Center Point, AL

thecutoffnews.com

Willie and Deborah Smith Presented September 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board

Congratulations to Willie and Deborah Smith, on being chosen as the August 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Council honors Claude Earl Massey, announced Edwards Lake Parkway temporary closure

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — During the council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, the city of Trussville honored Claude Earl Massey and announced Edwards Lake Parkway’s temporary closure. Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat and the City Council of Trussville proclaimed September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month in the City of Trussville to create awareness […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Council discusses ‘low-speed vehicle’ ordinance for golf carts, street cars

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council discussed a “low-speed vehicle” ordinance during the workshop on Tuesday, September 14. The ordinance provides for the regulation and use of golf carts, street carts, and other low-speed vehicles on certain streets within the City of Trussville corporate limits. “What have two issues in Trussville […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
comebacktown.com

Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea

Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the families of deceased individuals

UPDATE: Reginald Leshawn Green’s family has been located and notified of the death. Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is still searching for the family of Jimmie Dale Evans. From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individuals. Reginald […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Five killed during deadly weekend in Jefferson County

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Five people were killed in five separate shootings over the weekend, and Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates stated that all the shootings are being investigated as homicides. Deandrea Martez Moore, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 5600 block of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Alt 101.7

Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area

More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak; facility to reopen Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham, a dog daycare service downtown. The building is located at 112 18th St. N. According to officials, dozens of dogs were evacuated. Two dogs were treated and taken to a local vet. Two people at the scene were reported as having difficulty breathing, but both refused hospital transport.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

New nonprofit Pinson Valley Arts Council celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting

By Crystal McGough PINSON – International recording artist, “Alabama Blues Queen” and Pinson resident DieDra Ruff has been in talks with Pinson Mayor Joe Cochran and the Pinson City Council for months concerning the establishment of a Pinson Valley Arts Council, a nonprofit organization in the heart of Pinson to encourage, support and help develop […]
PINSON, AL
wbrc.com

Search for suspect in deadly Homewood ATM shooting

Kroger delivering groceries through Birmingham distribution center. Garbage fees for unincorporated JeffCo. increasing again. Garbage fees for unincorporated JeffCo. increasing again. Finding solutions to crime. Updated: 5 hours ago. Finding solutions to crime. Concern national strike could worsen local crossing delays. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Concern national strike could...
Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

