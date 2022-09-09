Eugenio Cantu passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 7, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born on March 12, 1928 in Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico to Genaro and Teodosa Cantu. He married the love of his life, Dora Matamoros on February 22, 1955 and they were married for over 67 years. Eugenio was a devoted family man and together they raised seven children. He was a longtime member of St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

