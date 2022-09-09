Eau Claire man pointed gun at police before being shot, DOJ says

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — An Eau Claire man shot by police Sunday allegedly pointed his gun at officers, according to the Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Justice.

At 11:40 p.m. Sunday, Eau Claire Police responded to a domestic call at the 1900 block of Declaration Drive. According to the DOJ’s release, 34-year-old Clayton Livingston pointed a gun at a neighboring residence. Officers surrounded Livingston’s home. According to the DOJ, officers on scene learned of a “direct threat” that led them to confront Livingston. According to the Eau Claire Police Department, Livingston was pointing his gun while a woman was inside a garage with him.

Police told Livingston to drop his gun. He pointed it at officers, according to the DOJ. Officers Sam Sperry and Tre Johnson shot Livingston, who was then transported to the hospital. He is is stable condition.

According to the DOJ, a firearm was discovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the incident. The officers involved are on administrative leave.

DCI is leading the investigation of the incident along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response Specialists and Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office.

