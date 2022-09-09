ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in Townville. Deputies say 39-year-old Jennifer Burrous was last seen walking along Meredith Lake Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They say Burrous is believed to be without her phone...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County deputies looking for teen last seen Friday

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl. Julie Shaughnessy was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 along Metal Mansion Drive in Pendleton, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or send tips...
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Hartwell Police looking for missing teen with autism

HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Hartwell Police Department in Georgia is looking for a missing 19-year-old who left her home Sunday. Alicia Jenee Gardner, who is autistic, left her home on Sept. 10 in an unknown direction, according to the department. Police said Gardner it is unknown who she...
HARTWELL, GA
FOX Carolina

Passenger dies after driver hits fence in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a driver ran off the road and hit a fence. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 4:00 p.m. on White Horse Road Extension on Wednesday. The driver of a Honda SUV traveled...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate woman dies in crash in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on White Horse Road Ext. near Hicks Road, according to Nick Pye with South...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police: Suspect found inside burglarized business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say one man faces charges after officers checked on a burglarized business and found the suspect still inside. Police say they were on routine patrol, when they checked on a business on Laurens Rd. that was previously burglarized. Officers say they began to...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

One person killed in Anderson County crash, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — One person died in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Anderson County, according to Donald McCown with Anderson County Coroner's Office. The crash happened about around 12:30 p.m. on Liberty Highway at Allgood Road in Anderson, McCown said. According to McCown, Terry Giovani Luciano, 64, of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for runaway last seen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Okiiah Pearson-Mayes, a minor who recently ran away in Anderson. Officers said Pearson-Mayes was last seen on September 10, 2022, at Belton Wood Apartments on Howard Lane. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, cream...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a missing 14-year-old who they believe ran away last week. Deputies said Henderson was last seen near Kentmont Lane in Greer on Sept 7, 2022. They added that he was wearing...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Bond denied for one suspect after mother of two-year-old twins shot, killed in argument

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a mother of two-year-old twins was killed on Tuesday night after an argument. Deputies initially responded to Greenville Memorial hospital just before 9 p.m. after a woman reportedly showed up with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner’s office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb later passed from her injuries around 10:30 p.m.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: 1 dead after crash on Highway 178 in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash in Anderson County Wednesday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 11:51 a.m. on Highway 178. Troopers say the crash happened when a Toyota pickup traveling west on Highway 178...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County deputies searching for teen with autism

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Update: Just after 11:30 p.m. deputies say Gracely he was found safe. Greenville County deputies are searching for a teen who ran away from home Monday night, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Jayden Gracely, 13, was last seen around...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

