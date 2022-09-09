Read full article on original website
Tudor Dixon announces $1 billion 'Building a Safe State' plan
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon announced a $1 billion plan for creating a “safer state” on Tuesday outside of the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Tudor Dixon announces $1B plan to support law enforcement
Republican, gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon made a stop in Grand Rapids on Tuesday to unveil her $1B "Building a Safer State" strategy. The move would support law enforcement by investing over the next four years to recruit and retain a mass of first responders. “We know if we are going...
See who’s in the running to be Muskegon’s next city manager
MUSKEGON, MI – The current interim city manager for Muskegon and a former director of its downtown development organization are among six candidates interviewing to be the city’s next manager. Interim City Manager LeighAnn Mikesell and Jonathan Seyferth, currently the Gaines Township manager, are the only candidates from...
Scholten to appear on live interview after Gibbs drops out of West Michigan congressional debate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — What was originally planned as a debate Tuesday night on WOOD-TV between Democrat Hillary Scholten and Republican John Gibbs will instead feature a half-hour, live interview with Scholten now that Gibbs has dropped out of the event. Scholten, an attorney from Grand Rapids who is...
MSP: Driver dies after US-131 crash in GR
Authorities say a driver injured in a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids Sunday has died.
Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds.
Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. ‘He got out of his truck; had a gun in his hand; and started shooting.’. HART — Witness testimony during a preliminary examination Tuesday, Sept, 13, 2022 in Oceana County’s 79th District Court for a murder case against a 32-year-old Muskegon man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man with a handgun last June revealed that the victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. A preliminary examination is a hearing to determine if there is probable cause to bind the case over to circuit court; a preliminary examination is not a trial nor does it determine innocence or guilt.
$250M development on Muskegon Lake seeking dredge, fill permits and access to city property
MUSKEGON, MI – Developers of a $250 million marina, condo and boat business on Muskegon Lake are seeking state and city approvals of dredging and filling of the lake and use of public property. Adelaide Pointe is proposed for an area just west of the city’s Hartshorn Marina. The...
Downtown shooting prompts GRPD to increase police presence during ArtPrize
After four people were shot near the Blue Bridge over the weekend, the Grand Rapids Police Department says it will increase patrols during ArtPrize. According to the GRPD, police were made aware of a large group of young adults throwing an illegal party on the Blue Bridge early Sunday morning. When officers arrived on the scene around 3am, gunshots rang out with bullets hitting four people.
Familiar faces named to assistant superintendent positions
Kent ISD — Success to any organization is having the right people in key positions, says Superintendent Ron Koehler. It is why four Kent ISD leading administrators, Glen Finkel, Chris Glass, Sue Gardner, and Kirsten Myers, have taken over new assistant superintendent roles. Finkel was named assistant superintendent of technology services; Gardner was named assistant superintendent of career and talent development; Glass was named assistant superintendent of legislative and organizational initiatives; and Myers was named assistant superintendent of student services.
Police: Man shot at Muskegon Heights bar
A man was shot at a Muskegon Heights bar early Wednesday morning, police say.
Kent County Deputy fired after allegedly punching disabled driver
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says it has fired a Deputy who may have assaulted a disabled person during a road rage event. According to the KCSO, Deputy Marcelo Aranda has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly pulling 35-year-old Tyler Lueken, who is paralyzed from the waist down, from his car and repeatedly punching him at a rest stop in Ingham County near Lansing.
Lawyer: Video does not show judge candidate beating girlfriend
The defense attorney for a Muskegon County judge candidate says video does not show Jason Kolkema beating his girlfriend with a belt but rather Kolkema hitting some furniture next to her.
Spectrum Health offers free vascular screenings throughout September
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — September is National Vascular Disease Awareness Month and in honor of that Spectrum Health is offering free vascular and vein screenings throughout the month. The purpose is to raise awareness about vascular diseases and provide support for those living with the condition. Spectrum Health Vascular...
4 hurt in Norton Shores assault
The assault happened in a residence on East Broadway Avenue, according to the Muskegon County Dispatch.
Several hurt, three hospitalized in assault at Norton Shores home
Several people were injured during an assault in Norton Shores on Tuesday, authorities say.
Kent County deputy fired, accused in criminal case
The Kent County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Marcelo Aranda, a former deputy, was fired after an internal investigation.
A Popular Michigan Burger Joint Is About To Get National Recognition
A burger joint in Michigan known for its tasty burgers is about to get some love and some national exposure. Hamburger Mikey In Muskegon Will Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants. Back in 2016 Hamburger Mikey opened on 3rd street in Muskegon and has been serving up everything from juicy...
Report: MSU president told to resign
Michigan State University's president has been asked to resign, the Detroit Free Press reports.
Man charged for ‘domestic disturbance’ in Jenison
A man has been charged after reports of reckless driving and a fire at a home in Jenison on Friday, deputies say.
