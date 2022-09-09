Read full article on original website
Related
Work begins on new 135,000-square-foot Pell City shopping center
Work has begun on a new 135,000-square-foot shopping center off Interstate 20 on Dr. John Haynes Drive in Pell City. Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt said the project, located on the former site of the St. Clair County Hospital, has been four years in the making. It is a project...
thecutoffnews.com
Willie and Deborah Smith Presented September 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board
Congratulations to Willie and Deborah Smith, on being chosen as the August 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
wvtm13.com
Birmingham, Jefferson County residents express concern about crime during town hall
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — People in Birmingham and Jefferson County gathered on Monday night to voice their concern about the level of gun violence we've recently seen in our community. Watch the video above to hear from concerned citizens.
Trussville Council honors Claude Earl Massey, announced Edwards Lake Parkway temporary closure
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — During the council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, the city of Trussville honored Claude Earl Massey and announced Edwards Lake Parkway’s temporary closure. Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat and the City Council of Trussville proclaimed September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month in the City of Trussville to create awareness […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham Xpress bus line start date announced; ride free first 30 days
The long-awaited start date of the Birmingham Express bus line has been announced. It will start running on Sept. 22, the city announced today. Riding will be free for the first 30 days. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and other city officials said the system will make bus service faster in...
Trussville Council discusses ‘low-speed vehicle’ ordinance for golf carts, street cars
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council discussed a “low-speed vehicle” ordinance during the workshop on Tuesday, September 14. The ordinance provides for the regulation and use of golf carts, street carts, and other low-speed vehicles on certain streets within the City of Trussville corporate limits. “What have two issues in Trussville […]
wbrc.com
Midfield City School District, Fairfield among dozens implementing support framework this school year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield City School District is among 33 districts in Alabama partnering with the State Department of Education to implement the Multi-Tier System of Support. The framework aims to focus on everything a student needs to be successful including academics, social, emotional, and vocational development. ALSDE will...
comebacktown.com
Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea
Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the families of deceased individuals
UPDATE: Reginald Leshawn Green’s family has been located and notified of the death. Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is still searching for the family of Jimmie Dale Evans. From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individuals. Reginald […]
ABC 33/40 News
Student removed from school after threat reported at West End High School
A student was removed from school after a threat was reported to the School Resource Officer at West End High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, according to a joint statement Wednesday from Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton and Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby. According to the statement, the SRO...
Feds capture suspect wanted on capital murder charges in west Birmingham shooting in Mississippi
A Calera man wanted for capital murder in the fatal shooting last month of a 35-year-old man in west Birmingham was captured by federal agents in Mississippi, police said Wednesday. Xavier Lumpkin Jr., 31, of Calera, was taken into custody in Meridian, Miss., by U.S. Marshals on Sept. 8, Birmingham...
Gunfire next to west Birmingham park leaves 1 dead in city’s 3rd weekend homicide
Gunfire erupted just outside a Birmingham park late Sunday, leaving one man dead. Just after 11:30 p.m., Shot Spotter – the city’s gunfire detection system – indicated multiple shots fired near Rozelle Reynolds Park in the 6100 block of Avenue O in the Green Acres neighborhood. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trussville City Hall administrative offices temporarily move buildings
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Administrative offices of City Hall have moved to the old BOE building located at 113 North Chalkville Road. Also moving to the new location will be Car Tags and Business Licenses. This change will be effective Monday, September 12, and all those transactions will be done at […]
Five killed during deadly weekend in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Five people were killed in five separate shootings over the weekend, and Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates stated that all the shootings are being investigated as homicides. Deandrea Martez Moore, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 5600 block of […]
JCSO to unveil additional details on request for assistance from Pleasant Grove PD
According to the JCSO, on August 7, the Pleasant Grove Police Department requested that deputies respond to a location in their jurisdiction
Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area
More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
Violent weekend leaves 5 men shot dead in 3 Jefferson County cities; victims identified
Another violent weekend left 5 men dead in unrelated shootings in three Jefferson County cities. The bloodshed began Friday night when a man was found shot to death on Birmingham’s northside. It ended late Sunday when another man was found dead just outside his vehicle after more than 20...
wbrc.com
Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak; facility to reopen Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham, a dog daycare service downtown. The building is located at 112 18th St. N. According to officials, dozens of dogs were evacuated. Two dogs were treated and taken to a local vet. Two people at the scene were reported as having difficulty breathing, but both refused hospital transport.
New nonprofit Pinson Valley Arts Council celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting
By Crystal McGough PINSON – International recording artist, “Alabama Blues Queen” and Pinson resident DieDra Ruff has been in talks with Pinson Mayor Joe Cochran and the Pinson City Council for months concerning the establishment of a Pinson Valley Arts Council, a nonprofit organization in the heart of Pinson to encourage, support and help develop […]
wbrc.com
Search for suspect in deadly Homewood ATM shooting
Kroger delivering groceries through Birmingham distribution center. Garbage fees for unincorporated JeffCo. increasing again. Garbage fees for unincorporated JeffCo. increasing again. Finding solutions to crime. Updated: 5 hours ago. Finding solutions to crime. Concern national strike could worsen local crossing delays. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Concern national strike could...
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0