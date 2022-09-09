Beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, Marquette Junior Hockey will be holding a “Hockey on Third” parade. The parade will start at Pine Street behind the NMU Superior Dome, then proceed south on Pine to Fair, then west on Fair to Third, then south on Third to Michigan, then east on Michigan to Front, then north on Front to Fair, then east on Fair to Pine, then north on Pine, returning to the Superior Dome parking lot. The parade will be escorted by the Marquette City Police, and streets along the route will be closed.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO