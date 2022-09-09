I’m an avid runner, but I understand—it can be so hard to motivate yourself to get outside and move, especially in this Alabama heat. My fingers may be crossed that Alabama will somehow cool down to fall temperatures in September. In the meantime, I’m enjoying my runs by taking in the beautiful views of Birmingham. Here are nine of my favorite spots to sweat it out—from sidewalks to dirt trails.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO