rimonthly.com
Garden to Table: Garden City’s Dining Scene Satisfies All Appetites
More than just a shopping destination, Garden City is home to seventeen eateries (with two more on the way!). Rhode Island’s culinary scene has many things going for it: Federal Hill dominates the Italian scene while South County is known for supplying some of the state’s best clam shacks. And yet, there are very few spots that provide a catch-all dining destination. Garden City Center in Cranston is one of those places. It may be best-known for its shopping, but with seventeen (yes, seventeen) eateries on the property, it’s also a foodie haven. Even better, the Center’s central location makes its noms accessible to discerning palettes all over the state. Here’s just a sampling of what on the menu.
Fall River Store’s Halloween Decoration Causes Stir with Portuguese Speakers
Halloween decorations are everywhere, including in one Fall River store where customers are taking a second look at one piece in particular. Fall River's Thomas Cameron found the pictured decoration at a local store. Now, in most places people would look at that and think it says, "Put a Spell on You."
whatsupnewp.com
Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30
Bridge To Fitness has announced that it will be permanently closing on September 30, 2022. The following letter was posted on the gyms Facebook Page on September 3;. “To our amazing and loyal Bridge to Fitness Community,. Bridge to Fitness is more than a gym, it’s a community. It’s a...
Fairhaven Pasta House Booths, Tables and Chairs Up for Grabs
As The Pasta House in Fairhaven begins the process of rebranding itself as Bocca, plans for renovations to the legendary restaurant are in full gear. How much will the interior look of the restaurant change?. If a Facebook post from the owner is any indication, the update will be pretty...
johnstonsunrise.net
‘The shark kept trying to get under the boat’
“We were fishing southeast of Newport in sight of land and picking up some nice cod, fluke and sea bass in about ninety feet of water,” said Greg Vespe, executive director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA). So when his crew said, “let’s try catching another shark,” Vespe said, “easier said than done.”
Valley Breeze
Volunteers uncover lost Hezekiah Olney lot off Mineral Spring
NORTH PROVIDENCE – These burial grounds, marked in the Rhode Island cemetery database as NP12, or the Hezekiah Olney Farm Lot, seemed to have been lost. For the last 10 years, the Rev. Ken Postle, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and cemetery coordinator for the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, has been searching for it.
providencedailydose.com
Fearless Fish Market On Hope Street
Finally, a seafood store on the East Side! Fearless Fish Market on Hope Street opened for business today and owner Stu Meltzer is looking forward to serving this new neighborhood. News travels fast — the place was empty when I arrived, but by the time I had purchased my yellowtail flounder, it was filling up with customers and well-wishers.
This Adults-Only Food Festival in Waltham is ‘Phantom Gourmet’ at Its Finest
The most delicious party in history takes over Moody Street in Waltham on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Phantom Gourmet Food Festival is bringing dozens of the Phantom’s favorite restaurants to one street for a day of pure indulgence. Sorry kids, you’ll have to stay home. This one is for...
Get Dirty At Warren’s BoldrDash Family Fun Run
This weekend you can bring the kids for some seriously sloppy fun at Frerichs Farm in Warren, Rhode Island. The fourth annual Thrive Outside in the Mud is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 18, and it's a chance for the whole family to get messy together. If your kids have...
Plymouth Planetarium Is Your Chance to Learn About Space
Earlier this year, it was reported that New Bedford High School would be working to get its planetarium back up and running sometime in the near future, as it hasn’t been operational in at least 20 years. Some had no idea the high school even had a planetarium. For...
Middleboro’s Beloved Window Artist Is Moving On to a New Canvas
There’s a window above Center Street in Middleboro that has become famous in recent years for the bright and pleasant paintings that grace its glass. They are the work of the apartment’s resident, Brittany Wilson, who has become a bit of a folk hero in town for her artwork and for her positive messages she brings to the community.
Roads flood as storm passes through RI, Mass.
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a line of intense storms Tuesday morning, many roadways were flooded across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. A Flash Flood Warning for part of the area has been dropped, but additional street flooding is possible. Don’t try to drive through a flooded roadway. The showers and downpours are expected […]
You're Invited to a Magical Month of Harry Potter Events at Barrett's Alehouse
(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA) Calling all witches and wizards! You're invited to eat, drink and be magical at Barrett's Alehouse! What first started as a Harry Potter Brunch event has developed into a month-long celebration that's sure to have an event for everyone.
This Can Be New Bedford’s Most Frustrating Intersection If You Don’t Understand It
There’s one particular intersection in New Bedford that may be unintentionally frustrating drivers on either side of Acushnet Avenue, where being courteous can quickly turn aggravating if you don’t understand the situation. At the corner of Acushnet Ave and Sawyer Street, right by the Rite Aid, is a...
Inflation Swirls Prices at Some SouthCoast Dunkin’ Locations
Don't look now, but that extra swirl of pumpkin spice syrup just might add to the cost of your favorite drink at some area Dunkin' locations. Some Dunkin' spots, including the store on South Main Street in Acushnet and the one on Plaza Way in Fairhaven, have added an upcharge for extra swirls.
reportertoday.com
Fall Psychic Fair at the Seekonk American Legion
We will be holding our Fall Psychic Fair on Saturday, 10/9/22 at the Seekonk American Legion located at 351 Fall River Ave, 2nd floor, Seekonk, MA. Admission is free. 15 minute readings are $20.00 each. There will also be several Vendors (spaces still available). The hours are from 10 am to 3 pm. Proceeds to benefit the American Legion Auxiliary programs for our Veterans, community and children. For more information please call 508-336-9822 or send email to auxiliary311@yahoo.com.
ABC6.com
Nearly half a million gallons of sewage waste fills Warwick Pond
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A sewage pipe in Warwick that burst Monday night sent almost half a million gallons of waste into Warwick Pond. This has many residents upset a handful coming forward to ABC 6 News, saying they saw the waste pouring into the pond through a storm drain.
Turnto10.com
Warwick mayor: Thousands of gallons of sewage flowed into Warwick Pond due to rupture
(WJAR) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi says thousands of gallons of sewage flowed into Warwick Pond due to a sewer line rupture on Monday. Picozzi said the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is recommending no contact with the pond and all points seaward to the Bay. The Warwick...
New Bedford Man’s Truck Is On the Road to 1 Million Miles
On Sept. 2, the odometer on Mark Andrews' truck rolled over to 900,000. The New Bedford man uses his 2003 Chevy Avalanche daily for work, averaging around 300 miles a day. That's 1,500 miles per week, 60,000 per year. What's his secret?. "Jiffy Lube and a good mechanic," he said....
natureworldnews.com
Flash Flood Warning Issued Over Areas of Rhode Island, Cars Advised to Turn Around
Different parts of Rhode Island are under a Flash Flood Warning. NWS advised motorists to reverse their vehicles. On Tuesday, September 13, Newport County and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, received a Flash Flood Warning. This morning's intense thunderstorms led to flooded roads all over the region. Avoid driving through areas that are flooded, drivers are advised.
