GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent's support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said...
WIBW
Kansas Republican leaders endorse fiscal conservation as inflation remains high
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roger Marshall and Jake LaTurner are endorsing fiscally conservative legislative moves as inflation remains high. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the Department of Labor announced an 8.3% inflation rate for August - remaining near 40-year highs. “Any hopes that the Federal...
kcur.org
The office investigating Kansas foster care complaints says its workload is 'not sustainable'
TOPEKA, Kansas — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
360wichita.com
Is Weed Legal in Kansas? Everything You Need to Know
Do Kansas weed laws allow you to grow, buy, sell, or possess cannabis?. If any of these activities have crossed your mind, you need to learn more about the plant’s legality in the Sunflower State. Otherwise, you could end up with fines or time behind bars. If cultivation is...
After decades of court battles, is Kansas school funding functional?
Kansas’ K-12 school funding strategy has been shaped by lengthy court battles over whether the state provides enough money to adequately educate all students. The result is a system that takes into account school size and numbers of bilingual and “at-risk” students, among other factors, when distributing funds to schools.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Transgender student athletes and the election
This summer felt like being trapped in a Groundhog Day movie—waking up to repeat the same blame-game politics day after day. Republicans blamed Democrat gubernatorial candidate and current Governor Laura Kelly for unpopular COVID policies. Democrats blamed Republican candidate Attorney General Derek Schmidt for former governor Brownback’s failed economic policies.
kcur.org
'You are putting my friends at risk': Kansas school district's proposed transgender policy sparks division
A contentious policy for transgender students drew dozens of parents to the Gardner Edgerton Board of Education meeting on Monday night. A new proposal was up for discussion following a divisive plan introduced in July, which would have required students to use the name, pronouns and restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificates.
kcur.org
Just outside Kansas City, a giant solar farm project is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says
The ACLU of Kansas condemned a school district’s discussed transgender policy as potentially illegal and harmful, in anticipation of a deciding vote on the matter.
WIBW
Programs open to help Kansas families, students pay for phone, internet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new programs have opened to help Kansas families and students pay for phone and internet services this school year. The Kansas Corporation Commission says the start of a new school year is an expensive time for families. If families are struggling to pay for phone and internet services while also navigating back-to-school costs, it said help is available.
Kansas aims to plug thousands of abandoned oil wells
Last summer, a utility worker stumbled across a well — one of thousands of abandoned, unplugged oil and gas wells scattered across Kansas — just 15 feet from a stream in La Cygne, an hour south of Kansas City. Such sites bear witness to the state’s history of...
WIBW
Kansas racing scene highlighted in new tourism video
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas native racecar drivers highlight their start in the Sunflower State in the state’s new tourism video. Kansas Tourism says on Monday, Sept. 12, it released the latest chapter in its ongoing series showcasing the attractive features of the state. It said Full Throttle and Full Heart: Kansas Racing features native Kansas drivers who share the magic of racing in the Sunflower State.
Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
YOUNKER: Water worries in western Kansas
The economy of western Kansas almost entirely relies on water being pumped from the Ogallala Aquifer to grow the grain and forage crops for ethanol plants and livestock operations in the region. Without this water source these industries will not stay in the area, and when they go other support industries will also leave resulting in a major decline of the region’s economy and population.
Kansas ordinance prohibits furry patrons at Transport Brewery in Shawnee
A local brewery in Shawnee, Kansas, is asking the public for help in changing a state law that is hurting the business.
Tasty Tuesday highlights day 5 of Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are three things to love about the Kansas State Fair: food, food, and — well — food. Tuesday is your chance to sample some of the best fair food around with the annual Tasty Tuesday promotion. Many of the food vendors will be offering smaller portions of their best delights for just $2. A list of participating food vendors is available at the gate when you enter. Participants can find new favorites or go back to resample ones they enjoy.
kcur.org
A new drug treatment center opens in Kansas, where overdoses are surging but help is hard to find
Robert Olivarez has a special feeling every time he steps on the grounds of a new addiction recovery center in the heart of Paola, Kansas. Olivarez, vice-president of operations for Arista Recovery, said it chose the 38-acre facility after researching the rapidly rising number of overdose deaths in Kansas and Missouri. The grounds were formerly operated by the Ursuline Sisters of Paola, making the transition to a place of healing a fitting one, he said.
KWCH.com
Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
KCTV 5
Kansas could shift high school graduation requirements, lower English, Math & Science provisions
KANSAS (KCTV) - The Kansas Board of Education could change high school graduation requirements, but the discussion could continue for several more months. The Board has been listening to Education Commissioner Randy Watson’s Graduation Requirements Task Force about a change for the last 15 months. Watson said they need to make a decision by June 1, 2023.
