MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Come on down to Buddy’s Pet Stop in midtown Mobile this weekend to help celebrate their one-year anniversary!. The festivities will be taking place on Saturday, September 17th from 9 AM to 6 PM. Their store is located at 1710 Dauphin Street in midtown Mobile, next to Soul Caffeine. This event is not only to celebrate the anniversary of Buddy’s but it is their newly-adopted store cat Bella’s birthday. Another main goal for the storeowner is to find lovable homes for plenty of adoptable animals.

MOBILE, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO