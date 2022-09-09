Read full article on original website
Busy State Fair So Far: Monday Numbers Good, Weekend Attendance Still Being Counted
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – While final weekend numbers are still being added up, Monday’s Dillons Dollar Day at the Kansas State Fair drew an attendance of 33,829. Of those, 15,600 of those individuals came on the grounds free with their Dillons Plus. Another 12,235 paid a dollar to get in. Other tickets account for the remainder.
Great Opening Weekend; Tuesday is $2 Tasting at Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The opening weekend of the Kansas State Fair was a good one, according to General Manager Bryan Schulz. “The rain actually was welcome because there was a lot of people who needed to get away for a little bit,” Schulz told reporters Monday, but added, “after that, we knew there would be a huge influx of people.”
Goodson Resigns McPherson Zoning Appeals Chair, Boomgard tabbed as Replacement
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners this week accepted the resignation of long-time Board of Zoning Appeals member and current chair Chris Goodson, who has served on the board for 24 years. Commissioners have appointed Cody Boomgard as Goodson’s replacement retroactive to September 1st, which will allow him to...
Juanita J. Carmichael
Juanita Jane Carmichael, 89, went to her heavenly home Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. She was born February 12, 1933, in Montezuma, KS, to Amos Robert and Hazel Nadine (French) Jantz. Juanita graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1951, and Salt City Business College. She worked as...
Farmers on cusp of harvest in west central Iowa
Farmers in west central Iowa are on the cusp of harvest. In fact, Calhoun County corn and soybean grower Brent Johnson says silage chopping is winding down. “We don’t have a lot of that in the area, but the guys who do that are finished. There’s been a couple guys that have started with some high moisture (corn because) they’ve needed some feed, but otherwise we’re probably about two weeks out I suppose.”
Missouri farmer says corn yields are below average but better than expected
A southeast Missouri farmer in the middle of corn harvest says yields are below average but better than expected. Clint Stephens grows corn, soybeans, wheat, and rice in Stoddard County. He tells Brownfield hot, dry weather during pollination had him expecting yields down in the 170 range when he began harvest on August 22nd.
Below average corn crop for southwest Iowa farmer
A southwest Iowa farmer says this year’s corn crop is one of his worst in over a decade. Ray Gaesser says his area was impacted by drought. “We had a record year last year and this year is going to be the worst in 10 years,” he said. “That’s how you get averages, I think. It might be the first time we’ve collected crop insurance for a long, long time.”
Kansas Man Dead After UTV Crashes into Bull
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KNS) — A Kansas man died after his UTV crashed into a bull. The collision happened Friday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just before 10:30 pm, 19-year-old Max Wewe, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a UTV. With him was 21-year-old Cade Fairchild, of Cheney.
KLETC Graduates 298th Basic Training Class, Includes 2 from Hutch PD
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Graduates 298th Basic Training Class. Twenty-one new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on September 9th at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Deputy David Decker of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office was...
Deadline Extended for Hutchinson Youth City Council Applicants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The application deadline has been extended for students interested in participating in the Hutchinson Youth City Council. The opportunity is open to all Hutchinson students, grades 7-12. The city’s new youth council will provide youth with an opportunity to increase their knowledge of civic education through...
MMS 7th and 8th Grade Volleyball Results from Monday’s Triangular against Lakewood and Newton
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson Middle School’s volleyball team played triangulars against Salina Lakewood and Newton on Monday. The 7th graders hosted their triangular, while the 8th graders went to Newton. The 8th Grade A team was able to move to 8-0, as they defeated Salina Lakewood: 25-18, 25-9,...
Buhler Soccer Goes 2-1 at Goddard Invite, Season Off to Promising Start
GODDARD, Kan. – After dropping a 1-4 decision to 6A power Garden City in the opening round of last week’s Goddard Invitational, Buhler soccer rebounded to win back-to-back matches and place fifth. Following Thursday’s 2-0 semifinal win over Winfield, coach Bransyn Felty felt like his team was on...
Drought’s Impacts Extended to Fish, Wildlife
MANHATTAN, Kan. — No one needs to tell Kansas’ farmers that the state is suffering from drought. The agricultural industry is well aware of the negative impacts, from failing crops and erosion runoff to decreased livestock grazing and hay inventory concerns. “Right now, 90% of the state is...
Wisconsin crops look good after more rain
Wisconsin’s crops are doing well, especially after weekend rains in the southeastern part of the state where it had been dry. Most of the state received at least half an inch last week. USDA reporters say 92% of the state’s corn is in the dough stage and 63% of...
Iowa farmers busy as harvest nears
Silage chopping continues and seed corn harvest is underway in Iowa. USDA’s latest weekly crop report says farmers are also busy cutting hay, seeding cover crops, and preparing harvest equipment. Crop development is slightly behind normal with 23 percent of corn mature and nine percent of soybeans dropping leaves.
Three new foods come to the 2022 Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hopefully you’re getting some exercise so you're slimmed down and ready to indulge in some great Kansas State Fair food starting Friday. Aside from the usual Pronto Pups, fried cheesecake and other delights, there are three new delicacies to try this year. The three new foods to debut include the burnt end burger and waffle cheese curds which will be located at the original beer garden. The third is the OMG chicken sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup. That will be available at a food vendor called Chicken City.
Sister Pairings Lead Bullpup Tennis to First Place in Haysville
HAYSVILLE, Kan. – The McPherson Bullpup Girls Tennis team was able to come away with another first place finish on Monday, edging Hutchinson by just two points in a meet hosted by Campus. Everyone was able to come out with winning records, as the Pups were led by Maryn...
As Dry Conditions Continue, Hutch Fire Asks Residents to Avoid Burning
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Due to continued extremely dry conditions, the Hutchinson Fire Department is encouraging residents to do no outdoor burning. Fire Marshal Michael Cain said if you do burn, please do so with an abundance of caution. This includes burning in fire pits and outdoor fireplaces. HFD also...
Weather hot and dry across Minnesota
It was another hot, dry week across Minnesota. USDA’s latest weekly crop update says temperatures were above normal and there was little rain statewide, with more than 30 percent of the topsoil rated short to very short. Corn dented or beyond is at 73 percent with eight percent mature,...
Farmers’ soybean yield estimates vary across the grain belt
Soybean yield estimates are all over the board as many midwestern farmers wait for harvest to begin. Stan Born in central Illinois says while a summer dry spell stressed the crop some, it still looks pretty good. “Soybeans, I believe, will be above my five-year average of 62 bushels per...
