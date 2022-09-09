ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

POLICE LOG: 9-8-22

By Daily Item Staff
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNvPG_0hojhNDX00

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Suany Basilio-Ramos , 38, of 81 Ashland St. was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol without a license.

Cristian Solis Garcia , 21, of 45 Nelson St. was arrested and charged with an ordinance violation for drinking in public.

Katrina Turecki , 32, of 95 Pleasant St. was arrested on a straight warrant.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at Murphy and Western Avenues; at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday at 535 Lynnway; at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday at 37 Friend St.; at 1:38 p.m. at 27 Union St.; at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday at Boston and N Federal Streets; at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday at 207 Lynnfield St.; at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday at Walnut and Wyman Streets.

Overdoses

A report of an overdose at 1:39 a.m. at 104 Woodman St.; at 10:54 a.m. at 167 N Common St.

Thefts

A report of larceny at 7:16 a.m. at Garelick Farms, 626 Lynnway.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday at Prospect Street; at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at 98 Main St.; at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Lynn St.; at 8:04 a.m. Wednesday at 98 Lynnfield St.; at 9:09 a.m. Wednesday at Route 128 North at 208 Andover St.; at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday at Exit 38 – Route 128 North; at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday at 230 Andover St.; at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday at 63 Central St. at 2 Tremont St.; at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday at 191 Batholomew St.;

Assaults

A report of assault/assault & battery at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday at 33 Walnut St.

Thefts

A report of larceny at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday at 51 Harris St. Apt. #2; at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at 6 Allens Lane

NAHANT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 5:12 p.m. Sunday at Spring Road

Thefts

A report of a burglary/past breaking & entering at 3:00 a.m. Saturday at Johnson Elementary School – Castle Road

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 7:57 a.m Tuesday at Lafayette Street and Everett Paine Boulevard.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday at Ocean Avenue.

Thefts

A report of larceny/forgery/fraud at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Nahant Street; at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday at Evans Road

The post POLICE LOG: 9-8-22 appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Man charged in Woonsocket double stabbing

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is facing charges after two people were stabbed during a fight in Woonsocket Monday night. Jamie Warner was arrested and charged with two counts of felony assault and one count of possession of a knife while committing a crime, according to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates. Oates says a […]
WOONSOCKET, RI
communityadvocate.com

Over 200 rounds of ammunition in vehicle leads to Shrewsbury arrest

SHREWSBURY – Over 200 round of ammunition were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Elshoma Mccoy, 47, of Framingham. At about 7:26 p.m. Sept. 10, a Shrewsbury officer stopped an unregistered vehicle on Route 20. As crews...
SHREWSBURY, MA
universalhub.com

Heavily tinted car windows lead to gun arrest in Roxbury

Boston Police continued their scrutiny of cars with excessively tinted windows early Sunday, leading to an arrest and the seizure of a loaded revolver in Roxbury. Police say officers on patrol in the area of Warren and Carlisle streets pulled over a car that had "excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment."
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynn, MA
Lynn, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
liveboston617.org

Officers Make Firearm Arrest of Ski Mask Wearing Teen in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Assault Battery#The Daily Item#Murphy
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Marlborough Man After Framingham Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man following a crash in Framingham on Thursday night, September 8/. Police arrested Nestoro O. Delgado Escobedo, 30, of 48 Harvard Street of Marlborough at 9;30 p.m. at 31 Dennison Avenue in Framingham. “Escobedo was involved in an accident on Dennison Ave...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
GoLocalProv

More Than 18 Vans Stolen in Providence Since August - Police Believe They May Have Broken Up Ring

At least 18 work vans were reported stolen in the city since August, according to Providence police. Now, they believe they may have found the suspects. “There have been a number of stolen vans, with a lot of tools taken,” Providence Police Detectives Major David Lapatin told GoLocal. “Most of the time the catalytic converter was also taken and the van later recovered.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Worcester Police seek public’s help finding missing teen

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police is seeking the public’s help to find a teen girl who went missing from her home early Monday morning. Alexia Gonzalez, 17, left her home on Gediminas Street and hasn’t been seen since. She is 5’11” with dark brown hair and...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Girl, 15, Struck By Car in Revere

A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after she was struck by a car in Revere, Massachusetts, police say. Police tell NBC10 Boston the teen was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Revere Street, at Lee Street, shortly before 8 a.m. The girl's injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.
REVERE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
836K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy