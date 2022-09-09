The unsolved murders that led to the creation of Texas EquuSearch

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A father mourning the loss of his daughter who had been one of the victims of The Killing Fields Case vowed to help families with missing loved ones through the creation of Texas EquuSearch, a Texas-based non-profit that searches for missing people.

In 2019 the FBI took another look into a cold case that took the lives of four women, a case now known as The Killing Fields case. The women seemingly had little in common. One was just a teenager. Another was a local bartender. One was a 30-year-old mechanic. The fourth was a young mother. The only commonality between the four was the location of their death — a rural field off a dirt road in League City, Texas, between Houston and Galveston.

The case began in 1983 when a young bartender named Heidi Fye went missing in League City. A few months after her disappearance, her body was discovered in that rural field.

A year later, 16-year-old Laura Miller disappeared, just after she’d moved with her family to League City. She’d gone to a nearby store to use a pay phone and never returned.

Laura Miller’s father, Tim Miller said, “I knew in my heart that Laura wasn’t coming home alive. I was afraid she was never going to be located.” More than a year after her disappearance, Laura Millers’ body was found in 1986 in the same field, not far from where Fye’s had been.

Helping families with a missing loved one became Miller’s life work. He now runs Texas EquuSearch , a Texas-based non-profit that searches for missing people. He says his organization has found more than 250 bodies all over the world and has recovered living missing people as well.

During the search for Luara Miller, police made a gruesome discovery—a third body. But police had no leads as to who the unidentified woman was, so she became known as Jane Doe. In 1991, passersby discovered a fourth body, known at that time as Janet Doe.

While Fye and Miller were positively identified through dental records, limited scientific options at that time meant that Jane Doe and Janet Doe would remain unknown for more than 20 years. In January 2019 both bodies were identified as Audrey Lee Cook, a mechanic who lived in Houston, and Donna Gonsoulin Prudhomme.

The area around the fields has changed significantly since the 1980s. A local church owns the land, and church and community members have created a beautiful memorial for the four women. Each woman has her own marker decorated with their photos, names, and mementos.

“We really claimed that area,” Tim Miller said. “We’re changing the name of that place from the Killing Fields to the Healing Fields.”

