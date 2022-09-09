Read full article on original website
Constantino Coomer
5d ago
Don’t expect our current administration to even acknowledge this crisis. That’s would mean we have an open border crisis as well. 🤡☠️
Reply(3)
9
Bidens Fire Burners
5d ago
Brought to you by the Chinese through our open Mexican Border. Your host Joe Biden🤗
Reply
12
D'P'W
5d ago
Build the Wall might help Red Wave--2022--2024--🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Reply(3)
8
Related
wogx.com
Fentanyl found in Central Florida school: What parents need to know
A packet of fentanyl was recently found at a Central Florida school. The deadly drug can come in many forms that parents should learn to recognize.
Board: Florida sheriff maybe lied about killing in his teens
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A major Florida sheriff who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre appears to have lied when he didn’t disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.
wild941.com
Florida Woman Arrested After Trying To Infect First Responders With HIV
Jacqueline Bednarczyk was arrested after tying to infect fist responders with HIV. Operators at a Halfway house in Oakland Park called fire rescue when Bednarczyk appeared to be overdosing on drugs. When paramedics arrived Bednarczyk started spitting on them. She was also seen kicking, biting, cursing and hitting them. They tried giving her Narcan to counteract her overdose but she continued to assault them. Several of the firefighters say they got Bednarczyk’s spit in their eyes and mouths. Bednarczyk was taken to Broward Health Imperial Hospital where she told medical staff she was HIV positive. Bednarczyk also told staff that she hoped she had infected all of them. She has been arrested and charged with five counts of criminal transmission of HIV and five of battery on a law enforcement officer or firefighter. She has a bond of $10K.
Florida Man Indicted In Fentanyl Death Of 29-Year-Old Man
A Florida man has been indicted for causing the death of a 29-year-old man with Fentanyl. According to investigators, last Thursday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detective Annemarie LaRocque arrested Ke’Andre Darvay Stokes, 28, after a Grand Jury indicted him for First
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.
A Cop And 159 Others Were Arrested For Human Trafficking In Florida & There Are So Many Mugshots
A weeklong undercover sting operation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of 160 individuals last week. Operation "Fall Haul 2" focused on apprehending individuals involved in human trafficking-related crimes. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Among those arrested were...
WESH
Lovebugs return to Florida: How to get rid of them
ORLANDO, Fla. — Few people enjoy it when lovebugs pop up. Despite urban myths, lovebugs didn't come about from a cloning experiment, they didn't escape from a research facility, and they weren't bio-engineered to attack mosquitoes. Bug experts say the bugs hitched a ride on a ship heading from...
Five Arrested In Florida “KOA” Camper Drug Stakeout, Traffic Stop
Five campers in Florida have been arrested after complaints from a local KOA campground led authorities to a mobile drug house. According to deputies, on Tuesday the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force made two traffic stops on a motorhome and another vehicle, resulting
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Escaped felon found 1 week later sleeping in stolen car at Florida rest stop
An inmate who managed to escape his work detail was found about a week later sleeping in a stolen vehicle at a Florida rest stop with a backpack and the popular video game “Grand Theft Auto.”. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Quinton Deishawn Lampkin had reportedly taken...
WTVM
Fentanyl overdoses increased by 20% in Alabama over past year
ALABAMA (WTVM) - Concern over the increase in fentanyl-related deaths across the United States and our local communities. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose deaths increased by 20 percent in Alabama and 9.7 percent in Georgia last year. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration,...
Two Florida Men Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft
Two Florida men have been arrested after they were discovered in a vehicle that has been linked to the thefts of at least two catalytic converters. 45-year-old David Robert Robinson and 37-year-old Thomas Lamont Blocker were arrested around 11 pm Monday by the Flagler County
WTVM
Georgia National Fair rolls out new clear bag policy
GEORGIA (WTVM) - The Georgia National Fair recently announced its new policy requiring guests and team members only to wear clear bags. According to the fair’s Facebook, the organization requires all bags to be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller. Exceptions will be made for diaper bags, bags holding items...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local tattoo shop working to stop growing displays of hate in body art
The I-Team met with the owners of a tattoo studio in Citrus County to talk about the steps they've taken to combat growing displays of hate in their community.
State of Hate: New report finds major increase in hate incidents in Florida
The report, which found a 71% increase in incidents between 2020 and 2021, shows an interconnected web of white supremacist groups operating under darkness in the Sunshine State.
Opinion: Florida to face more frequent wildfires
Florida may face more frequent wildfires in the upcoming years, based on an annual Wildfire Report released Thursday. Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico were named alongside Florida as the riskiest housing markets for wildfire damages in the upcoming years. Although wildfires predominantly affect the Western States, like California, recent dry conditions have sparked serious concerns in the Southern and Eastern United States.
wflx.com
Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
Every morning for the past three and a half weeks, Lys Joseph props open the front door to his West Palm Beach apartment. “It’s to make a little bit of air circulate in the house,” said Joseph. His living room fan is always on. However, the air conditioning...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Bay News 9
To combat opioid overdoses, Florida public health officials embrace a new treatment platform
Florida health officials say that addressing the opioid epidemic is a top priority, which is why they’re embracing the introduction of a new platform in the state aimed at helping individuals and family members find the best treatment facility. What You Need To Know. The new ATLAS platform is...
Comments / 16