The 26-year-old actress has once again made history as the youngest two-time Emmy winner. Zendaya, who plays the lead role of Rue in HBO's "Euphoria," has been honored with the Outstanding Lead Actress award at the 2022 Emmys, making this the second time she won in that category. The 26-year-old first made history last year when she won the same award for her role in "Euphoria," which made her the youngest actress to receive the Best Actress accolade.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO