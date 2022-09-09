Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest PotholeTravel MavenArchbald, PA
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
Pocono Park Opens | Ahead of Next Week's Cowboy Luau Festival Featuring Brantley Gilbert and Brett YoungStroudsburg HeraldLehman Township, PA
Popular regional grocery store chain opens new supermarket location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersScranton, PA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/15
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph) 8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells. THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells. THU NIGHT: N winds 5 to...
Wildwood, NJ Waterpark Totally Went to the Dogs During ‘Puppapalooza’!
If dogs could speak, they'd have been saying, "Best day ever!" during a recent event all for them at a popular waterpark in Wildwood, NJ. off Wildwood boardwalk, recently hosted a pool party called "Puppapalooza." It's a long-running tradition and treat for dogs before the park closes for the season,...
Sub Shop Near NJ’s Six Flags Great Adventure Closes For Good
A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State -- running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
Yes, Porcupines Live in NJ — One Just Killed a Family’s Pit Bull
A family in New Jersey is mourning the loss of their pit bull after it was killed by a porcupine earlier this month. According to the New York Post, the 9-year-old pitbull mix had gotten into a fight with a porcupine on the deck of the family’s home in Montague, Sussex County, on September 2nd, and had quills in his face, chest, and stomach, according to the dog's owner, Miranda DeGennaro.
New Jersey’s Most Haunted Town – It’s Definitely Not What You Think
It's that time of year when everything scary, spooky, and haunted is in the spotlight, and each state has a "most haunted" town, but the one that was named most haunted for New Jersey is really going to surprise you. The findings were released earlier this summer, and if you...
Wow! 26 More People Come Forward With Mountain Lion Sightings in New Jersey
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about Mountain Lion or Cougar Sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman in Galloway Township who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar. That story...
Delicious Cape May Restaurants Open Year-Round in 2022-2023
As we head into the final months of 2022, it is officially the off-season for South Jersey beach towns like Cape May. Even though Cape May does an exceptional job at attracting an off-season tourist crowd, things have definitely quieted down from summer, which means fewer people. That's why I...
Two Arrested During Massive Drug Bust in Wildwood, NJ; $750,000 in Fentanyl/Heroin Seized
Two people from Wildwood have been arrested following a massive drug bust that took hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of heroin off of the streets. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 32-year-old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and 25-year-old Jose Roman-Maysonet, both of the 200 block of East Maple Avenue, were taken into custody this past Thursday following an investigation that began in May, 2021.
New Jersey Hosting First Bring Your Own Cannabis Expo In Edison, NJ In 2022
What is green, just got legalized and smells divine?. There is an event coming up in New Jersey that is being described as an, "interactive cannabis carnival" and I am intrigued to say the least. You've heard of Bring Your Own Booze but what about Bring Your Own Cannabis?. Your...
Mullica Twp., NJ, Police Searching for Suspicious Pest Control Truck
Officials with the Mullica Township Police Department are asking for your help locating a pickup truck from a local pest control company. According to police, "the vehicle is described as a White Ford F-150 with RID Pest control on the rear tailgate, no tag information at the time." The vehicle...
It’s Official – These Are Undoubtedly New Jersey’s Favorite Drinks
If summer 2022 proved one thing here in New Jersey, it's that Garden State residents really like to drink. Before you jump to any conclusions, you should know that we're not necessarily talking about alcoholic beverages here. But that is a good question, too, so we'll get to that in just a few minutes.
Too Many Reusable Bags? New Jersey Foodbanks Will Gladly Accept Them
I don't know about you but ever since the single use plastic bag ban went into effect in New Jersey on May 4th, I have collected a large stack of reusable bags. My plastic bag drawer has now become my reusable bag drawer. As it turns out, there is an...
Fed Up with Shoplifters, Wegmans Eliminating Self-Scan Checkout in New Jersey
The convenience of self-scanning checkout at Wegmans grocery stores here in New Jersey is going away, and thieves are to blame. This coming Sunday, September 18th will be the last day shoppers will be able to use Wegmans' popular shopping app, called SCAN, to scan and pay for items, Patch.com reports.
shorelocalnews.com
Power Boat Runs Aground in Ocean City
A power boat carrying two occupants ran aground on North Street Beach in Ocean City early on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. A second boat beached off Great Egg Harbor Inlet at the Malibu Beach Wildlife Management Area (Dog Beach). A small caravan of boats was reportedly traveling from the Avalon/Stone...
New Jersey Drivers Get A Shockingly Good Grade In Study
Despite what you see each and every day on the roads of the Garden State, it turns out that New Jersey drivers aren't that bad after all, at least not according to one published study. If you are to believe what one report says about the states with the rudest...
Lower Twp Police Ask for Info on Man Missing for a Month
What happened to Douglass Walsh? Lower Township Police are searching for Walsh and could use any information you may have about him. According to a Lower Twp Police Facebook post on Tuesday, Walsh was last seen near Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
NJ State Park Reopens After Rabies Scare
A state park in Ocean County is open again after a series encounters with a rabid fox. Double Trouble State park in Berkeley Township had been closed since Monday, Aug. 29, when a fox exhibiting bizarre behavior approached several people and a dog. Park Rangers found a dead juvenile fox...
Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys
A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
Will the summer drought affect NJ Christmas tree supplies?
While the summer drought in New Jersey has affected many lawns, flowers, gardens, and even crops, let’s look further down the line. Will it affect New Jersey’s supply of Christmas trees?. In North Jersey, the summer drought has not yet affected Christmas tree supplies, said Donna Allison Cole,...
One of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in America is Right Here in NJ
The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
