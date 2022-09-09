Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Marquette Volleyball Sweeps UW-Green Bay
Golden Eagles volleyball has swept a second straight in-state opponent. Marquette blanked U-W Green Bay Tuesday night at home 3-0. Outside hitters Jenna Reitsma and Aubrey Hamilton had 11 kills apiece. The visiting Phoenix were paced by nine kills from Alexandra Zakutney. Marquette was boosted by 10 service aces. The...
seehafernews.com
Clifton Steps Down As Football Coach At Appleton West
From the Fox Valley comes word that the Appleton West football coach is stepping down after just four games with the team. Jeremy Clifton said he is leaving the coaching and teaching professions for the foreseeable future, largely citing health concerns. The Terrors (1-and-3) are scheduled to host Marian Central...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Sweeps Both Ends of Roncalli Cross Country Invite
Two Rivers High School swept both divisions of the Roncalli Cross Country Invitational Saturday at Lincoln Park. The Raider boys won the meet with 39 points, followed by Valders with 58 and Manitowoc Lutheran took 3rd with 62 points. Eli Gallagher was the overall winner in a time of 17:37,...
seehafernews.com
Local and Area High School Football Recognized in Coaches and Media Weekly Polls
The Two Rivers Raiders remain undefeated and unscored upon thru four games yet haven’t received any recognition until this week where the wissports.net coaches poll lists them at number 10 in Division Four. Freedom is ranked third. The defending Division Seven State Champion Reedsville Panthers drop just two spots...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Donations Still Needed For Jerry Bonino Field Entrance and Signage
Fundraising efforts continue and are much-needed for the new press box and signage honoring football coach Jerry Bonino at Two Rivers High School. Hundreds of Raider fans attended a pre-game reception and halftime ceremony that officially changed the name of the playing surface to Jerry Bonino Field on August 19th.
seehafernews.com
James LaFond
James (Jim) LaFond, age 73, a lifelong resident of Two Rivers, passed away on Monday, August 15th, 2022. Jim is survived by his three children and their spouses: Scott (Michele) LaFond of Green Bay, Jeff (Dr. Kathryn) LaFond of Green Bay, and Sara (Eric) Trepanier of Oconto; nine grandchildren: Jordan Granger; Jared, Jenna and Jessica LaFond; Nicholas and Caitlyn LaFond; Owen, Sophie and Oliver Trepanier. He is further survived by 3 siblings: Judy LaFond and Bev Kreul (family friend) of Milwaukee, Marilyn (Paul) Howman of Plymouth, MN, John (Marie) LaFond of Two Rivers; six sisters-in-law and seven-brothers-in-law: Donald (Mardell) Tienor, David (Kathy) Tienor, Eleanor (Greg) Matczynski, all of Manitowoc; Janet (Jim) Wadzinske, Dan (Liz) Tienor, Dennis Basken, all of rural Manitowoc; and Paul (Gladys) Tienor of Valders; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
seehafernews.com
Paul C. Senn
Paul C. Senn, age 49, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away unexpectedly with family by his side on Monday, September 12, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. Paul was born on December 23, 1972 in Green Bay to George Senn and the late Elizabeth (Brzozowski) Senn. He graduated from Washington High School in Two Rivers with the class on 1991. On October 2, 1999, Paul married DeeAnn Bianchetti in Manitowoc County. He had worked as a CNC technician at various manufacturing companies. Paul’s life always revolved around his family. He was a father to six children, numerous foster children, and a father figure to many others.
seehafernews.com
Paul J. Dvorachek
Paul J. Dvorachek, 79, of Manitowoc, died peacefully at home early Saturday, September 10, 2022, with his wife and daughter at his side. He had been battling metastatic renal cancer since his recent diagnosis in May of 2022. Paul was born February 23, 1943 in Manitowoc, son of the late Steve and Catherine (Radey) Dvorachek. He attended Washington High School, Two Rivers, graduating with the class of 1961. He entered the United States Army in 1964, serving both at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and in Paris, France before being honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1968. On November 29, 1969, Paul married the love of his life, the former Nancy J. Greig, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Manitowoc. Paul was employed for over 28 years by the Safety-Kleen Corporation in both New Berlin, WI and Elgin, IL. He retired in 2000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Kiel Police Chief Announces Retirement
The Chief of Police in Kiel has announced his retirement. Chief Dave Funkhouser made the announcement in a post on the Kiel Police Department Facebook page. He explained that he began battling a serious health condition in 2013, but after 9 years of fighting coupled with additional stress, the unspecified condition has taken its toll.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Lincoln Principal: “We Are Off to a Great Start”
The school year may only be just over a week old, but Manitowoc Lincoln Principal Lee Thennes says he is rather impressed with student behavior. Students started class on August 30th, after two years which Thennes referred to as “disjointed and not great”. He said the students and...
seehafernews.com
Fish and Game Sets September Meeting for This Week
The Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game has announced that its’ next monthly meeting is going to be held this Wednesday (September 14th) at 7:00 p.m. in Lincoln Park Cabin #1. The guest speaker is going to be Jim Knickelbine from Woodland Dunes Nature Center to update the...
seehafernews.com
Gumby’s Ride Fore A Cure Fast Approaching, Sign Up Now
The 4th annual Gumby’s Ride Fore a Cure will be held on Sunday, September 25th at 10:00 a.m. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. at Tapped on the Lakeshore. Rob and Denise Roseff of the Fight Cancer fundraiser say the Ride will again have two route options. The first is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Green Bay School’s Interim Superintendent Taken to a Local Hospital
The woman in charge of the Green Bay Area Public School District had to be taken to a local hospital last night. During the school board meeting, Interim Superintendent Vickie Bayer reported not feeling well, so first responders were called into action. Paramedics determined she should be taken to a...
seehafernews.com
Whitelaw Church Celebrates 150 Years
A church in Whitelaw will be celebrating a major milestone later this month. St. Michael’s Parish, located at 110 West Menasha Avenue was founded in October of 1872 after Thomas Zipperer donated the three acres of land where the church rests. In 1881, a one-room school was built on...
seehafernews.com
NEW Zoo and Adventure Park to Celebrate International Red Panday Day this Weekend
Saturday is International Red Panday Day, and the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park is inviting you to celebrate with them. The NEW Zoo, along with the Green Bay Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers will be highlighting the cute little pandas from 9:00 until 3:00 p.m. Saturday with events such as a training demo, a chat with the keepers, and enrichment and feeding demos.
seehafernews.com
Lucille Jean Duval
Lucille “Lucy” Jean Duval, 80, of Two Rivers died on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Sylvan Crossings. Lucy was born on February 2, 1942 in Two Rivers to Theodore and Tillie (Schemenkowski) Burbey. She was a graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers. On June 24, 1961 she married Leland Duval. He preceded her in death on December 12, 2015. Lucy was a dedicated and devoted wife, mom, and grandma. She enjoyed meeting people over the years as she waitressed at Machut’s Supper Club.
seehafernews.com
Louis L. Doubek
Louis L. Doubek, age 79, longtime Two Rivers resident, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, September 8, 2022 at his residence. Louie was born in Manitowoc on September 27, 1942 to Louis E. and Mildred (Decker) Doubek. He attended the Meadowbrook Elementary School and Mishicot Public High School, then served with the U.S. Army National Guard from 1964 to 1970. On September 18, 1965, he was united in marriage to Mardell M. Stangel at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Two Rivers. The couple was blessed with almost fifty-seven years of marriage. Louis worked for a number of years at Manitowoc Equipment Works, followed by several years as head of maintenance for McDonald’s of Manitowoc & Two Rivers. He then worked for Federal Mogul of Manitowoc until his retirement in 2011. Louie loved playing sheepshead (and usually would win), he enjoyed working in his yard, and loved watching his Green Bay Packers.
seehafernews.com
Alois J. Lichterman
Alois J. Lichterman, 75, of Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at The Bay at North Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center under the care of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was born on March 4, 1947 in Kewaunee to the late John and Lucy (Arendt) Lichterman. On...
seehafernews.com
Carol M. Marks
Carol M. Marks, age 80, a resident of Manitowoc, she passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Magnolia Meadows Assisted Living Facility in Manitowoc. Carol was born on September 17, 1941 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Harvey and...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Library and Advisory Recreation Board Slated to Meet Today
There are only two meetings scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Library Board will convene at 6:00 p.m. and will give the public time to voice their comments. Then, they will look over their usual reports before reviewing their Collection Development policy. At the same time,...
Comments / 0