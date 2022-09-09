Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Queen Elizabeth’s corgis have a new home: Find out who is taking the royal dogs
Queen Elizabeth ’s beloved corgis reportedly have a new home following Her Majesty’s passing. According to The Telegraph , the late monarch’s dogs will live at Royal Lodge, Windsor with the Queen’s son Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson . A source close to...
The Queen’s lying in state: What you need to know
The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral.Here is some of the information mourners need to know.– What exactly is meant by the term ‘lying in state’?Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.During the formal occasion, the closed coffin is placed on view, as thousands of people queue to file past and pay their respects.The coffin will be adorned with the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre.– When and where will the Queen lie in state?The late monarch’s lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on September 19 – the day...
King Charles, William and Harry to accompany Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession to see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
Anne: Honour and privilege to be with Queen on her final journeys
The Princess Royal has paid tribute to the Queen saying it was an “honour and a privilege” to accompany her on her “final journeys”.Anne, the late monarch’s only daughter, told how she was “fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life”.She said the love and respect shown to the Queen on her journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh and onto London had been “both humbling uplifting”.Anne also thanked the nation for the “support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles” as he takes on his duties as King.She ended her statement with the words: “To...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Outrage as NHS cancer appointments cancelled for Queen’s funeral
A man has taken to Twitter to reveal that his wife’s breast cancer appointment has been rescheduled due to the Queen’s funeral.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September, aged 96. Her funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday 19 September.The date was declared a national bank holiday by King Charles III, and government guidelines have said that it’s a business’s choice whether they remain open or not.On Tuesday (13 September) a Twitter user called Matt wrote: “Wife’s breast cancer appointment cancelled Monday, which means all breast cancer appointments are cancelled on Monday.“She has a new...
Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
Queen’s coffin arrives in London ahead of return to Buckingham Palace
The Queen’s grandchildren will be among members of the royal family paying their respects to the late monarch by witnessing her coffin’s arrival at Buckingham Palace.Standing at the palace’s grand entrance, the new King and his Queen Consort will be surrounded by the late monarch’s children and grandchildren and their partners, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex.The C-17 Globemaster aircraft, used for aid missions in Ukraine and to help evacuate people from Afghanistan when the Taliban returned, arrived at RAF Northolt in north-west London just before 7pm after travelling from Edinburgh.Soon after...
Comments / 0