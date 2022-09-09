(Creston, Iowa) – Police in Creston report nine arrests occurred over the past few days. At around 9:41-p.m. Saturday, 43-year-old Kimberly Morgan, of Creston, was arrested at a residence in Creston, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Morgan was cited and released at the scene, on a promise to appear in court. At around 3:15-p.m., Saturday, Douglas Edward Woodward, III, of Creston, was arrested at a residence in Creston. He was charged with Violation of a No Contact/Protective Order, and held without bond until seen by a Magistrate. Also arrested on Saturday, in Creston, was 36-year-old Erminio Velasquez Alvarado, of Texas, who was take into custody at the Highway 24 and S. Walnut Street. Alvarado was charged with OWI/1st offense, and later released on a $1,000 cash or surety bond (c/s).

CRESTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO