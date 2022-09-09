Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Beer Lover’s Dream: What Local Favorites to Expect at the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival
The Annual Hudson River Craft Beer Festival is Returning to River Front Park in Beacon, NY! It will take place on September 17th. That's this Saturday! There is going to be a wide variety of drinks offered, but here is a little guide to the local Hudson Valley companies that will be sampling at the event.
Unlock the Mysteries of ‘Tarryhollow’ This Fall with a Walking Tour
All things fall are starting to harvest (yeah, went there) here in the Hudson Valley, so in between your hay rides and pumpkin picking adventures, why not consider getting a bit of a history lesson during a walking tour in one of the Hudson Valley's most popular historic towns. Serving...
Goat Found in Wurtsboro at Stewart's Shop
Reading through the comments I was a bit surprised to see so many people concerned that this goat had come from a meat or dairy farm. Funny no one mentioned that is might have escaped from a spa offering goat yoga. People's comments were overwhelmingly concerned that if the owner showed up that this kid was destined to be returned to an unhappy ending. I am hoping that is not true. The whole reason I am sharing this story is to help find this kid a happy ending.
Want To Go Mushroom Foraging In Cornwall, NY
In the past, I have shared my limited knowledge of mushrooms in hopes that you might be intrigued and want to go mushroom hunting yourself. The truth is I really know a whole lot about foraging for fungus and if you are like me, you should consult an expert before you head out.
Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?
Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
Massive Bug Spotted in Rhinebeck, Experts Warn to Stay Away
This massive bug was found in Rhinebeck, New York and people are trying to figure out what the heck it is. Do you know what we're looking at here?. Have you ever seen the movie Starship Troopers? When I first saw it in 1997 I thought that the idea of massive alien bugs hell-bent on destroying the human race was something that could only be on the big screen. I saw a picture of this large insect and I thought maybe the aliens have finally landed. Of course they would choose Upstate New York as their entry point.
5 Things we Love About Wurtsboro, New York
It's been called one of the Hudson Valley's best "Hallmark" type towns. The village of Wurtsboro is one of the towns in the Hudson Valley that has gotten a bit of a "bad rap" over the years. So bad that we have heard some people call it "Worstboro" instead of Wurtsboro. OUCH! Wurtsboro has also been mentioned a few times in recent lists of Hudson Valley towns with the ugliest names (the full list of towns is below. Before you scroll down to look at the list let us share some of the things we LOVE about Wurtsboro, New York!
8 Dutchess County, NY Apple Orchards to Visit Fall, 2022
My girlfriend lives in the Capital Region, a little north of where I used to live. I keep telling her that she'll have to come down to the Hudson Valley for all the fall festivities we have to offer. I even told her once SNL makes fun of your region and its apple picking, you know that you got something worthwhile.
New York SP: Man Drove Drunk On I-84 In Hudson Valley With 3 Kids
Police allege an out-of-state man was caught driving drunk on I-84 in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. On Monday, New York State Police From Troop F in Orange County announced a Connecticut man was caught allegedly driving drunk on Interstate 84 in Orange County with children in the car.
250 Bags of Heroin, Fentanyl During Hudson Valley, NY Traffic Stop
One traffic stop in the Hudson Valley may have saved countless lives. Two people were arrested. On Tuesday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office highlighted a heroin investigation that led to the arrest of two residents. Ulster County Sheriff's Office Arrest 2 From Saugerties After Traffic Stop In Town Of Ulster.
Hudson Valley, New York Driver Killed Trying To Pass Car
New York State Police believe a Hudson Valley man was killed in a head-on crash while trying to pass another vehicle. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F reported on an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 97 in the Town of Highland. Sullivan County, New York...
Hudson Valley Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 5, NYSP
A Hudson Valley man is facing a 14-count indictment following a crash that killed three people and injured five. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York Man...
One of the Country’s Most Popular Festivals Is Coming to Saugerties
I can still remember the days before there was an official Hudson Valley Garlic Festival. It was decades ago, and I worked at a small radio station in Kingston. Part of my job was to record and provide sound effects for a weekly cooking show hosted by Pat Reppert who owned Shale Hill Farm in Saugerties. Pat was an amazing woman and every year she invited her friends to her farm for a garlic party. Eventually, that party became too big for the farm, and the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival was born. I may have missed a few steps, but that’s basically how it came about.
Here’s When Your Favorite HV Ice Cream Shops are Closing for Winter
The clearest sign that summer is over is when your local ice cream shop closes for the season. While there are a few brave dessert-slingers who stay open all year long, many businesses shut their doors until the warm sun starts shining again. Here's a list of the last days of seasonal business for some of our favorite Hudson Valley ice cream shops.
5 Restaurants Hudson Valley Diners Want Their Final Feast At
If you only had one meal left to eat on this earth, which restaurant would you visit? From local staples that have been beloved for years to Michelin-starred favorites, there were some great answers from all across the Hudson Valley. The Rosendale Café in Rosendale, NY. My personal choice...
You Must Try These 10 Coffee Shops Near Beacon, New York
I've shared a few Food Theory videos before, but I really enjoyed this one. It's about how coffee houses helped lead to the Scientific Revolution. It's quite fascinating, and I recommend viewing it. One major component about coffee houses were that they were great meeting places for intellectuals to come...
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
Popular Poughkeepsie Tattoo Shop To Relocate After Nearly Three Decades
A staple for nearly three decades in Poughkeepsie, just across from Marist College, Planet New York Tattoo has announced that due to the sale of their building, they are going to be relocating to a new shop across town. The surprising announcement came Wednesday, September 7th, via social media. Planet...
Dutchess County Restaurant Owners Make Business-Changing Announcement
The Hudson Valley provides residents and those who visit with a variety of experiences. Locally owned businesses take pride in their establishments and those who stop by. Whether its a place that has our favorite meal, locally owned goods, or somewhere enjoyable to hang out, there's something for everyone. Residents...
Beer Tasting This Week with Kelsey Grammer at Barton Orchards
Actor and Faith American Brewing founder Kelsey Grammer will appear at Barton Orchards Tuesday. Kelsey Grammer is most notable for his two decades playing the role of psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane on the NBC sitcom Cheers and its spinoff Frasier, for which he won four Prime Time Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards for his role.
