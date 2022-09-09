ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

kwhi.com

CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL BEAT A&M CONSOLIDATED 3-2

The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team rallied for a five set win over the A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers last (Tuesday) night at the Brenham High School Gym. The Lady Tigers won the first two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-22. However, the Cubettes came back and won the next three sets 25-10, 25-12, and 15-12.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON LADY PANTHERS BEAT ROUND TOP-CARMINE CUBETTES IN FIVE SETS

The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball Team beat the Round Top-Carmine Cubettes 3-2 last (Tuesday) night. RT-C won the first set 25-21, but then Burton evened the match by taking the second set 25-20. The Cubettes took the third set 25-23, but the Lady Panthers came back two win the last...
BURTON, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN BUCCANEERS GET THREE SET SWEEP OVER VICTORIA COLLEGE

The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team moved past .500 in Region XIV play with a sweep of conference foe Victoria College on Monday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers jumped to 17-4 overall and 3-2 in Region XIV with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-7 win over the Pirates.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS HOMECOMING

Homecoming will be this week’s discussion on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Brenham High School Principal Jennifer Griffin will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning about planned homecoming festivities for the week of September 26-30. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN SOCCER TEAMS DROP PAIR OF 1-0 MATCHES TO ANGELINA

Blinn College men's soccer fell just short in a tough Region XIV loss to sixth-ranked Angelina College, falling 1-0 on Saturday at Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas. The setback was the first of the season for the Buccaneers, who are now 5-1-1 on the year and 2-1 in region play.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

DUSTIN MAJEWSKI TO APPEAR ON TONIGHT’S (MONDAY’S) BRENHAM SPORTSLINE

The Brenham Sportsline is pleased to welcome in Dustin Majewski on tonight's (Monday's) edition. We will be discussing Majewski's induction into the Texas Longhorn Hall of Honor this coming Friday night. The ceremony is at 7pm at the LBJ Auditorium and Conference Center in Austin. Majewski played baseball for the...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN BUCCANEERS STAY UNBEATEN WITH A 21-13 WIN OVER CISCO

Blinn College head football coach Ryan Mahon had three goals for his team Saturday: Validate its recent entry into the top 15 rankings; stop Cisco College's Wing-T offense; and begin conference play with a victory. Check, check, and check. The No. 15 Buccaneers smothered the visiting Wranglers' triple-option offense while...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON CROSS COUNTRY WINS FIVE MEDALS AT THE LEXINGTON MEET

The Burton Panther Cross Country Team took part in the Lexington Small School Showdown over the weekend. Burton had five medalists at the meet. On the boys' side, Hunter Hancock finished 1st for Burton and 9th overall. On the girls' side, Peyton Sigsbee finished third overall and also received a...
BURTON, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. FAIR JUDGING RESULTS

LIVESTOCK JUDGING RESULTS FOR 2022 WASHINGTON CO. FAIR. (Results current as of Wednesday, September 14th) Cash Vogler, Salem 4-H, 4th grader at Brenham Elementary School, son of Chad and Gretchen Vogler. RESERVE CHAMPION. Cohen Tompkins, Salem 4-H, 3rd grader at Grace Lutheran School, son of Ryan and Laura Tompkins. SINGLE...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

LIVESTOCK JUDGING OPENS WEDNESDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. FAIR

Today (Wednesday) marks the beginning of livestock judging at the 154th Washington County Fair. Many of the fair’s livestock categories will be shown throughout today. That includes the rabbit and barrow shows at 8 a.m., commercial steer grading at 9 a.m., carcass hog awards at 11 a.m., steer show at noon, lamb show at 3 p.m. and goat show at 4:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM HERITAGE MUSEUM SET TO REOPEN IN NOVEMBER

The Brenham Heritage Museum is two months away from welcoming the public for the first time in five years. The museum is slated to hold the grand reopening of the historic Post Office building on Thursday, November 17th. This is the first phase of the museum’s reopening plan after it closed in August 2017 due to safety concerns prompted by flood damage in May 2016.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WEDNESDAY COUNTRY STORE

Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Wanted: will buy land, if you’re behind on taxes and want to sell, want to sell land just to make some money, will buy – 979-203-3563. For Sale: Heeler pups, tails docked, 1st shots $400 ; ducklings, 2...
BRENHAM, TX
KHOU

Large alligator spotted strolling through Cinco Ranch neighborhood

CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street. Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.
CINCO RANCH, TX
Explore Houston

The best Barbecue places in Houston: do you agree with the list?

Internet imageMy parents are visiting this week and I been researching best Houston BBQ places. Truth, Killen’s, Corkscrew, Pit Room, and Gatlin’s are common recommendations. "All of them are top 5 percentile awesomest bbqs out there and unless you eat bbq all the time, probably cant tell the difference between those places except for the sauces", they say.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS RECEIVE ACADEMIC HONORS

16 students from Brenham High School have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications, and connect students with universities across the country. Students who may be eligible have...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR AG MECHANIC SHOW RESULTS

The Washington County Fair has released the results of Sunday’s Ag Mechanic Show. Gage Kmiec was the big winner of the show. His truck bed dog box won first place in the Metal Category, and was also named Grand Champion. Kmiec also entered show dividers into the competition, which...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

