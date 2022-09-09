Read full article on original website
Marquette Junior Hockey Plans Parade Saturday Afternoon
Beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, Marquette Junior Hockey will be holding a “Hockey on Third” parade. The parade will start at Pine Street behind the NMU Superior Dome, then proceed south on Pine to Fair, then west on Fair to Third, then south on Third to Michigan, then east on Michigan to Front, then north on Front to Fair, then east on Fair to Pine, then north on Pine, returning to the Superior Dome parking lot. The parade will be escorted by the Marquette City Police, and streets along the route will be closed.
Superior Watershed Partnership Has Energy Assistance Available
Many agencies have exhausted their resources for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, but Superior Watershed Partnership’s Michigan Energy Assistance Program (SWP MEAP) has funding for a limited time to assist Upper Peninsula residents with their heat and electric costs. SWP urges Upper Peninsula residents struggling with paying their heat and electric bills to contact the SWP MEAP Energy and Climate Office for assistance with home energy bills and energy efficiency services at 906-273-2742.
Ishpeming’s Birchview Elementary School Has New Garden
The Ishpeming Lions accompanied by Lions from all over the Upper Peninsula spent this Sunday, September 11, building twelve Raised Bed Gardens at The Birchview Elementary School in Ishpeming. The District 10 Lions of the Upper Peninsula established Partridge Creek Farm as an officially sponsored project in 2016 and appointed...
Upper Peninsula Family Health Center Adds New Doctor
Gregory Jones, MD, has joined the team of family medicine and addiction medicine providers at Upper Great Lakes Marquette Family Health Center (UGL). Dr. Jones earned his Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Science and his Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry Degrees from Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan in 2013 and then went on to complete his Doctor of Medicine degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan in 2018. Following this, Dr. Jones completed his Family Medicine Residency at the University of Utah Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Billie’s Celebrates Grand Opening Of Store In Iron Mountain
A new business has opened in Iron Mountain. The following is a press release from the Dickinson County Chamber of Commerce to welcome Billie’s:. Billie’s, family owned and operated by Mariah Schewe and family, celebrated their grand opening by hosting a ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce.
Two Events To Recycle Tires Planned In Delta County
If you live in Gladstone or Delta County’s Maple Ridge Township, you can do it for free later this and next week. The Maple Ridge event is set for Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Rock Lions Club parking lot. The Gladstone event is...
League Of Women Voters Celebrating National Constitution Day
The Marquette County League of Women Voters is celebrating National Constitution Day this weekend with special events for kids. “Hooked on Voting” will allow kids to vote for the official state fish. There’ll also be stories about citizenship, elections, and government. The event will be held twice:...
M-28 Bridge In Alger County Down To One Lane Wednesday
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin bridge maintenance work Wednesday, Sept. 14, requiring a lane closure on the M-28 bridge over Sand River in Alger County. One alternating lane of traffic will be open using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12 feet will be in...
