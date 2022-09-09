Read full article on original website
Atlantic School Board News, 9/14/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic School Board, during their meeting Wednesday evening (Sept. 14), heard from representatives of the District’s Transportation staff, with regard to safety concerns and possible solutions to some issues associated with the transportation of students in district vehicles, and bus driver involvement in the annual active shooter training exercise, and bus driver pay.
Gov. Reynolds awards $26.6M in Child Care Business Incentive Grants
DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds today (Tuesday) awarded $26.6 million in grant funding to 23 projects intended to help businesses jumpstart new child care opportunities and make it easier for Iowans to find child care options through their employer. The Child Care Business Incentive Grant is awarding 19 projects with $25.9 million to address infrastructure projects, while four projects will receive $603,433 to support agreements between businesses and local centers that create new child care slots. In total, today’s funding from Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will involve 67 employers and is expected to create nearly 1,786 child care slots.
Produce in the Park September 15: Watermelon Week, Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches, and More!
ATLANTIC, IA – It’s Watermelon Week at Produce in the Park this Thursday, September 15. The Atlantic First United Methodist Church will be giving away free samples of Bridgewater Farm watermelon, and Bridgewater Farm will have additional watermelon for sale at the park. This week’s food trucks are...
Seats at the “Longest Table,” in Avoca are filling-up fast. Get yours now!
(Avoca, Iowa) – Seats are filling-up, but (as of today, Sept. 12) there is still space for you to sit at the table this weekend, in Avoca. This isn’t just any table, it’s Avoca Main Street’s “Longest Table.” Amber Mohr is the Executive Director of Avoca Main Street.
New Atlantic McDonald’s restaurant set to open
(UPDATED) [Atlantic, Iowa] – The newly constructed Atlantic McDonald’s restaurant is set to hold what’s known as a “soft opening” for lunch, Thursday, Sept. 15th, nearly three months after the projected opening date. The old restaurant – which was 40-years old – closed on March...
Cass Supervisors reject Auditor’s resignation & auditor appointment
(Cass Co.) The Cass County Board of Supervisors, during their meeting Tuesday morning tabled action on two matters related to the County Auditor’s Office. First, they declined to accept the resignation of County Auditor Sara Harris. They then moved to tabled making an appointment to fill the vacant position. In April, the supervisor’s appointed Harris to fill the vacancy up to the November 8 general election. On August 31, Harris submitted her resignation.
Polk County man arrested Wed. morning in Red Oak
(Red Oak, Iowa) – A man from Polk County was arrested at around 1:11-a.m. today (Wednesday), in Red Oak. Authorities say 25-year-old Ali Rasheed Muhammad, of Des Moines, was arrested following a traffic stop. Upon further investigation, it was determined Muhammad was in possession of a controlled substance/1st offense. He was also cited for no valid driver’s license and a registration violation.
Cass County Sheriff’s Dept. arrest report
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has issued a report on arrests dating from Sept. 3rd through the 12th. On Monday (Sept. 12), Deputies arrested 45-year-old Terry Squibbs, of Anita, for Simple Assault. He was being held in the Cass County Jail pending his later release.
8 arrests in Creston from 9/9-9/11
(Creston, Iowa) – Police in Creston report nine arrests occurred over the past few days. At around 9:41-p.m. Saturday, 43-year-old Kimberly Morgan, of Creston, was arrested at a residence in Creston, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Morgan was cited and released at the scene, on a promise to appear in court. At around 3:15-p.m., Saturday, Douglas Edward Woodward, III, of Creston, was arrested at a residence in Creston. He was charged with Violation of a No Contact/Protective Order, and held without bond until seen by a Magistrate. Also arrested on Saturday, in Creston, was 36-year-old Erminio Velasquez Alvarado, of Texas, who was take into custody at the Highway 24 and S. Walnut Street. Alvarado was charged with OWI/1st offense, and later released on a $1,000 cash or surety bond (c/s).
4 arrests in Mills County
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports four recent arrests. Sunday night, 37-year-old Santos Alejandro Rodriguez-Herrera, of Nebraska City, NE., was arrested for Public Intoxication ($300 bond). And, 23-year-old Blaine Michael Clark, of Omaha, was arrested at around 2:25-a.m. Sunday on Highway 34, for Driving While Barred and on a warrant for Failure to Appear (in court). (Bond $2,000)
3 arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports two recent arrests. At around 12:16-a.m. today (Sept. 12th), Ashley Perez, of Bellevue, NE., was arrested at the Sheriff’s Office in Red Oak, on an active Montgomery County warrant for unauthorized use of a credit card. Perez was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $5,000 bond. And, at around 6:30-p.m. Sunday, Deputies arrested 23-year-old Athea Hamilton, of Red Oak, for Theft in the 5th Degree. She was taken into custody in the 300 block of E. Elm Street, following a brief investigation into an incident that had occurred on August 26th, in the 2400 block of North Broadway Street, in Red Oak. Hamilton was being held on a $300 bond.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office updates crane accident info. & 1 other accident
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office today (Tuesday), provided an update for our earlier reports on a crane accident that took place last week. Officials say at around 3-p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8th, emergency responders were called to the area about one-quarter of a mile east of the intersection of Pella Road and 765th Street, on Pella Road, for a bridge collapsing under the load of a crane.
Adair County Sheriff’s report for 9/12/22
(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater, Monday night, released his weekly report on arrests. The Sheriff says 31-year-old Hailey Elizabeth Hart, of Diagonal, was arrested at around 2:30-a.m. Saturday, for OWI/1st offense, after a Deputy in a marked patrol vehicle parked in the Orient-Macksburg School parking lot, saw an SUV fail to stop at the intersection of Division and School Streets. A subsequent traffic stop on the vehicle determined Hart’s Breath Alcohol Content measured more than .08-percent. A follow-up test for Blood Alcohol Contact (BAC) at the Sheriff’s Office determined her level of intoxication was .153-percent, or nearly twice the legal limit. Hart was cited and later released.
CAM School Board approves CAM Baseball Coach resignation
(Anita, Iowa) – The CAM School Board, Monday evening, acted on approving a resignation and several contracts. Superintendent Paul Croghan told KJAN, the Board approved the resignation of CAM Head Baseball Coach, Dan Daugherty. Croghan said contracts were approved for several paraeducators. A few of the other contracts include...
Lenox man killed in Dallas County crash
(Woodward, Iowa) – A single-vehicle accident Monday evening in Dallas County claimed the life of a man from southwest Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol reports 39-year-old Jason Lee Johnson, of Lenox, was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup east on 150th Street from S Avenue, when for reasons unknown, the vehicle left the roadway/field drive, and overturned.
Off-duty Guthrie County Chief Deputy discovers a rollover accident
(Guthrie County, Iowa) – A rollover accident Thursday afternoon in Guthrie County, was discovered after Guthrie County Chief Deputy Jeremy Bennett – who was off-duty – overheard what he thought was a traffic collision. Bennett traveled to the area where he believed the crash to have occurred, and found a 2004 Chevy Impala in its top in the south ditch, off Wagon Road. The accident happened at around 4:50-p.m.
Creston man arrested Monday morning
(Creston, Iowa) – Police in Creston, late Monday morning, arrested 20-year-old Myles James Koontz, of Creston. Koontz was arrested following a traffic stop, on a charge of Driving While Barred. He was later released from the Union County Jail, after posting bond. (8-a.m. News)
Atlantic Police report: Man arrested for Assault, burglary & other charges
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department provided additional information with regard to an arrest made in conjunction with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say at about 2:20-a.m. on Sept. 5th, Atlantic Police were notified an assault had occurred at a residence in the 800 block of Walnut Street, in Atlantic. During an investigation, officers made contact with the victim, who stated they had been assaulted by being struck multiple times with an object.
