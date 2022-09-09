POLICE LOG: 9-8-22

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Suany Basilio-Ramos , 38, of 81 Ashland St. was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol without a license.

Cristian Solis Garcia , 21, of 45 Nelson St. was arrested and charged with an ordinance violation for drinking in public.

Katrina Turecki , 32, of 95 Pleasant St. was arrested on a straight warrant.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at Murphy and Western Avenues; at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday at 535 Lynnway; at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday at 37 Friend St.; at 1:38 p.m. at 27 Union St.; at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday at Boston and N Federal Streets; at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday at 207 Lynnfield St.; at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday at Walnut and Wyman Streets.

Overdoses

A report of an overdose at 1:39 a.m. at 104 Woodman St.; at 10:54 a.m. at 167 N Common St.

Thefts

A report of larceny at 7:16 a.m. at Garelick Farms, 626 Lynnway.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday at Prospect Street; at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at 98 Main St.; at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Lynn St.; at 8:04 a.m. Wednesday at 98 Lynnfield St.; at 9:09 a.m. Wednesday at Route 128 North at 208 Andover St.; at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday at Exit 38 – Route 128 North; at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday at 230 Andover St.; at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday at 63 Central St. at 2 Tremont St.; at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday at 191 Batholomew St.;

Assaults

A report of assault/assault & battery at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday at 33 Walnut St.

Thefts

A report of larceny at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday at 51 Harris St. Apt. #2; at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at 6 Allens Lane

NAHANT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 5:12 p.m. Sunday at Spring Road

Thefts

A report of a burglary/past breaking & entering at 3:00 a.m. Saturday at Johnson Elementary School – Castle Road

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 7:57 a.m Tuesday at Lafayette Street and Everett Paine Boulevard.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday at Ocean Avenue.

Thefts

A report of larceny/forgery/fraud at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Nahant Street; at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday at Evans Road

