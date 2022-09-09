ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Jets’ Duane Brown (shoulder) out Sunday, IR possible

 5 days ago

New York Jets starting left tackle Duane Brown will miss Sunday’s opener against Baltimore with a shoulder injury.

Coach Robert Saleh confirmed the veteran’s status Friday and said there’s a chance Brown will land on injured reserve.

The Jets signed Brown, 37, on Aug. 11 after losing Mekhi Becton for the season with a fractured right kneecap.

Conor McDermott is listed as the No. 2 left tackle on New York’s depth chart, but he has been limited in practice this week with an ankle injury. Rookie Max Mitchell, a fourth-round draft pick, is another option.

Rolling out a patchwork offensive line against the Ravens is not an ideal situation with 37-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco under center. Flacco is starting against his former team because Zach Wilson is sidelined for at least three games with a knee injury.

Brown is a five-time Pro Bowl selection who has started all 203 of his NFL games over 14 seasons with the Houston Texans (2008-17) and Seattle Seahawks (2017-21).

–Field Level Media

