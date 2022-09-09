Read full article on original website
Slur for Native American women removed from over 30 Michigan landmarks
After an almost year-long effort, an ethnic slur has finally been removed from federal use in all geographic landmarks. The term “squaw”, a derogatory name for a Native American woman, has been removed from all geographic features in federal use by the Department of Interior. There were more than 650 landmarks that used the term nationwide, according to a database by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, with 32 located in Michigan.
Two Michigan small towns listed among the spookiest places to visit for Halloween
There’s no shortage of haunted attractions and scary movies to add to the Halloween ambiance every October and there’s two cities in Michigan which are being called a little spookier than the rest. Travel site Trips To Discover has listed both Dearborn and Romeo, Michigan among the 18...
Michigan could be in for a worse flu season than recent years
Michigan could be in for a more significant influenza season than in recent memory. U.S. health officials often look to countries below the equator to estimate the strength of an upcoming flu season. This year, Australia reported its most severe season in recent years, with cases of influenza-like-illness surpassing the five-year average throughout May and June.
Tudor Dixon pitches $1 billion law enforcement funding increase
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon said increasing Michigan law enforcement funding by $1 billion over four years would be a “top priority” of her administration, rolling out the first in a series of policy proposals eight weeks before the general election. At a press conference Tuesday in Grand...
How do we tell if Michigan really had a bad winter?
We all have our own idea of what a harsh Michigan winter really means. We also have a way to quantify the winter conditions to give a numerical value on the severity of a given winter. Everyone is different on how they feel a certain winter was in severity. Some...
Michigan couple rewarded for making millionth state camp reservation of 2022
Campers have been flocking to Michigan state parks this summer. And two of them got lucky over the weekend. A couple, identified as Dennis and Stephenie M. of Plainwell, were honored for being the millionth camp night reservation of 2022, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The couple...
Wisconsin Line 5 trespass ruling may influence Michigan legal fight
A federal judge said Enbridge has been trespassing for years with its Line 5 pipeline on sovereign tribal lands in Wisconsin, and some believe elements of the ruling eventually may be felt in Michigan. Experts suggest multiple legal arguments about the Line 5 oil and gas pipeline in a federal...
Short’s Brewing brings back fall IPA made with all Michigan ingredients
ELK RAPIDS, MI – Autumn is here and so are fall beers from Michigan breweries. Short’s Brewing announced Wednesday that its Pure Michigan Autumn IPA is now available for an extended time and with extended distribution beyond Michigan. A classic IPA, the brew is balanced with hop bitterness...
Bike, pedestrian path to Canada coming to new international bridge
DETROIT, MI — The new Gordie Howe International Bridge will include a pedestrian link between Michigan and Canada under terms of a new agreement. On Sept., 9, officials in Michigan and Canada signed a memorandum of understanding to connect trails on either side of the border the new bridge over the Detroit River, which is scheduled to open by the end of 2024.
Fairgoers urged to be cautious as Michigan reports first 2022 case of swine flu
Michigan has a human case of swine influenza, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported on Monday, Sept. 12, and urged fairgoers to be cautious. A Berrien County fairgoer had contact with swine at the Berrien County Youth Fair in August in Berrien Springs in southwest Michigan. This is the first case of H1N2 confirmed in Michigan this year.
Abortion, the economy may play pivotal role in who controls Michigan’s House
As Michigan closes in on its midterm elections Nov. 8, there are a number of districts both Democrats and Republicans have their eyes on when vying for control of the House of Representatives. Unlike the Senate, which has sat firmly in Republican control since 1984, the House last saw Democratic...
Trump’s PAC donated $150k to Michigan voter ID initiative
It’s no secret former President Donald Trump wants certain Republican candidates to win this year in Michigan. His political action committee, Save America PAC, has donated to state lawmakers, statewide candidates and congressional hopefuls. But each donation was for $5,000 or less. His PAC’s largest donation – a whopping...
Michigan Supreme Court chief justice to lead dispute resolution group after leaving court
Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack will lead an alternative dispute resolution service when she leaves the court later this year. The American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution announced Tuesday, Sept. 13 that McCormack would become president of the group in February. The organization’s current president, India...
Small game hunting seasons open this week across Michigan
Several small game hunting seasons open this week, making it a great time to get outdoors. Michigan’s abundant small game hunting opportunities can be enjoyed this fall using a base license from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Fox and gray squirrel, rabbit, hare, ruffed grouse, woodcock and turkey hunting all open Thursday, Sept. 15.
Want a job with the best Michigan view? Work atop the Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, MI – Are you tired of your desk job? Why not try something with a better view?. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring workers to help maintain the Mackinac Bridge. Some of these positions include working atop the bridge’s 552-foot twin towers, which offer an unparalleled...
‘Republicans For Whitmer’ group unveiled in bid for crossover support
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rolled out a coalition of Republicans — mostly former officeholders and gubernatorial appointees — backing her reelection campaign at an event in Grand Rapids Monday evening. Though many of the Republicans assembled to support the Governor were only moderately conservative, there is still some distance...
DNR fall programs at rustic lakeside lodge include kayaking 101, Bob Ross painting
ROSCOMMON, MICH. -- Here’s your chance to book a fall weekend getaway or daytrip that’s as enriching as it is relaxing. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering special new fall workshops as part of its ongoing outdoor education series at the Ralph A. MacMullen Conference Center, also known as the RAM Center, on Higgins Lake.
Former Snyder chief of staff wants Flint water case dismissed, but AG plans to press forward
LANSING, MI – Prosecutors handling the cases of multiple defendants charged in connection with the Flint Water Crisis said this week they intend to proceed on the warrant issued against one of the defendants, who has sought to have his charges dismissed after being indicted through a one-person grand jury.
Oxford Schools board president resigns
OXFORD, MI -- The president of the Oxford Community Schools board has resigned, less than a year after the fatal shooting at the district’s high school that killed four. Oxford Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver sent a letter to parents Wednesday, Sept. 14 about the departure of Tom Donnelly. “This...
Trial for parents of accused Oxford High shooter delayed
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge this week delayed the trial for Jennifer and James Crumbley, originally scheduled to begin Oct. 24. A new trial date isn’t set. The parents are facing four charges each of involuntary manslaughter, accused of not doing enough to intervene when their son began planning the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting that resulted in the deaths of four classmates.
