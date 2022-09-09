ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A third woman has been charged in a fraud case where deputies say thousands of dollars were withdrawn from the checking accounts of victims. Pitt County deputies say Myshyla Murray, of Greenville, was arrested on Friday. In early July, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office began...
Man arrested in Beaufort County with about $130,000 worth of drugs

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man is behind bars after Beaufort County law enforcement found him with about $130,000 worth of drugs. Beaufort County deputies and Washington police officers found Michael Morgan with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Marijuana, and digital scales. Officials say the estimated street value of the drugs is...
ECU Police investigate drink tampering incident

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On September 13, 2022, ECU Police received a report alleging drink tampering of two people, one of which led to a sexual assault at the Theta Chi Fraternity House. The incident was reported to have taken place on August 20, 2022 and the alleged suspect...
Former gang member gives back to the community

North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
Lenoir County offers new permits for concealed handgun holders

Lenoir County, North Carolina — Lenoir County has started offering new permits for concealed handgun holders. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram and the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office will now issue plastic credit card style concealed handgun permit cards. The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is the first in the state to offer...
Craven County Sheriff's Office K9 Nibbles retires

NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Nibbles is now retired. Nibbles has been serving with the office since January of 2020 after being donated by the Throw Away Dogs Project. He was originally rescued in 2015 from a dog-fighting ring in Canada. Nibbles had...
Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County

Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
Man arrested in violent Greene Co. holdup charged with three Greenville robberies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man charged with a violent armed robbery in Greene County is accused of three other stickups in Greenville. Lenwood Pettaway was arrested Wednesday by Greenville police. Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said the man confessed to last Thursday’s robbery at the Speedway on U.S. 258 just outside of Snow Hill. In that robbery, a clerk was assaulted.
Edgecombe County deputies investigating weekend homicide

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in one eastern North Carolina county are investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 10:50 p.m. Saturday that a person was unresponsive on Rainey Street in Princeville. When deputies got there, they found...
FallFest 2022 coming to Greenville Oct. 8

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to bring out that wonderful pumpkin spice. On October 8 from 10 am to 2 pm, the Pitt County Senior Center will be holding the 2022 FallFest. The event will have BBQ plates, entertainment and vendors. This event will allow citizens to shop for homemade pottery, sweaters, handcrafted jewelry and […]
Man arrested in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 9th, New Bern Police arrested Tazvone Lavone Stewart, 23, in connection to Tuesday's shooting in New Bern. Stewart was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Officials with the New Bern Police Department said the...
Missing Washington teen found safe

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - UPDATE: Police say the teen has been found safe as of 3:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The Washington Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Makhiya Boyd, 17 years old, was last heard from on Saturday, September 10th, at around 9:00 P.M. She was...
