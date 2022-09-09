Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL BEAT A&M CONSOLIDATED 3-2
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team rallied for a five set win over the A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers last (Tuesday) night at the Brenham High School Gym. The Lady Tigers won the first two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-22. However, the Cubettes came back and won the next three sets 25-10, 25-12, and 15-12.
kwhi.com
BURTON LADY PANTHERS BEAT ROUND TOP-CARMINE CUBETTES IN FIVE SETS
The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball Team beat the Round Top-Carmine Cubettes 3-2 last (Tuesday) night. RT-C won the first set 25-21, but then Burton evened the match by taking the second set 25-20. The Cubettes took the third set 25-23, but the Lady Panthers came back two win the last...
kwhi.com
BLINN BUCCANEERS GET THREE SET SWEEP OVER VICTORIA COLLEGE
The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team moved past .500 in Region XIV play with a sweep of conference foe Victoria College on Monday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers jumped to 17-4 overall and 3-2 in Region XIV with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-7 win over the Pirates.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS HOMECOMING
Homecoming will be this week’s discussion on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Brenham High School Principal Jennifer Griffin will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning about planned homecoming festivities for the week of September 26-30. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05...
kwhi.com
BLINN SOCCER TEAMS DROP PAIR OF 1-0 MATCHES TO ANGELINA
Blinn College men's soccer fell just short in a tough Region XIV loss to sixth-ranked Angelina College, falling 1-0 on Saturday at Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas. The setback was the first of the season for the Buccaneers, who are now 5-1-1 on the year and 2-1 in region play.
kwhi.com
DUSTIN MAJEWSKI TO APPEAR ON TONIGHT’S (MONDAY’S) BRENHAM SPORTSLINE
The Brenham Sportsline is pleased to welcome in Dustin Majewski on tonight's (Monday's) edition. We will be discussing Majewski's induction into the Texas Longhorn Hall of Honor this coming Friday night. The ceremony is at 7pm at the LBJ Auditorium and Conference Center in Austin. Majewski played baseball for the...
kwhi.com
BLINN BUCCANEERS STAY UNBEATEN WITH A 21-13 WIN OVER CISCO
Blinn College head football coach Ryan Mahon had three goals for his team Saturday: Validate its recent entry into the top 15 rankings; stop Cisco College's Wing-T offense; and begin conference play with a victory. Check, check, and check. The No. 15 Buccaneers smothered the visiting Wranglers' triple-option offense while...
kwhi.com
RESULTS FOR 2022 WASHINGTON CO. FAIR BBQ COOK-OFF, WASHERS, CORNHOLE, RANCH RODEO
2022 Washington Co. Fair King of Coals BBQ Cook-off Winners. King of Coals Grand Champion: Bubba Moehlmann / Bubba's Chuckwagon. Reserve Champion: Melissa Moehlmann / Bubba's Chicks. BRISKET:. Bubba’s Chuckwagon. Salty Dog Cookers. Bubba’s Chicks. Fork and Q's #2. Twisted Sisters. Fork and Q's #1. Da'Gummitt Smokers. Drillin...
kwhi.com
BURTON CROSS COUNTRY WINS FIVE MEDALS AT THE LEXINGTON MEET
The Burton Panther Cross Country Team took part in the Lexington Small School Showdown over the weekend. Burton had five medalists at the meet. On the boys' side, Hunter Hancock finished 1st for Burton and 9th overall. On the girls' side, Peyton Sigsbee finished third overall and also received a...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR JUDGING RESULTS
LIVESTOCK JUDGING RESULTS FOR 2022 WASHINGTON CO. FAIR. (Results current as of Wednesday, September 14th) Cash Vogler, Salem 4-H, 4th grader at Brenham Elementary School, son of Chad and Gretchen Vogler. RESERVE CHAMPION. Cohen Tompkins, Salem 4-H, 3rd grader at Grace Lutheran School, son of Ryan and Laura Tompkins. SINGLE...
kwhi.com
LIVESTOCK JUDGING OPENS WEDNESDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. FAIR
Today (Wednesday) marks the beginning of livestock judging at the 154th Washington County Fair. Many of the fair’s livestock categories will be shown throughout today. That includes the rabbit and barrow shows at 8 a.m., commercial steer grading at 9 a.m., carcass hog awards at 11 a.m., steer show at noon, lamb show at 3 p.m. and goat show at 4:30 p.m.
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HERITAGE MUSEUM SET TO REOPEN IN NOVEMBER
The Brenham Heritage Museum is two months away from welcoming the public for the first time in five years. The museum is slated to hold the grand reopening of the historic Post Office building on Thursday, November 17th. This is the first phase of the museum’s reopening plan after it closed in August 2017 due to safety concerns prompted by flood damage in May 2016.
kwhi.com
WEDNESDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Wanted: will buy land, if you’re behind on taxes and want to sell, want to sell land just to make some money, will buy – 979-203-3563. For Sale: Heeler pups, tails docked, 1st shots $400 ; ducklings, 2...
Large alligator spotted strolling through Cinco Ranch neighborhood
CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street. Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.
The best Barbecue places in Houston: do you agree with the list?
Internet imageMy parents are visiting this week and I been researching best Houston BBQ places. Truth, Killen’s, Corkscrew, Pit Room, and Gatlin’s are common recommendations. "All of them are top 5 percentile awesomest bbqs out there and unless you eat bbq all the time, probably cant tell the difference between those places except for the sauces", they say.
KBTX.com
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO VOTE ON REIMBURSING BAKER KATZ FOR STREET, FACADE IMPROVEMENTS
Several items relating to the Baker Katz shopping center will be brought before the Brenham City Council on Thursday. First will be a resolution to accept the public infrastructure improvements made on Chappell Hill Street, including the widening of the road and the addition of two turn lanes, one on each side of the street.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS RECEIVE ACADEMIC HONORS
16 students from Brenham High School have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications, and connect students with universities across the country. Students who may be eligible have...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR AG MECHANIC SHOW RESULTS
The Washington County Fair has released the results of Sunday’s Ag Mechanic Show. Gage Kmiec was the big winner of the show. His truck bed dog box won first place in the Metal Category, and was also named Grand Champion. Kmiec also entered show dividers into the competition, which...
