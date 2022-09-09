ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
cw39.com

Report: Texas ranked second-most diverse state in U.S.

HOUSTON (CW39) — As the U.S. population continues to increase, it also continues to become more diverse. And a new survey shows that Texas is one of a number of states seeing more of that diversity. In a new report released by WalletHub , Texas actually ranks as the...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Houston among top wealthiest cities in the world, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone is talking about the wealthiest cities in the world, what cities do you think of? New York, Tokyo, or somewhere in California? Well, you’d be right about those guesses. But did you know that the state of Texas is home to two cities...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Texas is the 8th least vaccinated state in the nation: Study

DALLAS (KDAF) — Ahead of the holiday season, The White House is now urging people to get the new COVID-19 booster shot. White House COVID-19 Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha explained, “This is a new vaccine; this is the first major update since the original vaccines were created two years ago.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
cw39.com

COVID Luchadores appearing at two vaccination pop-ups

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is hosting outdoor pop-up events at locations across the state – including one in Southeast and Southwest Houston. They will have the updated mNRA vaccines that target the highly contagious omicron variants. Vaccination remains our most important...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

New poll of Texas voters shows Abbott with 5-point lead over O’Rourke, though gap has been closing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new poll of registered Texas voters shows Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke within five percentage points of each other. The Texas Politics Project poll released Wednesday morning shows 45% of voters saying they would vote for incumbent Abbott and 40% of voters favoring O’Rourke. This is the closest the two candidates have been since February in polls conducted by this particular organization.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Parker Mccollum
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Cma Awards#Texas Country Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Video Of#Vocal Group#New Artist
cw39.com

H-E-B launches debit card with 5% cash back on store-brand items

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new debit card will help H-E-B shoppers save on some in-store purchases. The Texas-based grocer launched a debit account program Monday to give customers 5% cash back on qualifying H-E-B brand products. Cash back will automatically issue to the customer’s account. The card can...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

GET HELP: What to do if your hospital sues you for medical debt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For its “Medical Debt Lawsuits” project, KXAN collaborated with ClearHealthCosts, a national journalism group focused on transparency in the healthcare marketplace. In our research and interviews, two of the main questions we heard were: what do I do if I have been sued by my hospital or doctor, and what should I do if I can’t pay my medical bill?
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy