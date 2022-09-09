ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB/Gray News) – Officials recovered 14 missing children in Louisiana and made eight arrests as part of Operation Summer Knights. The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31. One of the children rescued was a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

Updated COVID-19 booster now available in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The latest COVID-19 booster is available in Southwest Louisiana. This month the CDC gave the green light to roll out the updated booster, which protects from the currently dominant COVID strain. “Just in the last several weeks, we began seeing an uptick again,” Region 5...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
KPLC TV

Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: September 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 1,022 new cases. · 252 new reinfections (Per the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Preparing for flu season and getting boosted

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cold and flu season are upon Louisiana, but staying up to date on all shot like COVID-19 is essential, according to doctors. Doctors say if you don’t want to get sick, the best thing to do is get vaccinated. Governor John Bel Edwards and state health leaders with LDH rolled up their sleeves to get COVID booster and flu shots.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Fentanyl#Fla#911#Gray New Rrb#Gray Media Group Inc
KPLC TV

La. lawmakers revisit ditching state income tax

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s state income tax policy has been debated for a number of years. And as much as some would like to see it tossed away, it won’t be that easy. “You can’t just wave a magic wand and say, ‘I’m gonna get rid...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great Day Thursday, A Few Storms This Weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve been in a quiet weather pattern here in Southwest Louisiana, and that looks to continue into Thursday as well. With a frontal system still stalled in the Gulf of Mexico, drier air behind it will remain over the area, keeping rain and oppressive humidity out of the forecast for Thursday. Temperatures may be a little higher than what they have been the past couple days though, as highs may approach the upper 80′s for portions of the area. Our low temperatures Thursday night still look to remain in the mid 60′s. Unfortunately, this break from the heat is starting to come to an end. By the weekend, our temperatures may start to crawl closer to 90 during the day and could be accompanied by some scattered storms thanks to a small upper-level disturbance that will be nearby. With that being said, neither day during the weekend looks like a washout at this time.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FEMA announces additional $3.9M in Hurricane Laura recovery funds

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $3,944,820.93 in Hurricane Laura recovery funds for Southwest Louisiana, according to Congressman Clay Higgins. The federal grant funding has been allocated for the following:. $1,029,759.50 to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital. $1,784,434.28 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. $1,130,627.15...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Hazardous waste disposer seeks revised groundwater sampling plan

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For about four decades, a local company has been disposing of hazardous waste at a site near Carlyss. Chemical Waste Management is planning some changes there. According to the notice sent out by the company, they plan to revise their current plan designed to detect...
CARLYSS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Halloween
KPLC TV

Louisiana’s insurance crisis worsens a year after Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With many insurance companies failing or pulling out of the state, Louisiana’s insurer of last resort has taken on more than 100,000 additional policyholders in the year since Hurricane Ida. Now, Louisiana Citizens is seeking approval for a 63 percent rate hike for residential properties...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Public Service Commission candidate forum held in Lake Charles

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) candidates will be on hand to discuss their positions and answer the public’s questions regarding the regulation of high utility bills tonight. The Alliance for Affordable Energy (AAE) will be hosting a candidate forum at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy