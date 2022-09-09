Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
SHU Welcomes First Exchange Students to Campus
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Two new students have been smiling since classes began at Sacred Heart University earlier this month. Even though exchange students Niamh Conlon and Emma Ryan have been on SHU’s campus for a short time, they already feel at home. “Everybody has been so welcoming,” Ryan said as...
Danbury residents Sigal Shenkar and Leiya Istambouli named to dean's list at Seton Hall
Seton Hall University is pleased to announce that Danbury residents Sigal Shenkar and Leiya Istambouli qualified for the Spring 2022 Dean's list. "Congratulate them for their outstanding academic achievements!" says Seton Hall. One of the country's leading Catholic universities, Seton Hall University has been a catalyst for leadership - developing...
Milford's Lauralton Hall Student is Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program
Milford resident is Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program. Today, officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) announced the names of over 16,000 Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Among the semifinalists is Malulani D. Mountcastle, a student at Academy of Our Lady of Mercy at Lauralton Hall in Milford.
Services planned for longtime Ridgefield resident Richard J. Rychlik, 83
Richard J. Rychlik, 83, a long-time resident of Ridgefield, Connecticut, passed away on September 13, 2022. Richard was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, and raised in the nearby Free Acres community of Berkeley Heights. Richard and his wife Joan met during high school and later married in 1963. He graduated from Rutgers University in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics. While in college, Richard worked full-time to finance his education and to help support their young family. He served in the United States Army Reserve and received his honorable discharge in 1968.
Eleven Greenwich High School seniors are 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program Semifinalists
Eleven Greenwich High School seniors have been recognized as 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program Semifinalists. These students will now have the opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in the spring. The National Merit® Scholarship Program is...
Cassi Barbato from Milford named to the Big South Conference's 2021-22 Presidential Honor Roll
Cassi Barbato from Milford has been named to the Big South Conference's 2021-22 Presidential Honor Roll. Barbato plays Softball for Radford University and ended the 2021-22 academic year with a 4 GPA. The Big South Conference announced that 59.92 percent of eligible student-athletes earned Presidential Honor Roll status for their...
Wooster School in Danbury Holds 97th Convocation
On Friday, September 9, 2022, the official start of Wooster School’s 97th year began. As is our tradition, we came together as a community for Convocation, and this year on Coburn Lawn. Head of School, Matt Byrnes, welcomed the community and then introduced Henry Rexford, Senior Prefect, who led...
Four Darien High School Students are Semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program
Darien High School seniors are Semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program. Today, officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) announced the names of over 16,000 Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Among the semifinalists four Darien High School students:. Lily C. Cowles.
Still time to register for the Tiger Tee Off!
Please join the Ridgefield High School Hockey Booster Club on Wednesday, September 28, at the Ridgefield Golf Course for the RHS Boys Hockey Booster Club’s major fundraising event of the year. It's a fun day and a great opportunity to reconnect with former teammates and friends while supporting the...
SHU's School of Computer Science & Engineering Awarded $1.5M Grant for STEM Students
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded Sacred Heart University’s School of Computer Science & Engineering a $1.5 million grant to fund science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) scholarships over the next six years. The grant will benefit 24 students—eight from the current freshman class and eight...
Ridgefield High School Student Creates Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off 10th Anniversary Logo!
The 10th running of the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off is coming in STRONG with this incredible logo created by Madalen Brown, a Ridgefield High School student!. "Thank you, Madalen, for your support of our event! We love the new logo!" says Weigh-off co-chair, Jessica Collins. Ridgefield’s 10th Annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off,...
Sunday Hours are Back at Wilton Library!
Wilton Library and the drive-thru window have resumed Sunday hours - 1 to 5 p.m. There's a lot happening at the library this fall - we have a full slate of programs and events for all ages, a new September art exhibition, lots of new reads to check out, homework help and resources, and our Awesome Autumn Book Sale and first-ever Casino Night Fundraiser are right around the corner.
Fairfield Non-profits and Businesses to Benefit Under State Program
Fairfield, CT – First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick announced that the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) has approved six programs submitted by the Town of Fairfield for inclusion in the 2022 Neighborhood Assistance Act program. The Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) program is designed to provide funding to State-approved...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Sacred Hands Wellness Center
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sacred Hands...
RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner is in 10 Days! Reserve Your Spot and Join the FUN!
The countdown is ON and the RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner is just 10 days away! Get your tickets now and come join the fun!. RVNAhealth will host its annual Autumn Dinner on Saturday, September 24 at The Amber Room in Danbury. The Board of Directors, Autumn Dinner Committee, and friends of the organization look forward to celebrating the meaningful work of RVNAhealth and the continuum of care the agency provides throughout 35+ communities.
Dark Desert Eagles & Ballet Hispánico Added to The Ridgefield Playhouse’s 2023 Line Up!
March 2023 is shaping up to be a fantastic month at The Ridgefield Playhouse, as two new shows were just added to their line up. Back by popular demand! The Ultimate Tribute to the Eagles -- Dark Desert Eagles – returns on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8pm. The group features Pat Badger - original member of the multi-platinum rock act Extreme! Hear your favorite songs from the best-selling Greatest Hits album of all time (Eagles Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975) including “Take It Easy,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Desperado,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Already Gone,” “One of These Nights,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Hotel California” and several gems from the Eagles’ members solo careers. Part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car.
Wilton Police Lieutenant Hartman Speaks to Safe Rides Student Volunteers
Wilton Police Lieutenant Hartman addressed 175 Wilton Safe Rides student volunteers at their training this past Sunday, September 11 at Wilton Family YMCA. Wilton Police explain, "Any student from Wilton High School (WHS) needing a ride home for any reason can call 203-834-CARE and a SafeRides student volunteer will be dispatched to safely drive the passenger home. All calls, names and destinations are kept completely confidential, with no questions asked."
After Hours at Tribus Beer Co in Milford Supports Beth-El Center
Come to a fun, relaxing after-work gathering at Tribus Beer Co. in Milford on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5:30-7:30 pm to support the Beth-El Center's housing and food programs to end homelessness and hunger in our community. Tickets are $27 per person and include 2 drinks. Purchase tickets online...
Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is HIRING for Several Positions Including Personal Trainers
Ridgefield Parks & Rec has announced several open positions including Personal Trainers. Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is looking for energetic and inspiring people to motivate our members to meet their fitness goals. Applicants must hold current certifications in Personal Trainer, CPR, and First Aid. Candidates can send a resume and a completed application to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
Cabaret, a special theatre event to benefit Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County on October 13 at Sterling Farms
Cabaret, a special event to benefit Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County at Sterling Farms on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM. Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County is committed to ensuring children in our community have essential clothing to attend school. Cocktail Reception, 6:00 PM,...
