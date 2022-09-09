Meth, pot and fentanyl found in parolee’s home, says Baxter Co. Sheriff

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – A parole visit led to the discovery of drugs at a Baxter County, Arkansas man’s home Thursday afternoon, according to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that investigators were called to a home near Midway, Arkansas to help parole officers with a home visit of Bobby Joe Gray, who had been on parole since May after being incarcerated for drug offenses in 2017. Parole officers requested assistance because they said Gray would not open the door for them.

After deputies arrived, they said Gray ran out the back door of the home but was caught.

Investigators searched the home and said they found drugs, cash and a gun. Authorities found more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, 17.6 pounds of marijuana, THC cartridges and one gram of fentanyl, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The seized drugs have a street value of $586,000. Officers also found $5,200 in cash and a gun.

Courtesy: Baxter Co. Sheriff’s Office

Bobby Gray was arrested and booked in the Baxter County Detention Center. The Sheriff’s Office said he was booked on suspicion of:

Felony trafficking of a controlled substance

Felony simultaneous possession of drugs and guns

Felony drug possession with intent to deliver

Felony possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)

Habitual criminal act

Gray is in jail and is being held without bond for violating his parole. He is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 19.

