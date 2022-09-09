ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornhurst Township, PA

SoJO 104.9

Sub Shop Near NJ’s Six Flags Great Adventure Closes For Good

A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State -- running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
MILLSTONE, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Yes, Porcupines Live in NJ — One Just Killed a Family’s Pit Bull

A family in New Jersey is mourning the loss of their pit bull after it was killed by a porcupine earlier this month. According to the New York Post, the 9-year-old pitbull mix had gotten into a fight with a porcupine on the deck of the family’s home in Montague, Sussex County, on September 2nd, and had quills in his face, chest, and stomach, according to the dog's owner, Miranda DeGennaro.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Two Arrested During Massive Drug Bust in Wildwood, NJ; $750,000 in Fentanyl/Heroin Seized

Two people from Wildwood have been arrested following a massive drug bust that took hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of heroin off of the streets. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 32-year-old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and 25-year-old Jose Roman-Maysonet, both of the 200 block of East Maple Avenue, were taken into custody this past Thursday following an investigation that began in May, 2021.
WILDWOOD, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Power Boat Runs Aground in Ocean City

A power boat carrying two occupants ran aground on North Street Beach in Ocean City early on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. A second boat beached off Great Egg Harbor Inlet at the Malibu Beach Wildlife Management Area (Dog Beach). A small caravan of boats was reportedly traveling from the Avalon/Stone...
OCEAN CITY, MD
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey Drivers Get A Shockingly Good Grade In Study

Despite what you see each and every day on the roads of the Garden State, it turns out that New Jersey drivers aren't that bad after all, at least not according to one published study. If you are to believe what one report says about the states with the rudest...
TRAFFIC
SoJO 104.9

NJ State Park Reopens After Rabies Scare

A state park in Ocean County is open again after a series encounters with a rabid fox. Double Trouble State park in Berkeley Township had been closed since Monday, Aug. 29, when a fox exhibiting bizarre behavior approached several people and a dog. Park Rangers found a dead juvenile fox...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys

A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
ACCIDENTS
SoJO 104.9

One of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in America is Right Here in NJ

The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
RESTAURANTS
SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

