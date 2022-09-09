ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Tudor Dixon announces $1B plan to support law enforcement

Republican, gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon made a stop in Grand Rapids on Tuesday to unveil her $1B "Building a Safer State" strategy. The move would support law enforcement by investing over the next four years to recruit and retain a mass of first responders. “We know if we are going...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds.

Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. ‘He got out of his truck; had a gun in his hand; and started shooting.’. HART — Witness testimony during a preliminary examination Tuesday, Sept, 13, 2022 in Oceana County’s 79th District Court for a murder case against a 32-year-old Muskegon man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man with a handgun last June revealed that the victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. A preliminary examination is a hearing to determine if there is probable cause to bind the case over to circuit court; a preliminary examination is not a trial nor does it determine innocence or guilt.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Downtown shooting prompts GRPD to increase police presence during ArtPrize

After four people were shot near the Blue Bridge over the weekend, the Grand Rapids Police Department says it will increase patrols during ArtPrize. According to the GRPD, police were made aware of a large group of young adults throwing an illegal party on the Blue Bridge early Sunday morning. When officers arrived on the scene around 3am, gunshots rang out with bullets hitting four people.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Familiar faces named to assistant superintendent positions

Kent ISD — Success to any organization is having the right people in key positions, says Superintendent Ron Koehler. It is why four Kent ISD leading administrators, Glen Finkel, Chris Glass, Sue Gardner, and Kirsten Myers, have taken over new assistant superintendent roles. Finkel was named assistant superintendent of technology services; Gardner was named assistant superintendent of career and talent development; Glass was named assistant superintendent of legislative and organizational initiatives; and Myers was named assistant superintendent of student services.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Kent County Deputy fired after allegedly punching disabled driver

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says it has fired a Deputy who may have assaulted a disabled person during a road rage event. According to the KCSO, Deputy Marcelo Aranda has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly pulling 35-year-old Tyler Lueken, who is paralyzed from the waist down, from his car and repeatedly punching him at a rest stop in Ingham County near Lansing.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Spectrum Health offers free vascular screenings throughout September

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — September is National Vascular Disease Awareness Month and in honor of that Spectrum Health is offering free vascular and vein screenings throughout the month. The purpose is to raise awareness about vascular diseases and provide support for those living with the condition. Spectrum Health Vascular...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

