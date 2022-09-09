ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Main Street Food Truck Festival returns to LR

By Ashlei King
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Main Street Food Truck Festival returns to downtown Little Rock. The 11th annual event will happen Sunday, September 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is a free community event and 60 food trucks are expected to attend.

