Louis L. Doubek, age 79, longtime Two Rivers resident, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, September 8, 2022 at his residence. Louie was born in Manitowoc on September 27, 1942 to Louis E. and Mildred (Decker) Doubek. He attended the Meadowbrook Elementary School and Mishicot Public High School, then served with the U.S. Army National Guard from 1964 to 1970. On September 18, 1965, he was united in marriage to Mardell M. Stangel at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Two Rivers. The couple was blessed with almost fifty-seven years of marriage. Louis worked for a number of years at Manitowoc Equipment Works, followed by several years as head of maintenance for McDonald’s of Manitowoc & Two Rivers. He then worked for Federal Mogul of Manitowoc until his retirement in 2011. Louie loved playing sheepshead (and usually would win), he enjoyed working in his yard, and loved watching his Green Bay Packers.

TWO RIVERS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO