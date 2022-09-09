ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Flint Journal

Slur for Native American women removed from over 30 Michigan landmarks

After an almost year-long effort, an ethnic slur has finally been removed from federal use in all geographic landmarks. The term “squaw”, a derogatory name for a Native American woman, has been removed from all geographic features in federal use by the Department of Interior. There were more than 650 landmarks that used the term nationwide, according to a database by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, with 32 located in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan could be in for a worse flu season than recent years

Michigan could be in for a more significant influenza season than in recent memory. U.S. health officials often look to countries below the equator to estimate the strength of an upcoming flu season. This year, Australia reported its most severe season in recent years, with cases of influenza-like-illness surpassing the five-year average throughout May and June.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Security Guards#The World Trade Center#Mott Community College#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan Supreme Court chief justice to lead dispute resolution group after leaving court

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack will lead an alternative dispute resolution service when she leaves the court later this year. The American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution announced Tuesday, Sept. 13 that McCormack would become president of the group in February. The organization’s current president, India...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Small game hunting seasons open this week across Michigan

Several small game hunting seasons open this week, making it a great time to get outdoors. Michigan’s abundant small game hunting opportunities can be enjoyed this fall using a base license from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Fox and gray squirrel, rabbit, hare, ruffed grouse, woodcock and turkey hunting all open Thursday, Sept. 15.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Oxford Schools board president resigns

OXFORD, MI -- The president of the Oxford Community Schools board has resigned, less than a year after the fatal shooting at the district’s high school that killed four. Oxford Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver sent a letter to parents Wednesday, Sept. 14 about the departure of Tom Donnelly. “This...
EDUCATION
The Flint Journal

Trial for parents of accused Oxford High shooter delayed

An Oakland County Circuit Court judge this week delayed the trial for Jennifer and James Crumbley, originally scheduled to begin Oct. 24. A new trial date isn’t set. The parents are facing four charges each of involuntary manslaughter, accused of not doing enough to intervene when their son began planning the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting that resulted in the deaths of four classmates.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy