest speaker is Crystal Stanley, director of the Lehnis Railroad...
koxe.com
Brownwood ISD Names September Spotlight Employees
This month’s spotlight teacher is Jason Adams. Mr. Adams is a 5th grade teacher at East Elementary. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Texas and is a state certified teacher (EC-6). Mr. Adams has been with Brownwood ISD since 2019, making this year his fourth teaching at East.
koxe.com
Bid for landfill cell construction awarded to DelHur Industries, Inc.
The Brownwood City Council during Tuesday morning’s meeting awarded a bid for construction of Landfill Cells 14 and 16 to DelHur Industries, Inc. The City received seven bids from Aug. 24-29, and DelHur’s bid of $6,297,987.18 was the lowest, received the highest score by City staff, and was recommended by the engineer. The timeline to finish the cells is one year, and construction will begin in October.
Comments / 0