Bham Now
25 exciting October events including the Greek Food Festival
The fall season means cool weather, gorgeous color-changing leaves and festival fun. To plan for this special fall month, check out our list of 25 October events around Birmingham. 1. Shop Save & Share benefiting The Junior League of Birmingham. What: Give back to the Bham community while saving 20%...
Bham Now
The Alabama Orchid Society Show and Sale
The Alabama Orchid Society in partnership with the Huntsville Orchid Society will be hosting their annual orchid show and sale this Sept 16 -18, 2022 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Come see beautiful orchid displays, orchids in bloom, and vendors with orchids for sale. This event and the Gardens are free to the public.
Bham Now
9 of the best running spots in Birmingham
I’m an avid runner, but I understand—it can be so hard to motivate yourself to get outside and move, especially in this Alabama heat. My fingers may be crossed that Alabama will somehow cool down to fall temperatures in September. In the meantime, I’m enjoying my runs by taking in the beautiful views of Birmingham. Here are nine of my favorite spots to sweat it out—from sidewalks to dirt trails.
Bham Now
Birmingham named one of the best beer towns to visit in America
The Magic City was recently named one of the best beer towns to visit in the country. Keep reading for why Birmingham made the list, including the amazing breweries, popular bars and more. Growing popularity of beer tourism. Interest in “beercations”—traveling with a goal of trying the best local breweries—has...
Bham Now
Bogue’s employees & regulars share favorite memories [VIDEO]
Last week, we were saddened to learn that the beloved Bogue’s Restaurant had permanently closed after 84 years in Birmingham. However, several regulars and longtime employees joined us on Friday to share what made the restaurant so special. Remembering Bogue’s Restaurant. On Friday, September 9th, Bham Now made...
Bham Now
Rougaroux to open new location in Mountain Brook in 2023
Since 2017, The Rougaroux has been serving up mouthwatering po’boys, gumbo and boudin and more in Forest Park. Now, the restaurant is planning to bring their New Orleans fare to Mountain Brook! Keep reading to learn more about The Rougaroux’s upcoming location. Coming to Mountain Brook in 2023.
Bham Now
5 reasons Fiesta Bham is the ultimate celebration of culture + community—Sept. 24
Fiesta Bham is back and better than ever for its 20th year! Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage takes place, Saturday, September 24 from Noon to 8PM at Birmingham’s Linn Park. From authentic eats to thrilling Lucha Libre wrestling acts, keep reading for five reasons you should attend, then grab your tickets.
Bham Now
Now the News: Bogue’s closes permanently after 84 years, Sloss Fright Furnace shuts down + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! It seems like it’s been a constant flurry of Birmingham businesses and events saying goodbye, with Bogue’s Restaurant permanently closing and Sloss Fright Furnace ceasing operations. You know what they say… when one door closes another one opens. Read on for some heartfelt goodbyes to local favorites and say hello to new businesses coming soon.
panolian.com
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at the state park, who reported seeing a person lying face down in an area known locally as the Ole Miss beach, located just southeast of the main beach at the lower lake.
Bham Now
Sports Trivia with Matt McClearin
Test your knowledge with Cahaba Brewing’s sports-themed trivia Thursday, September 15 from 7 – 9! Hosted by Matt McClearin of The Matt McClearin Show on JOX 94.5, this trivia will test your wits and includes great prizes like tickets to Bham Stallions, Barons, and more!
Feds capture suspect wanted on capital murder charges in west Birmingham shooting in Mississippi
A Calera man wanted for capital murder in the fatal shooting last month of a 35-year-old man in west Birmingham was captured by federal agents in Mississippi, police said Wednesday. Xavier Lumpkin Jr., 31, of Calera, was taken into custody in Meridian, Miss., by U.S. Marshals on Sept. 8, Birmingham...
Bham Now
5 reasons you need to get tickets now for Antiques at the Gardens, Sept. 29-Oct. 2
If you’re an antiques fan, Antiques at the Gardens is where you need to be at the end of September. You’ll come away from this premier antiques show with all the architecture, design, floral, landscape and furniture inspo you could ever need. Tickets are limited—buy yours now, and keep reading for all the details.
Bham Now
9 fall themed coffees and treats to get you ready for the season
It’s almost (officially) fall in Birmingham and we’ve rounded up our favorite festive treats in town. Keep reading for nine of the best fall themed treats from cookies and coffees to of course, pumpkin spice lattes. 1. Fall classic cold brew from O’Henry’s. Fall may be...
I-55 closure in Panola County could affect gameday traffic
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An interstate closure in Panola County could affect the travel plans for Jackson State and Ole Miss football fans. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) will be closed for a bridge repair. “This is […]
wtva.com
22-year-old from Tupelo arrested for Tuesday morning armed robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Tuesday morning, Sept. 13 armed robbery in Tupelo. According to Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald, the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 at the Murphy Express gas station on West Main Street. The store is located across the street from...
A Highway Angel: Mississippi trucker rescued motorists after vehicle crashes into overturned 18-wheeler
A Mississippi truck driver was named a Highway Angel for rescuing four motorists after their vehicle crashed into an overturned 18-wheeler truck. The Truckload Carriers Association honored truck driver William Hancock, from Thaxton, who drives for Ashley Distribution in Ecru. On June 23, Hancock was driving on I-22 outside Fulton...
Bham Now
RNs, LPN, New Grad RN Hiring Event! Sign-On and Relocation Bonuses!
Calling all RNs, LPNs and New Graduate Nurses! Come meet our HCA Healthcare Teams!. Attend our upcoming hiring event at SoHo Social on Wednesday, September 14, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.! During this event, experienced RNs, LPNs and New Graduate RNs are invited to meet with our nursing leaders in a casual setting and learn about relocation opportunities in our TriStar Health facilities in Nashville and Parkridge Health System facilities in Chattanooga.
wtva.com
Southbound I-55 in Panola County reopens to traffic after bridge repair
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation says southbound Interstate 55 from Batesville to the Pope/Courtland exit has reopened ahead of schedule. Workers shut down that stretch of interstate to repair a bridge. The interstate was not expected to reopen until Monday at 7 a.m. Drivers were...
hottytoddy.com
OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body
While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin gives update on Ole Miss quarterbacks
The battle at the quarterback position at Ole Miss started in the spring after the departure of Matt Corral to the NFL and still isn’t fully over yet. But according to Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, the team is close to making a decision. When Kiffin met with reporters...
