WITN
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A third woman has been charged in a fraud case where deputies say thousands of dollars were withdrawn from the checking accounts of victims. Pitt County deputies say Myshyla Murray, of Greenville, was arrested on Friday. In early July, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office began...
WITN
Man turns himself in nearly year and a half after overdose crime
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County man turned himself in to deputies for a crime that happened nearly a year and a half ago. Back on April 12, 2021, Pitt County deputies were called to the drug overdose of a 34-year-old woman in the Portertown Road area. Deputies...
cbs17
Man arrested for raping woman, threatening her with knife, Goldsboro police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say they have arrested a man who raped a woman and threatened her with a knife. At about 3:57 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a sexual assault call. According to a release, the victim told police she had been threatened with a knife...
WITN
Man arrested in Beaufort County with about $130,000 worth of drugs
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man is behind bars after Beaufort County law enforcement found him with about $130,000 worth of drugs. Beaufort County deputies and Washington police officers found Michael Morgan with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Marijuana, and digital scales. Officials say the estimated street value of the drugs is...
wcti12.com
ECU Police investigate drink tampering incident
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On September 13, 2022, ECU Police received a report alleging drink tampering of two people, one of which led to a sexual assault at the Theta Chi Fraternity House. The incident was reported to have taken place on August 20, 2022 and the alleged suspect...
Suspect arrested after man shot, NC high school put on brief lockdown
The suspect in a shooting that injured a man and put J.H. Rose High School on a brief lockdown on Tuesday has been arrested and is facing charges.
wcti12.com
Former gang member gives back to the community
North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
Third report of drink tampering reported at ECU fraternity
Greenville, N.C. — Students are calling for action after a report of drink tampering at a fraternity house at East Carolina University. Protestors showed up at the Theta Chi house on Tuesday night. It comes after university police received a report of drink tampering involving two people - one...
WITN
Greenville police release more information after shooting suspect arrested near high school
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police release more information after shooting suspect arrested near high school
wcti12.com
Lenoir County offers new permits for concealed handgun holders
Lenoir County, North Carolina — Lenoir County has started offering new permits for concealed handgun holders. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram and the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office will now issue plastic credit card style concealed handgun permit cards. The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is the first in the state to offer...
wcti12.com
Craven County Sheriff's Office K9 Nibbles retires
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Nibbles is now retired. Nibbles has been serving with the office since January of 2020 after being donated by the Throw Away Dogs Project. He was originally rescued in 2015 from a dog-fighting ring in Canada. Nibbles had...
North Carolina boy reports indecent liberties by known offender, police say
The Goldsboro Police Department said a 10-year-old boy reported an indecent liberties case to officers at the end of August that resulted in an arrest.
Goldsboro man charged with indecent liberties with a child
a 27-year-old man has been charged with indecent liberties with a 10-year-old child, Goldsboro Police said.
Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County
Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
WITN
Man arrested in violent Greene Co. holdup charged with three Greenville robberies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man charged with a violent armed robbery in Greene County is accused of three other stickups in Greenville. Lenwood Pettaway was arrested Wednesday by Greenville police. Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said the man confessed to last Thursday’s robbery at the Speedway on U.S. 258 just outside of Snow Hill. In that robbery, a clerk was assaulted.
WITN
Edgecombe County deputies investigating weekend homicide
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in one eastern North Carolina county are investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 10:50 p.m. Saturday that a person was unresponsive on Rainey Street in Princeville. When deputies got there, they found...
FallFest 2022 coming to Greenville Oct. 8
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to bring out that wonderful pumpkin spice. On October 8 from 10 am to 2 pm, the Pitt County Senior Center will be holding the 2022 FallFest. The event will have BBQ plates, entertainment and vendors. This event will allow citizens to shop for homemade pottery, sweaters, handcrafted jewelry and […]
wcti12.com
Man arrested in New Bern shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 9th, New Bern Police arrested Tazvone Lavone Stewart, 23, in connection to Tuesday's shooting in New Bern. Stewart was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Officials with the New Bern Police Department said the...
WRAL
Non-profit leader charged with indecent liberties with 10-year-old boy
Non-profit leader charged with indecent liberties with 10-year-old boy. A Goldsboro nonprofit leader is charged with indecent liberties with a 10-year-old boy. The Goldsboro Police Department identified Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, as a suspect. Reporter: Chelsea Donovan. Photographer: Sean Braswell.
WITN
Missing Washington teen found safe
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - UPDATE: Police say the teen has been found safe as of 3:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The Washington Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Makhiya Boyd, 17 years old, was last heard from on Saturday, September 10th, at around 9:00 P.M. She was...
