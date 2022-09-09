March 2023 is shaping up to be a fantastic month at The Ridgefield Playhouse, as two new shows were just added to their line up. Back by popular demand! The Ultimate Tribute to the Eagles -- Dark Desert Eagles – returns on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8pm. The group features Pat Badger - original member of the multi-platinum rock act Extreme! Hear your favorite songs from the best-selling Greatest Hits album of all time (Eagles Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975) including “Take It Easy,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Desperado,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Already Gone,” “One of These Nights,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Hotel California” and several gems from the Eagles’ members solo careers. Part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car.

