ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Ina Garten’s Favorite Cookware Brand Has a Cast Iron Pot That’s Perfect for Halloween

By Justina Huddleston and Kristine Cannon
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7BOq_0hojhcGK00

What makes Ina Garten’s dishes perfect every time? Aside from the fact that it’s, well, Garten making the dish, she also has her high-quality cookware to thank for her consistently flawless creations. And her favorite cookware brand, Le Creuset , just so happens to have a cast iron pot perfect for Halloween and fall.

Feast your eyes on Le Creuset’s Pumpkin Cocotte : the perfect combination of brawn and beauty.


Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte, 4-Qt.

$368



Buy now
Sign Up

This hefty enameled cast iron pot shaped like a pumpkin is a real show-stopper, and it’s heirloom quality, so you know it will last for years.

TikTok fans in the comments of Williams-Sonoma’s video featuring the Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte were incredibly thirsty, and not just for the spiced cider bubbling away inside.

@williamssonoma

🍁 Make your home smell like a #williamssonoma store w/ a #simmerpot in NEW @lecreuset 🎃 #pumpkin #cocotte #simmerpotrecipes #lecreuset #homefragrance #homeinspo #cozyhome #applecider #mullingspices #homemade #dutchoven #homehacks #easydiy #autumn #fallvibes #giftidea #hostessgift #tiktokmademebuyit

♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song – PeriTune

“I know there is lots of really good cookware available, but the ones I use are All-Clad stainless steel and Le Creuset enameled cast iron. They’re expensive, but they really do last a lifetime,” Garten wrote in House Beautiful in 2006. “They’re also incredibly easy to clean.”

Not only does this durable, strong enameled cast iron pot boast the ability to maintain even and consistent heat, but it also basically doubles as kitchen decor.

“It’s beautiful enough to go directly from the oven to the table,” Garten wrote.

Staub is another popular cast iron brand, and it’s also selling a pumpkin-shaped cocotte this year.


Staub Enameled Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte

$199-$229



Buy now
Sign Up

Available in a burnt orange or white, Staub’s cast iron pumpkin cocotte is also currently massively discounted. The burnt orange with silver knob version is on sale from $330 to $229, while the white version with silver knob is all the way down to $199.95.

What if you love the look, but enameled cast iron just isn’t in the budget? We totally get you. And luckily, so does Le Creuset. They’re also offering two impossibly adorable pumpkin-shaped stoneware dishes. The quality is still there, and though they’re not quite as durable as cast iron (you know, basically the most durable material in your kitchen), they’re perfect for seasonal display and cooking.

For larger dishes, there’s the Le Creuset Stoneware Pumpkin Covered Baker . It’s perfect for baking pies, casseroles, tarts, and more, and you can bring it from oven to table thanks to the gorgeous design.


Le Creuset Stoneware Pumpkin Covered Baker

$125.00



Buy now
Sign Up

They also make these mini pumpkin cocottes , which look fab as decoration and are also the perfect vessel for making smaller portions of your favorite dessert, or reheating leftovers. The mini cocottes are oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe, meaning they’re just as easy to use and wash as they are on the eyes.


Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Pumpkin Cocotte

$34.00



Buy now
Sign Up

So, what does one make in a pumpkin-shaped cocotte? Sure, you could go with the obvious pumpkin soup; or, you can make one of Garten’s most popular fall recipes : her winter squash soup .

To make Garten’s easy winter squash soup, you’ll combine yellow onions, pumpkin puree ( not pumpkin pie filling), butternut squash, homemade chicken stock, half-and-half, and more. Top with creme fraiche, grated Gruyere, or croutons, and enjoy.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnxOZ_0hojhcGK00

Watch: We Tried Ina Garten ’s Overnight Mac & Cheese & We Totally Get Why It Broke the Internet

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Jennifer Garner’s 5-Minute Cinnamon Toast Is the Perfect Fall Snack for Any Time of Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Garner just dropped another excellent episode of “Pretend Cooking Show” on Instagram and this time she’s showing us how she makes “perfect” cinnamon toast (which she credits to the NYT Cooking Instagram page). “Makes for an indulgent Sunday morning or after-school snack — and will give you instant Mom Hero Status,” Garner wrote in the caption of her post. And although kids love it, moms don’t seem to mind indulging in this snack, either!
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Going Crazy Over This Under Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ & It's Only $21

When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down ASAP. Not only is the product a favorite on Amazon, but for a limited time, it’s only $21. See why Amazon...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Declutter Your Countertops With This $5 Tool That Keeps Your Paper Plates in One Hidden Place

The sexiest word in the Dictionary is the word “declutter.” Organizing and decluttering are such turn-ons, and we go bananas anytime we see a product that can make our lives easier. Whether it be our closets or our kitchen, there’s always a way to organize the things we have. And if you’re in a household with little ones, it’s essential to have some form of organization. Thanks to Amazon, we may have found a simple (and super affordable) way to organize a known irritant in our kitchen: the paper plates. They’re everywhere; no matter where you put them, they never stay...
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Sneakerheads, Rejoice! This Genius $12 Cleaning Tool Restores White Sneaker Soles to Like-New Condition

Excited about that brand-new pair of super cool sneakers you just got, but terrified to actually wear them anywhere? What if they get dirty? Or scuffed?! We feel you. It’s almost physically painful when a pristine pair of pumped-up kicks get a smudge. But that fabulous footwear deserves to be worn! So, what’s a girl to do? Put them on, lace them up, strut your stuff — and be prepared with an easy way to clean your sneakers when they inevitably get a scuff or stain with this genius sneaker cleaning tool Amazon shoppers are raving about. Quick, convenient, and effective,...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

This Helen Mirren-Approved Shoe Brand Just Launched a Bold New Print in 5 Styles & We Want Them All

It’s no secret that we love finding celebrity-approved brands that are actually affordable and attainable to those who don’t walk the red carpet. One brand that we can’t get enough of is Cariuma. The sustainable shoe brand redefined the meaning of “cool sneakers,” but with a twist. Each pair is created with sustainable, recycled materials that don’t sacrifice style or comfort. Cariuma is known for its extremely comfortable and well-made shoes, and it’s no wonder why celebrities like Helen Mirren love them. And even though the brand already has a ton of best-sellers, they just added a new leopard print to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac Cheese#Cookware#Food Drink#Favorite Cookware Brand#Tiktok#Williams Sonoma#Peritune#House
TODAY.com

Target and FAO Schwarz have teamed up to reveal the hottest toys of 2022

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Even if you had never stepped foot into one of FAO Schwarz's legendary stores as a kid, you were likely familiar with the name. Known for its incredible toy selection, life-sized stuffed animals and representations in pop culture (who could forget that piano scene from "Big"), the retailer has become one of the most iconic toy stores, beloved by children and adults alike.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Target & FAO Schwartz’s New Collaboration Is Packed With Hundreds of Toys for All Ages

Even though there is still time before we think about the upcoming holiday season, Target‘s latest collaboration will prepare you to start your holiday shopping. The retailer recently teamed up with FAO Schwartz to deliver the best selection of toys right before the season kicks off. There are hundreds of stuffed animals, wood toys, creative STEM building sets, and learning toys to shop from. FAO Schwartz is known for their plush stuffed animals and dazzling toys. Now, you can get the same loved items for half the cost, thanks to Target. The collaboration does include toys over $50, but there is...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Lemon Chicken Recipe That's Sure to Gain 'Staple' Status

The only thing better than biting into crispy chicken skin is biting into crispy chicken skin cooked in bright, tangy Almafi lemon juice. Giada De Laurentiis shared her favorite roasted chicken recipe over on her Giadzy blog, and she’s right — it’s definitely going to become a staple in everyone’s household. “Lemon? Check. Crispy skin? The delicious smell of fresh herbs as the bird roasts? Easy enough to make on a weeknight? Check, check, and check again,” reads the recipe excerpt, taken from her book Eat Better, Feel Better. “This recipe ticks all the boxes for me, and I’m sure it...
RECIPES
SheKnows

There's an Adorable New Pumpkin Spice Latte Squishmallow to 'Fall' For

This is not a drill: it’s mid-September, which means it’s officially the season for pumpkin spice … well, everything. Happy Pumpkin Spice Season to those who celebrate! If you’re unapologetically pumpkin-spicy this time of year, you’re in good company, because so are the folks who make Squishmallows — and they’ve got a brand new one to add to your kid’s Squishmallow collection (or your own!). You’re going to love it a latte. This huggable 14″ plush is Delindy, a pumpkin spice latte Squishmallow who is just as adorable as she is seasonally-appropriate. She’s the most popular new addition to the Squishmallows squad,...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

The Best Places to Buy Halloween Pet Costumes Online

What’s spookier than ghosts, zombies, vampires, and ghouls all wrapped up into one? Not finding the perfect pet Halloween costume for your favorite furred or feathered friend, of course! We get goosebumps just thinking of the horror. After all, nothing takes the bite out of the scariest season of the year like seeing a cute dog or cat all dressed up in a fancy, freaky, or funny Halloween pet costume — it can be a relief when the night starts to get too spooky. Luckily, these days there are a lot of unique pet costume options out there, from pet shops...
PETS
SheKnows

This Salma Hayek-Approved Haircare Line Reduces Hair Loss by 53%, According to Shoppers

When it comes to celebrities with gorgeous hair, there are a few that come to mind: Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, and Selma Hayeck. Luckily, these stars have been candid about sharing the beauty products that work for them. Hayek previously shared that her voluminous hair is credited to Aveda’s haircare products. “Shampoo and conditioner, I change a lot. I like some Aveda ones, but I hear it’s important to keep changing your hair products. If my hair is really embarrassingly crazy, I put it in a ponytail,” Hayeck told The New York Times. Even though a traditional shampoo and conditioner combination will do the...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This $24 Shelf Organizer Set for Any Type of Cookware is the ‘Perfect Space Saver’ for Cluttered Kitchens

Like with any cramped space, finding ways to keep it even a little bit organized is difficult. There’s a certain art to saving space, but the easiest way to do so is with handy gadgets. Luckily, Amazon offers plenty of home finds to make your life more hassle-free. And if you’re someone with a small kitchen, then we’ve found an ultra-convenient tool that you’ll want ASAP. This three-tier shelf at Amazon is the latest addition that your kitchen needs to store and organize all your cookware, whether in the cabinet or on the countertop. The dish shelf easily fits anywhere, especially in those awkward spaces,...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

This New Defrosting Tray on Amazon Thaws Frozen Meats in “A Fraction of the Time”

How many times have you left a piece of meat in the fridge all day to defrost but when dinnertime comes around you find that the meat is still frozen? It’s super frustrating — and leaves you to find another way to defrost: microwave, warm water, hot breath from yelling at it, etc. If only you had the new aluminum alloy tray from Amazon that, according to reviewers, defrosts meats in a fraction of the normal time. The Defze Aluminum Alloy Defrosting Tray on Amazon is brand new to the site but is already raking in five-star reviews. So, how exactly...
SHOPPING
CNN

The best toasters of 2022

Slot toasters (you might call them pop-up toasters) have been a staple on kitchen counters for more than a century, and we've tested nine leading models to find the best ones to make perfectly browned toast and bagels with crisp edges — and to make sure you don't buy one that requires repeated passes just to warm up your bread.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling a ‘Friends’-Themed Advent Calendar & Could We BE Any More Excited?!

It doesn’t matter if your presents came from a gas station or if you get a visit from the Holiday Armadillo instead of Santa Claus — Christmas is all about the people you spend it with. Now, you can enjoy the countdown to Dec. 25 with your friends Rachel, Monica, Ross, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey because Costco is selling Friends: The Official Advent Calendar! Could we BE any more excited?! Instagram user @costcobuys spotted the Friends-themed advent calendar at Costco, sharing a video of it yesterday. The green box is covered in cute references from the show, like Marcel the Monkey...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Target’s Hearth & Hand Sale Is Filled With Major Deals on Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Favorite Items

If you can’t get enough of Magnolia, and all the farmhouse-inspired decor the Joanna Gaines-founded brand has to offer — we get it. The obsession is real, and it goes far beyond Fixer Upper. If you’ve never been able to make it to the brand’s big store in Waco, Texas, Chip and Joanna Gaines collaborated with Target years ago to create a simple solution: to bring all the home decor items we love to us via Target. That’s how their lifestyle brand, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, was born — and right now, Target is having a sale on hundreds of...
WACO, TX
SheKnows

SheKnows

67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy