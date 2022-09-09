ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

hamlethub.com

SHU Welcomes First Exchange Students to Campus

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Two new students have been smiling since classes began at Sacred Heart University earlier this month. Even though exchange students Niamh Conlon and Emma Ryan have been on SHU’s campus for a short time, they already feel at home. “Everybody has been so welcoming,” Ryan said as...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury residents Sigal Shenkar and Leiya Istambouli named to dean's list at Seton Hall

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce that Danbury residents Sigal Shenkar and Leiya Istambouli qualified for the Spring 2022 Dean's list. "Congratulate them for their outstanding academic achievements!" says Seton Hall. One of the country's leading Catholic universities, Seton Hall University has been a catalyst for leadership - developing...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford's Lauralton Hall Student is Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program

Milford resident is Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program. Today, officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) announced the names of over 16,000 Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Among the semifinalists is Malulani D. Mountcastle, a student at Academy of Our Lady of Mercy at Lauralton Hall in Milford.
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for longtime Ridgefield resident Richard J. Rychlik, 83

Richard J. Rychlik, 83, a long-time resident of Ridgefield, Connecticut, passed away on September 13, 2022. Richard was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, and raised in the nearby Free Acres community of Berkeley Heights. Richard and his wife Joan met during high school and later married in 1963. He graduated from Rutgers University in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics. While in college, Richard worked full-time to finance his education and to help support their young family. He served in the United States Army Reserve and received his honorable discharge in 1968.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
New Paltz, NY
New Paltz, NY
hamlethub.com

Wooster School in Danbury Holds 97th Convocation

On Friday, September 9, 2022, the official start of Wooster School’s 97th year began. As is our tradition, we came together as a community for Convocation, and this year on Coburn Lawn. Head of School, Matt Byrnes, welcomed the community and then introduced Henry Rexford, Senior Prefect, who led...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Still time to register for the Tiger Tee Off!

Please join the Ridgefield High School Hockey Booster Club on Wednesday, September 28, at the Ridgefield Golf Course for the RHS Boys Hockey Booster Club’s major fundraising event of the year. It's a fun day and a great opportunity to reconnect with former teammates and friends while supporting the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

SHU's School of Computer Science & Engineering Awarded $1.5M Grant for STEM Students

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded Sacred Heart University’s School of Computer Science & Engineering a $1.5 million grant to fund science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) scholarships over the next six years. The grant will benefit 24 students—eight from the current freshman class and eight...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Sunday Hours are Back at Wilton Library!

Wilton Library and the drive-thru window have resumed Sunday hours - 1 to 5 p.m. There's a lot happening at the library this fall - we have a full slate of programs and events for all ages, a new September art exhibition, lots of new reads to check out, homework help and resources, and our Awesome Autumn Book Sale and first-ever Casino Night Fundraiser are right around the corner.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Non-profits and Businesses to Benefit Under State Program

Fairfield, CT – First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick announced that the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) has approved six programs submitted by the Town of Fairfield for inclusion in the 2022 Neighborhood Assistance Act program. The Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) program is designed to provide funding to State-approved...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Sacred Hands Wellness Center

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sacred Hands...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner is in 10 Days! Reserve Your Spot and Join the FUN!

The countdown is ON and the RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner is just 10 days away! Get your tickets now and come join the fun!. RVNAhealth will host its annual Autumn Dinner on Saturday, September 24 at The Amber Room in Danbury. The Board of Directors, Autumn Dinner Committee, and friends of the organization look forward to celebrating the meaningful work of RVNAhealth and the continuum of care the agency provides throughout 35+ communities.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Dark Desert Eagles & Ballet Hispánico Added to The Ridgefield Playhouse’s 2023 Line Up!

March 2023 is shaping up to be a fantastic month at The Ridgefield Playhouse, as two new shows were just added to their line up. Back by popular demand! The Ultimate Tribute to the Eagles -- Dark Desert Eagles – returns on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8pm. The group features Pat Badger - original member of the multi-platinum rock act Extreme! Hear your favorite songs from the best-selling Greatest Hits album of all time (Eagles Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975) including “Take It Easy,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Desperado,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Already Gone,” “One of These Nights,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Hotel California” and several gems from the Eagles’ members solo careers. Part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Police Lieutenant Hartman Speaks to Safe Rides Student Volunteers

Wilton Police Lieutenant Hartman addressed 175 Wilton Safe Rides student volunteers at their training this past Sunday, September 11 at Wilton Family YMCA. Wilton Police explain, "Any student from Wilton High School (WHS) needing a ride home for any reason can call 203-834-CARE and a SafeRides student volunteer will be dispatched to safely drive the passenger home. All calls, names and destinations are kept completely confidential, with no questions asked."
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

After Hours at Tribus Beer Co in Milford Supports Beth-El Center

Come to a fun, relaxing after-work gathering at Tribus Beer Co. in Milford on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5:30-7:30 pm to support the Beth-El Center's housing and food programs to end homelessness and hunger in our community. Tickets are $27 per person and include 2 drinks. Purchase tickets online...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is HIRING for Several Positions Including Personal Trainers

Ridgefield Parks & Rec has announced several open positions including Personal Trainers. Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is looking for energetic and inspiring people to motivate our members to meet their fitness goals. Applicants must hold current certifications in Personal Trainer, CPR, and First Aid. Candidates can send a resume and a completed application to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
RIDGEFIELD, CT

