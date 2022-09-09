Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
McKenzie Street Florist to host Halloween wreath class
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -McKenzie Street Florist is helping get you in the Halloween spirit with a wreath making class. This class will be $45.00. One of the many fun classes McKenzie Street Florist will have this year in Downtown Foley. You need to call in advance to reserve a space...
WALA-TV FOX10
AltaPointe Health Job Fair
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for a job, there are several opportunities with AltaPointe Health. Recruitment specialist Tory Kraver joined us on Studio10 with the details on an upcoming AltaPointe Health Job Fair. She says, “The open interviews take place next week at the HR Office 5741...
WALA-TV FOX10
Buddy’s Pet Stop hosting one-year anniversary event
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Come on down to Buddy’s Pet Stop in midtown Mobile this weekend to help celebrate their one-year anniversary!. The festivities will be taking place on Saturday, September 17th from 9 AM to 6 PM. Their store is located at 1710 Dauphin Street in midtown Mobile, next to Soul Caffeine. This event is not only to celebrate the anniversary of Buddy’s but it is their newly-adopted store cat Bella’s birthday. Another main goal for the storeowner is to find lovable homes for plenty of adoptable animals.
WALA-TV FOX10
Local businessman awarded prestigious ‘Retailer of the Year’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday, a local businessman was awarded the highest honor from the Alabama Retail Association, Retailer of the Year in annual sales for more than $20 million. Brent Barkin was the recipient, and he said his business is more than just a job. It’s his father’s legacy....
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Cups For a Cure’ fundraiser helps to raise money for childhood cancer research
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is childhood cancer awareness month and one girl from Bay Minette is helping to raise awareness. Starla Chapman is raising money for her nonprofit, “Cook Up a Cure” with a lemonade stand. On Wednesday, the lemonade stand was set up at her school,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Surprising FOX10 News’ biggest fan, celebrating a special birthday
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Monday was a big day for one special young man, better known as one of FOX10 News’ biggest fans. Camdon Mathis has watched FOX10 his whole life and on his 20th birthday, he lived out his dream of being in front of the camera. Walking...
WALA-TV FOX10
Giant Party Philly with a side of trash can nachos
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fall is just around the corner which means football season is FINALLY HERE!!! Game day grub should be considered easy and delicious, while having enough to feed a crowd of hungry tailgaters. Erin, from Farm Fresh Meats, shows us how to take two of her favorite game day recipes to the next level. Her giant party Philly with a side of trash can nachos are what dreams are made of! These crowd-pleasing recipes feature Farm Fresh Meats shaved rib eye, as well as their fresh 80/20 blend ground beef.
WALA-TV FOX10
ASM Global announces new headliners coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ASM Global Mobile is set to bring some big names to the Gulf Coast - with a brand new headliner just dropping! All of these events are happening at the Mobile Civic Center or the Saenger Theater. The events start on September 14 at 7 p.m....
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Toulminville Community Workshop
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Help make Toulminville the best place it can be!. Councilman Cory Penn joined us on FOX10 Midday to talk about a Toulminville Neighborhood Plan Workshop taking place on Thursday, September 15th at 6pm. The goal is the get input from the residents on infrastructure, housing, capital improvements, parks, etc. and to create a plan that is long-term and sustainable.
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne business owners express concerns over new development
Daphne, Ala. (WALA) - Jubilee Courtyard in the heart of downtown Daphne will soon be home to new development. But the owners of “Downtown Cigars” and “Kitchen on Main” tell FOX10 it could create major issues for their respective businesses. “They’re talking about a two-story building....
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Lucy’s Pepper Jelly Glazed Meatballs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lucy’s Pepper Jelly Glazed Meatballs. •Combine ground beef, Italian sausage, green onions, eggs, garlic, bread crumbs, kosher salt and black pepper in a large bowl. Mix until well combined. •Shape meatballs by the tablespoon. You should get roughly 40 meatballs. •Line meatballs on a baking...
WALA-TV FOX10
Visit Pensacola celebrates city’s 462nd birthday with launch of new pedestrian trail
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The city of Pensacola just turned 462 on August 14, and Visit Pensacola is proud to announce the launch of America’s First Settlement Trail. This three-mile pedestrian trail, nicknamed the “A1S Trail”, is being used to celebrate and educate individuals on the rich history Pensacola has to offer.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD responds to disturbance at Williamson High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department tells FOX10 News that offices responded today to Williamson High School concerning a disorderly complaint involving students. Police said two individuals have been detained and that this is an active investigation. The MPD did not provide additional information but indicated updates will...
WALA-TV FOX10
New health clinic in Mobile offering innovative treatments for intimacy health issues
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A brand new health clinic is coming to Mobile, with the goal of helping those looking for treatment for intimacy health issues. The Connexus Clinic is a specialty health and wellness clinic focusing on intimacy health issues while providing a safe and compassionate environment. Whether that means helping people lose weight, regain sexual health, sculpt their bodies, or just feel better overall, Connexus Clinic is your total solution for couples’ intimacy and health.
WALA-TV FOX10
Local business owner working to house two families displaced by Ukrainian war
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -As the war in Ukraine nears the seven-month mark, Ukranian families are still coming to terms with what’s happening in their home country. “There have been fires, battles, and shooting in our city in recent months,” said Natalya Skopina. “Our city has been captured by Russia.”
WALA-TV FOX10
First public meeting held in Mobile to discuss “Brookley by the Bay” project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Tuesday was the first night to give your input on a new waterfront park in mobile. A public hearing was held on the Brookley by the Bay project and dozens showed up to give their thoughts. Designers and engineers are still months away from a masterplan, but...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: What’s happening on Dauphin Island
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - In this Gulf Coast Spotlight, Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier joined us on to talk about a successful summer and a look forward toward the fall. We recap some of the summer events like the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo and more. We also look...
WALA-TV FOX10
Swim school set to build new facility 2 years after destroyed by Hurricane Sally
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s an empty field now on American Way in Daphne -- but in a few months -- “Haley’s Little Fish” Swim School is set to take shape. “To see this and see... I get so emotional... Seeing what’s to come -- is so exciting for me,” said Haley Craig, owner of Haley’s Little Fish.
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne youth center bus vandalized. Suspects caught on camera
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Staff at the Ruff Wilson Youth Organization found some unexpected visitors on their bus Thursday evening. “We noticed a black car came from around the bus. We did not know at the time damage had occurred,” said Executive Director Tracie Brown. Site Director Sonya Smith...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police highlighting their women in law enforcement
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is highlighting many of their women, and this month, the spotlight is on one homicide detective, Corporal Kenyada Taylor. She is the lead detective in the shooting death of 14-year-old Daniel Blackmon, which has resulted in multiple arrests. “We work for the...
