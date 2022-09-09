Read full article on original website
Dutchess County Clerk proposes Domestic Partner Registry
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Clerk Brad Kendall has submitted a local law to the county legislature to establish a “Domestic Partner Registry” under the aegis of the county clerk’s office. Kendall said the registry would be a benefit for people in committed relationships living in the county.
Paula Medley, regional environmental leader, dies
WURTSBORO – Paula Medley was known across the region as an environmental activist helping to preserve the Shawangunk Ridge, and later the Bash Kill wetlands in the Wurtsboro area. She was also president of the Cragsmoor Association for many years. The wife of Michael Medley passed away on Monday,...
Orange County libraries receive new state funding
GOSHEN – Ten libraries in Orange County will receive a total of $185,000 in state funding to assist them with today’s changing mission. Senator James Skoufis (D, Cornwall) announced the funding while at the Goshen Library on Tuesday. “The role of libraries has transformed and grown over the...
Location of new Ulster 911 center postposed again
KINGSTON – A proposal to purchase land on Paradies Lane in New Paltz to construct a new county government operations and 911 center was postponed again in an Ulster County legislative committee Tuesday evening. This time the Ways and Means Committee held over any action because of concerns that...
SUNY New Paltz to change its legal designation
NEW PALTZ – In the coming weeks, the State University of New York College at New Paltz may see a change in its legal designation. It will no longer have a “college” status, but rather be known as a “university.”. President Darrell Wheeler told the college...
Long-awaited DWI trial for council chairperson off to slow start
POUGHKEEPSIE – The repeatedly delayed DWI trial for the City of Poughkeepsie’s Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem began on Tuesday morning in front of City Court Judge Scott Volkman. Jury selection began around 10:30 a.m. with a pool of 66 jurors selected by the Dutchess County Commissioner of Jurors.
Happy birthday to 100-year-old Orange County resident
MONROE – Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus and Monroe Town Supervisor Tony Cardone wished Vinnie Marino an early 100th birthday on Tuesday, September 13th. Marino, a Monroe resident, turns 100 on September 20th. He is a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge with...
Female cops recognized for their contributions with day of honor
DUTCHESS COUNTY – National Police Woman Day is celebrated annually on September 12th and is observed to acknowledge the service and contributions of female police officers in the United States to their communities. In 1908, records indicate that Lola Baldwin broke the barrier by becoming the first female sworn police officer, after being hired in Portland, Oregon.
Prominent religious leader opposes defunding the police
POUGHKEEPSIE – Reverend Dr. Jesse Bottoms Jr. has denounced the efforts of the “defund the police” movement. Reverend Bottoms is the prominent leader of the Beulah Baptist Church and has been serving the Poughkeepsie community since 1977. While talking to the audience during last Friday’s 9/11 commemoration...
Mayor expects Kingstonian approval this month
KINGSTON – The Kingstonian project, anticipated to provide a major boost to the City of Kingston, is expected to be approved by the city planning board later this month, or in October at the latest, Mayor Steven Noble said. He told Mid-Hudson News that all that it needs before...
Town of Poughkeepsie police remember their fallen
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The town police joined with some of their neighboring agencies to honor the fallen members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department during a solemn, rain-soaked ceremony on Tuesday afternoon. The department’s PBA has had a monument in the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery since 1990, according...
Muscoot Farm main house restoration underway
KATONAH – Restoration of the Main House at Muscoot Farm is underway as part of a $1.9 million capital project. The majority of the project will focus on the exterior of the house, including the restoration of columns, siding, windows, trip, roof, railings and terraces. Additional interior work done includes repairs to windows, doors, walls and floors. The house will also be painted on both the interior and exterior.
Morning Headlines with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman
WAMC’s David Guistina speaks with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman about outgoing Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan's farewell speech Wednesday after he won a special election for the 19th Congressional District seat last month. They also discuss dought conditions in the city of Kingston.
Hudson Valley ceremonies remember 9/11
Remembering the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our country with ceremonies held around the Hudson Valley.
Land trust protects 152-acre farm in the Town of Montgomery
MOUNTAINVILLE – The Orange County Land Trust and the owners of Willow Hill Farm have finalized a conservation easement resulting in the protection of 152 acres of farmland in the Town of Montgomery. The land trust’s purchase of the conservation easement, which was funded by a State Farmland Protection...
WMC/Health Alliance healthcare workers have ratified first union contract
KINGSTON – Following two years of negotiations, a majority of healthcare workers at WMC/HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston have ratified their first collective bargaining agreement. The employees, members of 1199SEIU United Health Care Workers East, voted to join the union in early 2020. The contract includes across the board wage...
EPA secures settlement with GE to study the Lower Hudson River
ALBANY – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a legal agreement with General Electric for the company to investigate the lower river portion of the Hudson River PCBs Superfund site to determine next steps for addressing contamination. Under the terms of the agreement, GE will immediately develop a...
Sullivan County awarded $18.5 million from Albany for county airport upgrades
BETHEL – Sullivan County International Airport has been awarded $18.5 million from the state for upgrades to modernize and rehabilitate its terminal building. The funds will be used to reconfigure the interior space, creating additional space for passengers, a new pilot lounge, upgrades to the HVAC systems and improved insulation. Solar panels will also be installed and electric vehicle charging stations will be installed in the parking area.
Comic draws thousands to Poughkeepsie for the weekend; Sheriff holds 9/11 remembrance
POUGHKEEPSIE – More than 14,000 people converged on Poughkeepsie to see acclaimed stand-up comic Sebastian Maniscalco perform at the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center (The MJN) this weekend, providing a substantial boost to the local economy. Maniscalco performed two shows each day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Each show...
Orange County honors those killed on 9/11
MONTGOMERY – Twenty-one years after jetliners slammed into the World Trade Center on a clear blue workday morning, a ceremony Sunday honored the 44 Orange County residents who died in that terrorist attack. Battalion Chief Eddie Boles, a Goshen resident who has served with FDNY for more than three...
