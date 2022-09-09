ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rimonthly.com

Garden to Table: Garden City’s Dining Scene Satisfies All Appetites

More than just a shopping destination, Garden City is home to seventeen eateries (with two more on the way!). Rhode Island’s culinary scene has many things going for it: Federal Hill dominates the Italian scene while South County is known for supplying some of the state’s best clam shacks. And yet, there are very few spots that provide a catch-all dining destination. Garden City Center in Cranston is one of those places. It may be best-known for its shopping, but with seventeen (yes, seventeen) eateries on the property, it’s also a foodie haven. Even better, the Center’s central location makes its noms accessible to discerning palettes all over the state. Here’s just a sampling of what on the menu.
CRANSTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30

Bridge To Fitness has announced that it will be permanently closing on September 30, 2022. The following letter was posted on the gyms Facebook Page on September 3;. “To our amazing and loyal Bridge to Fitness Community,. Bridge to Fitness is more than a gym, it’s a community. It’s a...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

‘The shark kept trying to get under the boat’

“We were fishing southeast of Newport in sight of land and picking up some nice cod, fluke and sea bass in about ninety feet of water,” said Greg Vespe, executive director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA). So when his crew said, “let’s try catching another shark,” Vespe said, “easier said than done.”
WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

Volunteers uncover lost Hezekiah Olney lot off Mineral Spring

NORTH PROVIDENCE – These burial grounds, marked in the Rhode Island cemetery database as NP12, or the Hezekiah Olney Farm Lot, seemed to have been lost. For the last 10 years, the Rev. Ken Postle, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and cemetery coordinator for the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, has been searching for it.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
providencedailydose.com

Fearless Fish Market On Hope Street

Finally, a seafood store on the East Side! Fearless Fish Market on Hope Street opened for business today and owner Stu Meltzer is looking forward to serving this new neighborhood. News travels fast — the place was empty when I arrived, but by the time I had purchased my yellowtail flounder, it was filling up with customers and well-wishers.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hope Bay#Decks#Ferry Boats#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Fireplaces#Mount Hope
FUN 107

Get Dirty At Warren’s BoldrDash Family Fun Run

This weekend you can bring the kids for some seriously sloppy fun at Frerichs Farm in Warren, Rhode Island. The fourth annual Thrive Outside in the Mud is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 18, and it's a chance for the whole family to get messy together. If your kids have...
WARREN, RI
FUN 107

Plymouth Planetarium Is Your Chance to Learn About Space

Earlier this year, it was reported that New Bedford High School would be working to get its planetarium back up and running sometime in the near future, as it hasn’t been operational in at least 20 years. Some had no idea the high school even had a planetarium. For...
PLYMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Middleboro’s Beloved Window Artist Is Moving On to a New Canvas

There’s a window above Center Street in Middleboro that has become famous in recent years for the bright and pleasant paintings that grace its glass. They are the work of the apartment’s resident, Brittany Wilson, who has become a bit of a folk hero in town for her artwork and for her positive messages she brings to the community.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Roads flood as storm passes through RI, Mass.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a line of intense storms Tuesday morning, many roadways were flooded across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. A Flash Flood Warning for part of the area has been dropped, but additional street flooding is possible. Don’t try to drive through a flooded roadway. The showers and downpours are expected […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
reportertoday.com

Fall Psychic Fair at the Seekonk American Legion

We will be holding our Fall Psychic Fair on Saturday, 10/9/22 at the Seekonk American Legion located at 351 Fall River Ave, 2nd floor, Seekonk, MA. Admission is free. 15 minute readings are $20.00 each. There will also be several Vendors (spaces still available). The hours are from 10 am to 3 pm. Proceeds to benefit the American Legion Auxiliary programs for our Veterans, community and children. For more information please call 508-336-9822 or send email to auxiliary311@yahoo.com.
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

Nearly half a million gallons of sewage waste fills Warwick Pond

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A sewage pipe in Warwick that burst Monday night sent almost half a million gallons of waste into Warwick Pond. This has many residents upset a handful coming forward to ABC 6 News, saying they saw the waste pouring into the pond through a storm drain.
WARWICK, RI
natureworldnews.com

Flash Flood Warning Issued Over Areas of Rhode Island, Cars Advised to Turn Around

Different parts of Rhode Island are under a Flash Flood Warning. NWS advised motorists to reverse their vehicles. On Tuesday, September 13, Newport County and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, received a Flash Flood Warning. This morning's intense thunderstorms led to flooded roads all over the region. Avoid driving through areas that are flooded, drivers are advised.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy