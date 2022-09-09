The Brenham Heritage Museum is two months away from welcoming the public for the first time in five years. The museum is slated to hold the grand reopening of the historic Post Office building on Thursday, November 17th. This is the first phase of the museum’s reopening plan after it closed in August 2017 due to safety concerns prompted by flood damage in May 2016.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO