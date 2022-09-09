Ina Garten’s Favorite Cookware Brand Has a Cast Iron Pot That’s Perfect for Halloween

What makes Ina Garten’s dishes perfect every time? Aside from the fact that it’s, well, Garten making the dish, she also has her high-quality cookware to thank for her consistently flawless creations. And her favorite cookware brand, Le Creuset , just so happens to have a cast iron pot perfect for Halloween and fall.

Feast your eyes on Le Creuset’s Pumpkin Cocotte : the perfect combination of brawn and beauty.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte, 4-Qt.$368





This hefty enameled cast iron pot shaped like a pumpkin is a real show-stopper, and it’s heirloom quality, so you know it will last for years.

TikTok fans in the comments of Williams-Sonoma’s video featuring the Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte were incredibly thirsty, and not just for the spiced cider bubbling away inside.

“I know there is lots of really good cookware available, but the ones I use are All-Clad stainless steel and Le Creuset enameled cast iron. They’re expensive, but they really do last a lifetime,” Garten wrote in House Beautiful in 2006. “They’re also incredibly easy to clean.”

Not only does this durable, strong enameled cast iron pot boast the ability to maintain even and consistent heat, but it also basically doubles as kitchen decor.

“It’s beautiful enough to go directly from the oven to the table,” Garten wrote.

Staub is another popular cast iron brand, and it’s also selling a pumpkin-shaped cocotte this year.

Staub Enameled Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte$199-$229





Available in a burnt orange or white, Staub’s cast iron pumpkin cocotte is also currently massively discounted. The burnt orange with silver knob version is on sale from $330 to $229, while the white version with silver knob is all the way down to $199.95.

What if you love the look, but enameled cast iron just isn’t in the budget? We totally get you. And luckily, so does Le Creuset. They’re also offering two impossibly adorable pumpkin-shaped stoneware dishes. The quality is still there, and though they’re not quite as durable as cast iron (you know, basically the most durable material in your kitchen), they’re perfect for seasonal display and cooking.

For larger dishes, there’s the Le Creuset Stoneware Pumpkin Covered Baker . It’s perfect for baking pies, casseroles, tarts, and more, and you can bring it from oven to table thanks to the gorgeous design.

Le Creuset Stoneware Pumpkin Covered Baker$125.00





They also make these mini pumpkin cocottes , which look fab as decoration and are also the perfect vessel for making smaller portions of your favorite dessert, or reheating leftovers. The mini cocottes are oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe, meaning they’re just as easy to use and wash as they are on the eyes.

Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Pumpkin Cocotte$34.00





So, what does one make in a pumpkin-shaped cocotte? Sure, you could go with the obvious pumpkin soup; or, you can make one of Garten’s most popular fall recipes : her winter squash soup .

To make Garten’s easy winter squash soup, you’ll combine yellow onions, pumpkin puree ( not pumpkin pie filling), butternut squash, homemade chicken stock, half-and-half, and more. Top with creme fraiche, grated Gruyere, or croutons, and enjoy.

