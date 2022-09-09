Read full article on original website
cw39.com
$5 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours is a popular saying in life, but we think you’d much rather be a certain resident of Central Texas who’s scratching their way to a seven-figure payday. The Texas Lottery reports an Austin resident has claimed...
Report: Texas ranked second-most diverse state in U.S.
HOUSTON (CW39) — As the U.S. population continues to increase, it also continues to become more diverse. And a new survey shows that Texas is one of a number of states seeing more of that diversity. In a new report released by WalletHub , Texas actually ranks as the...
Houston among top wealthiest cities in the world, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone is talking about the wealthiest cities in the world, what cities do you think of? New York, Tokyo, or somewhere in California? Well, you’d be right about those guesses. But did you know that the state of Texas is home to two cities...
Texas is the 8th least vaccinated state in the nation: Study
DALLAS (KDAF) — Ahead of the holiday season, The White House is now urging people to get the new COVID-19 booster shot. White House COVID-19 Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha explained, “This is a new vaccine; this is the first major update since the original vaccines were created two years ago.”
Houston weather: driest air and coolest mornings in months, then a wet end to the week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is getting a slight taste of fall with the arrival of the driest air since spring. It’ll still be warm Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. But, with relative humidity below 40%, there won’t be a heat index. That means it won’t feel hotter than the actual temperatures.
COVID Luchadores appearing at two vaccination pop-ups
HOUSTON (CW39) – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is hosting outdoor pop-up events at locations across the state – including one in Southeast and Southwest Houston. They will have the updated mNRA vaccines that target the highly contagious omicron variants. Vaccination remains our most important...
New poll of Texas voters shows Abbott with 5-point lead over O’Rourke, though gap has been closing
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new poll of registered Texas voters shows Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke within five percentage points of each other. The Texas Politics Project poll released Wednesday morning shows 45% of voters saying they would vote for incumbent Abbott and 40% of voters favoring O’Rourke. This is the closest the two candidates have been since February in polls conducted by this particular organization.
Governor Abbott held ‘Back The Blue’ Presser as Heights High School shooting was reported
HOUSTON (CW39) AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference with law enforcement today in Houston. This comes just hours after a school shooting was reported in the center of town. Tuesday afternoon around 1:45 p.m., authorities responded to Heights High School in Houston’s Greater Heights. No injuries...
How a Texas hospital’s debt lawsuits launched a statewide investigation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our investigation into medical debt lawsuits began when an email landed in our inbox last year. The tip referenced a civil court in Williamson County with a large number of lawsuits aiming to collect unpaid medical bills. The tip offered a good starting point, leading us...
Medical debt lawsuits hit hundreds of Central Texas patients, prompt lawmaker questions
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — An anonymous tip led KXAN investigators to discover hundreds of medical debt lawsuits piling up in one Central Texas court filed on behalf of one local hospital. While its collection methods are legal, what’s most important to convey is the impact they have on patients.
Texas health officials push for school age kids to get vaccinated for COVID-19
HOUSTON (CW39) — Doctors and health officials across the Lone Star State are urging children, especially those in school, to receive their COVID vaccines or bivalent boosters. They say kids easily spread germs to each other and then could take the virus home to vulnerable family members. “It’s important...
LISTEN: Health costs expert discusses tips to avoid debt lawsuits, navigate system
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over just a few years, a Texas hospital sued hundreds of patients for medical debt – a collection practice that is legal but led our team to discover a system some state leaders say needs review. This project aims to show you what can happen...
UPDATE: SpaceX could close South Texas public beach for most of work week
[EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with a response from Cameron County.]. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — SpaceX on Monday changed its plans again and announced that Boca Chica Beach could be closed for most of this work week for tests, according to a new memo obtained by Border Report.
H-E-B launches debit card with 5% cash back on store-brand items
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new debit card will help H-E-B shoppers save on some in-store purchases. The Texas-based grocer launched a debit account program Monday to give customers 5% cash back on qualifying H-E-B brand products. Cash back will automatically issue to the customer’s account. The card can...
GET HELP: What to do if your hospital sues you for medical debt
AUSTIN (KXAN) — For its “Medical Debt Lawsuits” project, KXAN collaborated with ClearHealthCosts, a national journalism group focused on transparency in the healthcare marketplace. In our research and interviews, two of the main questions we heard were: what do I do if I have been sued by my hospital or doctor, and what should I do if I can’t pay my medical bill?
