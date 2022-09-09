Read full article on original website
Idaho State Trooper Speaking and Breathing on his own After Being Struck by car Last Week
The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.
One injured, another dead after car crash in Twin Falls County
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho woman was killed in a car crash after her vehicle went over the shoulder and hit a boulder in Twin Falls County, Saturday afternoon. A 55-year-old woman from Kimberly, Idaho, was driving a Toyota RAV4 traveling northbound with a 36-year-old man from Twin Falls, on Shoshone Falls Grad Road, around 1:21 p.m.
Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Night Road Work on Blue Lakes in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road closures can be expected for the next week or so on a city street in south Twin Falls. The City of Twin Falls says road crews will be working on Blue Lakes Boulevard between Kimberly Road and Fourth Avenue which will require the roadway to be closed during the working hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until September 23. The night work will help reduce the impact to daytime traffic. The crews will be installing a waterline extension in the area. During the day large metal plates will be placed over the excavation holes. When the road is closed traffic will be detoured around the construction.
Two semis collide leaving trucker injured, I-84 shut down for hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M. on I-84 at mile marker 188 east of Jerome. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I-84. A tanker semi-truck, driven by a 68-year-old man from Filer, was parked on the westbound shoulder. He attempted to merge onto I-84 where the two trucks collided. ...
Have You Ever Noticed This About The Perrine Bridge In Twin Falls?
I don't always notice changes...or even things that haven't changed. Just ask my wife. But, ever since we noticed the hidden Idaho rock at the Twin Falls City Bandshell I feel like there is a lot out there that my eyes have yet to see. What's Up With This Section...
kmvt
I-84 closed after crash shuts down westbound lanes near Exit 188
EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M., on I84 at mile marker 188, in Jerome County. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I84. A...
Westbound Bliss Rest Area Closed Indefinitely by Waterline Damage
BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A waterline break has forced the indefinite closure of one of the rest areas along the interstate west of Bliss. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the westbound Bliss rest area will be closed until more extensive repairs can be made to the water system. “We have been working to fix the line but have determined that more extensive repairs are needed,” ITD Maintenance Foreman Phil Etchart explained in a statement. Etchart said crews will get the rest area up and running as fast as they can. The closure does not impact the eastbound rest area. The nearest ITD run rest area for westbound travelers is just east of Boise at the Blacks Creek, roughly 70 miles apart. However, travelers can use the nearest commercial truck stop which is open 24 hours a day at Exit 141, about six miles before the eastbound Bliss rest stop. Glenns Ferry, the next town from the Bliss area, has a few convenience stores but, they are not open 24/7.
Lava Ridge Meeting Sept 22
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A public meeting is set for September 22, on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project for the Magic Valley. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Idaho Resource Advisory Council's subcommittee will come together in an online meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 15-member advisory council will review and discuss the information gathered up to this point from the various stakeholders, elected officials, data collection companies, and landowners along with others. Magic Valley Energy wants to build a 400-turbine wind farm on public land between Shoshone and the small community of Minidoka. Public comment will be allowed during the last hour of the meeting. The amount of time given to each individual will depend on the number of people wanting to make a comment. Written comments can be sent to Idaho RAC Coordinator MJ Byrne at mbyrne@blm.gov. The BLM is working on an Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed Lava Ridge wind project.
ISP trooper critically injured after being struck by passing motorist
JEROME — An Idaho State Police trooper is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Interstate 84 in Jerome, according to state police. A sergeant with state police responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84 near exit 168 in Jerome around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. While providing traffic control, the trooper was struck by a passing vehicle. ...
Crash on I-84 Near Jerome, Traffic Being Diverted
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash on Interstate 84 is forcing traffic to detour near Jerome this morning. According to Idaho Transportation Department's 511 website, I-84 is blocked near mile post 165 forcing traffic onto State Highway 25 to State Highway 79 and back onto the interstate. For the latest road information go to 511.idaho.gov.
kmvt
Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial sees massive turnout in second year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans clad in red, white and blue filled the Twin Falls Visitors Center as the second annual Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial received an impressive turnout. “We’re just so grateful,” said event organizer Angela Johnson. “We do this for everybody; to help them feel inspired...
UPDATE: Fire North of Wendell Stopped
UPDATE 09/09: The Bureau of Land Management says the advancement of the Sheep Fire was stopped during the night by fire crews. Today firefighters will work on containment lines and hot spots. Burned acres is estimated at 12,000 acres. WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are responding to a running fire near...
Jerome County declares state of emergency due to fast-moving fire
BOISE, Idaho — The Jerome County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency Wednesday, Sept. 8, after quick growing blazes created dangerous conditions for firefighters and residents. Declaring a state of emergency gives Jerome County the ability to request additional resources from the state. The brush fires have been...
kmvt
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two fires started yesterday within the Magic Valley are continuing to burn this evening, one of which has killed hundreds of livestock at a dairy. The Eden 2 fire is now estimated to be 30,000 acres and still is experiencing forward growth as of...
These 4 Tiny Homes Are The Least Expensive For Sale in Twin Falls
Housing is expensive in Idaho unless you are willing and able to downsize to a tiny home or figure out a way to live in an RV. While many home prices have doubled or tripled over the last few years there are still options in Twin Falls to own a home for less than $150,000.
Perrine Bridge Inspection to Cause Delays
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on the Perrine Bridge will cause traffic delays in the next couple weeks. The Idaho Transportation Department announce work on cleaning and inspection will start on Sunday September 11 and continue for about two weeks at various times until September 22. Most cleaning of the topside of the bridge will start on the evening of Sept. 11 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. All traffic will be moved to a single lane in both directions while crews work. Cleaning should be done by Thursday Sept. 15. On Monday Sept. 19 crews will then inspect the bridge on the northbound side from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the right lane closed to traffic. ITD crews will use the state's specialized bridge inspection truck that allows the underside of the structure to be looked at. On Wednesday the southbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be times when both lanes will be closed for about 15 minutes. ITD said the schedule could change, but recommended drivers find an alternate route during the inspection times if they can. “The Perrine Bridge is a vital structure in the region and serves as a connector for thousands of motorists each day,” ITD Bridge Inspector Amy Bower said. “Inspections and routine maintenance projects play an important role in ensuring the bridge’s longevity for many years to come.” Pedestrian access will be limited at times as well.
When Do You Have To Stop For A School Bus With Stop Arm Extended In Idaho?
School is back in session and that means new things to watch out for while driving the streets of the Magic Valley. School speed zones are now enforced, School buses will be stopping frequently to load and unload children, and more children at crosswalks. But not always. I say not always because there is a good chance that you'll also see kids crossing at non-crosswalk locations. Failure to obey the now-in-effect school-related laws could result in fines for drivers. The fines for some infractions have been increased recently by the Idaho State Legislature including the first-time fine for failure to stop when a school bus has the stop arm extended. That fine is now $200.
Rainy, Fall-Like Twin Falls Weather Predicted For Multiple Days
A small weather system that appears to provide some much-needed moisture to southern Idaho is expected to arrive by Tuesday evening. Twin Falls is predicted to have a fifty-percent chance of precipitation in the next 24 hours, followed by more rain for the weekend. With the arrival of the autumn...
Idaho Secret Hidden In Plain Site At Twin Falls City Park
I'm not from Twin Falls but I have been here for nearly a decade and I never noticed this until yesterday. When you look at the lava rocks around the base of the amphitheater in the Twin Falls City Park, do you see anything special about the rocks?. What's So...
