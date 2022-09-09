ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

Meth, pot and fentanyl found in parolee’s home, says Baxter Co. Sheriff

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Srft_0hojjYki00

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – A parole visit led to the discovery of drugs at a Baxter County, Arkansas man’s home Thursday afternoon, according to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

Man who posed as Springfield Lyft driver and assaulted women sentenced

The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that investigators were called to a home near Midway, Arkansas to help parole officers with a home visit of Bobby Joe Gray, who had been on parole since May after being incarcerated for drug offenses in 2017. Parole officers requested assistance because they said Gray would not open the door for them.

After deputies arrived, they said Gray ran out the back door of the home but was caught.

Investigators searched the home and said they found drugs, cash and a gun. Authorities found more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, 17.6 pounds of marijuana, THC cartridges and one gram of fentanyl, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The seized drugs have a street value of $586,000. Officers also found $5,200 in cash and a gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgW3p_0hojjYki00
Courtesy: Baxter Co. Sheriff’s Office

Bobby Gray was arrested and booked in the Baxter County Detention Center. The Sheriff’s Office said he was booked on suspicion of:

  • Felony trafficking of a controlled substance
  • Felony simultaneous possession of drugs and guns
  • Felony drug possession with intent to deliver
  • Felony possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)
  • Habitual criminal act

Gray is in jail and is being held without bond for violating his parole. He is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 2

Mama4paws
5d ago

Looks like I went into the wrong business. Well second thought, I do not like to spend my time in jail.

Reply(1)
3
Related
whiterivernow.com

Authorities investigating homicide in Cushman

According to a release Tuesday morning, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was developed and was taken into custody at the scene, the release said.
CUSHMAN, AR
KTLO

Izard Co. break-ins lead to felony charges for four individuals

A series of break-ins has resulted in felony charges for four individuals.Twenty-four-year-old Alicia Poteete, 19-year-old Zachary Clair, 20-year-old Caleb Bridgewater and 41-year-old Shawnna Lynn Wade, all of Horseshoe Bend, were identified as suspects in a theft occurring at a residence located on McNarin Road in Izard County. Investigators also determined...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Izard County man facing five counts of rape

The investigation into the Aug. 28 death of a 38-year-old female in Izard County has led to rape charges being filed against a Wiseman, Ark. man. According to the arrest affidavit, Jeremy Corlis and two other individuals were on the scene when authorities were called to a residence in Wiseman on the report of the female’s death. Investigators were told the victim became very sick and had begun to behave strangely. The on-scene witnesses described the victim becoming incoherent, unable to stand or walk on her own, and unable to talk for at least 24 hours before her death, the affidavit said.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midway, AR
City
Springfield, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Baxter County, AR
Crime & Safety
County
Baxter County, AR
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Sheriff: Several pounds of meth, marijuana found in parolee’s home

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held on a $500,000 bond after deputies said they found several pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana in his home. Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Bobby Joe Gray on Thursday, Sept. 8, following a search of his home in the 5300-block of State Highway 126 near Midway.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Region 8 News: Stabbing reported in Independence County

A Jonesboro media outlet is reporting a stabbing incident in the northern part of Independence County is under investigation by authorities. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens says the male victim is in his mid-30s, but as Region 8 News reports, details surrounding the incident are unclear because the victim is withholding information.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Bakersfield woman arrested after child tests positive for meth

A Bakersfield woman has been arrested after her child tested positive for methamphetamine.According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of August 25, the Department of Family Services contacted the sheriff’s office regarding a young child from a residence in Bakersfield testing positive for methamphetamine at Baxter Health.
BAKERSFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Ne Springfield#Fentanyl#Guns#Drugs#Baxter Co#Springfield Lyft#The Sheriff S Office#Thc#Sheriff#Felony
Kait 8

Independence County stabbing under investigation

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said that a stabbing in the northern part of the county is being investigated. Officials say the victim is a male in his 30′s, but due to him withholding information details...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Woman’s death investigation leads to rape charges

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives investigating the death of a 38-year-old woman have arrested a man suspected of raping her while she was “very sick.”. A judge found probable cause to charge 48-year-old Jeremy Corlis of Wiseman with five counts of rape. According to court documents, the victim...
WISEMAN, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOLR10 News

Sparta man saves two dogs in Ozark house fire

OZARK, Mo.- A message from the young man who saved two dogs from a burning home in Ozark. The family is safe, but their home is lost and not all pets made it out alive. How a stranger stepped in to save the pets he could. A good Samaritan rescued two dogs from a house […]
OZARK, MO
KTLO

Emergency personnel work accident north of Midway

Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 north of Midway will want to use caution. According to a Baxter County 911 dispatch spokesperson, emergency personnel are working at the scene of an accident in the area of Highway 5 and County Road 793, near Owen Creek Mobile Home Park. We’ll have more details as they become available.
MIDWAY, AR
KOLR10 News

OTC Veterans Upward Bound now serves 15 MO counties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A program that helps veterans get a college degree has expanded thanks to a federal grant. Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) received a $1.4 million grant for its Veterans Upward Bound program. The program started back in 2017 at OTC. But, OTC only had enough funds to serve Greene County veterans. “We […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Work continues on new Fulton County Justice Center

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Work continues on a new justice center in North Arkansas. The justice system in Fulton County will see a facelift when the new building is completed. The project began earlier in 2022 after County Judge Gary Clayton and the county’s Quorum Court decided a new courtroom would soon be needed.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Firefighter taken to hospital after Branson condo fire

BRANSON, Mo. – A fire broke out at a condo on Green Mountain Drive in Branson early Friday morning. A Branson Police Officer was patrolling the area when he smelled smoke and discovered the fire. He alerted the condo’s sole occupant and was able to get them out safely. Firefighters arrived on the scene a […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy