Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
Sony's Next State of Play Event is on September 13: Here's What to Expect
Sony's gaming showcase event is returning soon, and it seems to promise to be chock full of content to excite gamers for what's to come. The popular tech giant recently announced on its official Twitter account that its State of Play event would come back and be available for live streaming on Sept. 13.
itechpost.com
Mobile Legends: Best Eudora Builds as Mage, Support
Whether you're a beginner or advanced Mobile Legends player, you can definitely use Eudora. This is because she is fairly easy to use, and her skills are great when used in certain circumstances. Eudora is a Mage hero. However, most people like to use her as a Support or Assassin....
itechpost.com
Zendaya Takes Home Second Emmy Award for HBO's 'Euphoria'
The 26-year-old actress has once again made history as the youngest two-time Emmy winner. Zendaya, who plays the lead role of Rue in HBO's "Euphoria," has been honored with the Outstanding Lead Actress award at the 2022 Emmys, making this the second time she won in that category. The 26-year-old first made history last year when she won the same award for her role in "Euphoria," which made her the youngest actress to receive the Best Actress accolade.
Comments / 0