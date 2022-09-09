ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

Kansas Republican leaders endorse fiscal conservation as inflation remains high

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roger Marshall and Jake LaTurner are endorsing fiscally conservative legislative moves as inflation remains high. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the Department of Labor announced an 8.3% inflation rate for August - remaining near 40-year highs. “Any hopes that the Federal...
kcur.org

The office investigating Kansas foster care complaints says its workload is 'not sustainable'

TOPEKA, Kansas — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
KSN News

How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
360wichita.com

Is Weed Legal in Kansas? Everything You Need to Know

Do Kansas weed laws allow you to grow, buy, sell, or possess cannabis?. If any of these activities have crossed your mind, you need to learn more about the plant’s legality in the Sunflower State. Otherwise, you could end up with fines or time behind bars. If cultivation is...
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Transgender student athletes and the election

This summer felt like being trapped in a Groundhog Day movie—waking up to repeat the same blame-game politics day after day. Republicans blamed Democrat gubernatorial candidate and current Governor Laura Kelly for unpopular COVID policies. Democrats blamed Republican candidate Attorney General Derek Schmidt for former governor Brownback’s failed economic policies.
Kris Kobach
Laura Kelly
Derek Schmidt
WIBW

Programs open to help Kansas families, students pay for phone, internet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new programs have opened to help Kansas families and students pay for phone and internet services this school year. The Kansas Corporation Commission says the start of a new school year is an expensive time for families. If families are struggling to pay for phone and internet services while also navigating back-to-school costs, it said help is available.
WIBW

Kansas racing scene highlighted in new tourism video

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas native racecar drivers highlight their start in the Sunflower State in the state’s new tourism video. Kansas Tourism says on Monday, Sept. 12, it released the latest chapter in its ongoing series showcasing the attractive features of the state. It said Full Throttle and Full Heart: Kansas Racing features native Kansas drivers who share the magic of racing in the Sunflower State.
KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
Hays Post

YOUNKER: Water worries in western Kansas

The economy of western Kansas almost entirely relies on water being pumped from the Ogallala Aquifer to grow the grain and forage crops for ethanol plants and livestock operations in the region. Without this water source these industries will not stay in the area, and when they go other support industries will also leave resulting in a major decline of the region’s economy and population.
Hutch Post

Tasty Tuesday highlights day 5 of Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are three things to love about the Kansas State Fair: food, food, and — well — food. Tuesday is your chance to sample some of the best fair food around with the annual Tasty Tuesday promotion. Many of the food vendors will be offering smaller portions of their best delights for just $2. A list of participating food vendors is available at the gate when you enter. Participants can find new favorites or go back to resample ones they enjoy.
kcur.org

A new drug treatment center opens in Kansas, where overdoses are surging but help is hard to find

Robert Olivarez has a special feeling every time he steps on the grounds of a new addiction recovery center in the heart of Paola, Kansas. Olivarez, vice-president of operations for Arista Recovery, said it chose the 38-acre facility after researching the rapidly rising number of overdose deaths in Kansas and Missouri. The grounds were formerly operated by the Ursuline Sisters of Paola, making the transition to a place of healing a fitting one, he said.
PAOLA, KS
KWCH.com

Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
WICHITA, KS

