KATONAH – Restoration of the Main House at Muscoot Farm is underway as part of a $1.9 million capital project. The majority of the project will focus on the exterior of the house, including the restoration of columns, siding, windows, trip, roof, railings and terraces. Additional interior work done includes repairs to windows, doors, walls and floors. The house will also be painted on both the interior and exterior.

KATONAH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO