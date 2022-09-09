ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When do the Dallas Cowboys play this weekend: Game time & how to watch

DALLAS (KDAF) — Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, the Dallas Cowboys play regular season football this weekend and oh my goodness it’s a good one.

America’s Team will be facing off against the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 11. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. There are still tickets available for the SNF game, click here to see if you’re interested in any of the remaining available tickets.

If you’re not heading out to the game, there are plenty of sports bars and venues around North Texas that will be playing the Sunday night game.

The game will be available to watch on NBC.

