KPLC TV
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB/Gray News) – Officials recovered 14 missing children in Louisiana and made eight arrests as part of Operation Summer Knights. The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31. One of the children rescued was a...
KPLC TV
South Beau Closet renting homecoming apparel for free
KPLC TV
Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of tools from Habitat for Humanity in St. Tammany Parish
MANDEVILLE, LA. (WVUE) - Thieves stole thousands of dollars in tools from Habitat for Humanity on the north shore. Employees for the nonprofit said the theft has caused work to pause on several homes under construction for families in need. In the overnight hours of Aug. 23, a fenced-in storage...
KPLC TV
Updated COVID-19 booster now available in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The latest COVID-19 booster is available in Southwest Louisiana. This month the CDC gave the green light to roll out the updated booster, which protects from the currently dominant COVID strain. “Just in the last several weeks, we began seeing an uptick again,” Region 5...
KPLC TV
Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
KPLC TV
State Fire Marshal issues guidance ahead of new carbon monoxide alarm law change
The following has been provided by the State Fire Marshal’s Office:. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued guidance to the housing and real estate industry to assist them with preparing for an upcoming change in the law regarding the presence of carbon monoxide alarms in homes across Louisiana.
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: September 14, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 1,022 new cases. · 252 new reinfections (Per the...
KPLC TV
Preparing for flu season and getting boosted
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cold and flu season are upon Louisiana, but staying up to date on all shot like COVID-19 is essential, according to doctors. Doctors say if you don’t want to get sick, the best thing to do is get vaccinated. Governor John Bel Edwards and state health leaders with LDH rolled up their sleeves to get COVID booster and flu shots.
KPLC TV
La. lawmakers revisit ditching state income tax
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s state income tax policy has been debated for a number of years. And as much as some would like to see it tossed away, it won’t be that easy. “You can’t just wave a magic wand and say, ‘I’m gonna get rid...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great Day Thursday, A Few Storms This Weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve been in a quiet weather pattern here in Southwest Louisiana, and that looks to continue into Thursday as well. With a frontal system still stalled in the Gulf of Mexico, drier air behind it will remain over the area, keeping rain and oppressive humidity out of the forecast for Thursday. Temperatures may be a little higher than what they have been the past couple days though, as highs may approach the upper 80′s for portions of the area. Our low temperatures Thursday night still look to remain in the mid 60′s. Unfortunately, this break from the heat is starting to come to an end. By the weekend, our temperatures may start to crawl closer to 90 during the day and could be accompanied by some scattered storms thanks to a small upper-level disturbance that will be nearby. With that being said, neither day during the weekend looks like a washout at this time.
KPLC TV
FEMA announces additional $3.9M in Hurricane Laura recovery funds
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $3,944,820.93 in Hurricane Laura recovery funds for Southwest Louisiana, according to Congressman Clay Higgins. The federal grant funding has been allocated for the following:. $1,029,759.50 to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital. $1,784,434.28 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. $1,130,627.15...
KPLC TV
Hazardous waste disposer seeks revised groundwater sampling plan
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For about four decades, a local company has been disposing of hazardous waste at a site near Carlyss. Chemical Waste Management is planning some changes there. According to the notice sent out by the company, they plan to revise their current plan designed to detect...
KPLC TV
Louisiana’s insurance crisis worsens a year after Hurricane Ida
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With many insurance companies failing or pulling out of the state, Louisiana’s insurer of last resort has taken on more than 100,000 additional policyholders in the year since Hurricane Ida. Now, Louisiana Citizens is seeking approval for a 63 percent rate hike for residential properties...
KPLC TV
Public Service Commission candidate forum held in Lake Charles
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) candidates will be on hand to discuss their positions and answer the public’s questions regarding the regulation of high utility bills tonight. The Alliance for Affordable Energy (AAE) will be hosting a candidate forum at...
