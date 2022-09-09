Read full article on original website
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in Townville. Deputies say 39-year-old Jennifer Burrous was last seen walking along Meredith Lake Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They say Burrous is believed to be without her phone...
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl. Julie Shaughnessy was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 along Metal Mansion Drive in Pendleton, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or send tips...
HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Hartwell Police Department in Georgia is looking for a missing 19-year-old who left her home Sunday. Alicia Jenee Gardner, who is autistic, left her home on Sept. 10 in an unknown direction, according to the department. Police said Gardner it is unknown who she...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a driver ran off the road and hit a fence. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 4:00 p.m. on White Horse Road Extension on Wednesday. The driver of a Honda SUV traveled...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on White Horse Road Ext. near Hicks Road, according to Nick Pye with South...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say one man faces charges after officers checked on a burglarized business and found the suspect still inside. Police say they were on routine patrol, when they checked on a business on Laurens Rd. that was previously burglarized. Officers say they began to...
WADE HAMPTON, S.C. — Troopers have released new details about a deadly crash Wednesday morning that blocked part of Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County. The crash happened at 6:55 a.m. at the intersection of Saint Mark Road. Troopers said a 2008 Honda motorcycle was driving south on Wade...
ANDERSON, S.C. — One person died in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Anderson County, according to Donald McCown with Anderson County Coroner's Office. The crash happened about around 12:30 p.m. on Liberty Highway at Allgood Road in Anderson, McCown said. According to McCown, Terry Giovani Luciano, 64, of...
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Okiiah Pearson-Mayes, a minor who recently ran away in Anderson. Officers said Pearson-Mayes was last seen on September 10, 2022, at Belton Wood Apartments on Howard Lane. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, cream...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a missing 14-year-old who they believe ran away last week. Deputies said Henderson was last seen near Kentmont Lane in Greer on Sept 7, 2022. They added that he was wearing...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a mother of two-year-old twins was killed on Tuesday night after an argument. Deputies initially responded to Greenville Memorial hospital just before 9 p.m. after a woman reportedly showed up with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner’s office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb later passed from her injuries around 10:30 p.m.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash in Anderson County Wednesday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 11:51 a.m. on Highway 178. Troopers say the crash happened when a Toyota pickup traveling west on Highway 178...
Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputies are conducting an investigation after a woman was brought by a private vehicle to Greenville Memorial just before 9 PM Tuesday night.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Update: Just after 11:30 p.m. deputies say Gracely he was found safe. Greenville County deputies are searching for a teen who ran away from home Monday night, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Jayden Gracely, 13, was last seen around...
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Two now-former Upstate day care workers stand accused of putting frozen, homemade icepacks inside the clothing of two children. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall have been charged with two counts of cruelty to children, according to James Paris with Fountain Inn Police Department. According to...
A couple was found dead Monday evening inside of an Anderson County home.
One person died in a head-on crash just before noon Wednesday in Anderson County.
One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Greenville County.
The family of a woman who died in an April crash involving an Anderson County deputy filed a wrongful death lawsuit against that deputy and the sheriff's office.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a middle school student was charged after threatening another student and the school over the weekend. The district said the threat made by a student of Hughes Academy was recorded on video, which included a weapon. The message was shared on social media.
