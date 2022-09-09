ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

5A Oregon high school football statistical leaders through Week 1

By Mike Wilson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQlPQ_0hojgUgX00

Class 5A football statistical leaders through Week 1, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com. Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats.

Walker Bonar (Thurston) photo by Leon Neuschwander

Passing yards

Rocco McClave, Crescent Valley - (27 - 42) 384 yards

Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay - (16 - 22) 334 yards

Noah Blair, Thurston - (24 - 32) 277 yards

Lukas Hews, West Albany - (17 - 30) 274 yards

JC Klee, Southridge - (15 - 22) 233 yards

Connor Crum, Mountain View - (18 - 27) 232 yards

Axel Prechel, Corvallis - (26 - 40) 225 yards

Colton Horner, Redmond - (10 - 12) 217 yards

Kaden Hale, Forest Grove - (12 - 20) 214 yards

Shane Wood, Crater - (10 - 11) 212 yards

Passing TDs

Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay - 5 TDs (0 interceptions)

JC Klee, Southridge - 5 TDs (1 interceptions)

Colton Horner, Redmond - 4 TDs (0 interceptions)

Noah Blair, Thurston - 3 TDs (1 interceptions)

Konner Bickford, Putnam - 3 TDs (0 interceptions)

Owen Hess, Dallas - 3 TDs (0 interceptions)

Lukas Hews, West Albany - 3 TDs (0 interceptions)

Logan Malinowski, Bend - 3 TDs (0 interceptions)

Rocco McClave, Crescent Valley - 3 TDs (1 interceptions)

Rushing yards

David Brown, Eagle Point - 290 yards on 20 carries

Tyler Konold, Canby - 243 yards on 23 carries

Emilio Miranda, Dallas - 176 yards on 27 carries

Preston Echeverria, Hillsboro - 158 yards on 15 carries

Malakai Nutter, Bend - 131 yards on 13 carries

Connor Dye, Springfield - 127 yards on 15 carries

Jackson Powell, Southridge - 126 yards on 18 carries

Joel Sanchez, McKay - 120 yards on 13 carries

Darius Freeman, Lebanon - 118 yards on 16 carries

Jackson Babbitt, Springfield - 117 yards on 11 carries

Rushing TDs

David Brown, Eagle Point - 7 TDs

Andrew Kelly, Crater - 3 TDs

Marcus Allen, West Albany - 3 TDs

Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview - 2 TDs

Emilio Miranda, Dallas - 2 TDs

Jaden Echeverria, Hillsboro - 2 TDs

Malakai Nutter, Bend - 2 TDs

Tyler Konold, Canby - 2 TDs

Receiving Yards

Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 193 yards on 10 receptions

James Bauman, Putnam - 141 yards on 5 receptions

Justice Anthony, McKay - 138 yards on 9 receptions

Walker Still, Crescent Valley - 138 yards on 6 receptions

Errol Moreland, Southridge - 138 yards on 8 receptions

Walker Bonar, Thurston - 129 yards on 10 receptions

Jamahl Wilson, McKay - 118 yards on 5 receptions

Nahum Chavez, Hillsboro - 100 yards on 5 receptions

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 97 yards on 5 receptions

Colton Vandetta, Lebanon - 96 yards on 5 receptions

Iuey Campos, Crescent Valley - 96 yards on 7 receptions

Receiving TDs

Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 4 TDs

Errol Moreland, Southridge - 3 TDs

Alisjah Tucker, Southridge - 2 TDs

Walker Still, Crescent Valley - 2 TDs

Jamahl Wilson, McKay - 2 TDs

James Bauman, Putnam - 2 TDs

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 2 TDs

Dwayne Fotta, Springfield - 2 TDs

Blake Groshong, Bend - 2 TDs

Nolan Wyers, North Eugene - 2 TDs

Justice Anthony, McKay - 2 TDs

Total tackles

Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 17 tackles

Jackson Powell, Southridge - 16 tackles

Noah Reese, West Albany - 16 tackles

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 15 tackles

Aiden Pangelinan, Churchill - 13 tackles

Preston Doran, Hillsboro - 12 tackles

Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 12 tackles

Savion Whitehurst, Springfield - 11 tackles

Davis Hagen, Canby - 11 tackles

Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 11 tackles

Preston Echeverria, Hillsboro - 11 tackles

Hunter Frohnert, Forest Grove - 11 tackles

Tackles for loss

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 4 tackles for loss

Preston Echeverria, Hillsboro - 3 tackles for loss

Hayden George, Lebanon - 3 tackles for loss

Spencer Elliott, Summit - 3 tackles for loss

Stephen Ward, Dallas - 3 tackles for loss

Mike Sherrill, Crater - 3 tackles for loss

Kael Compton, Corvallis - 3 tackles for loss

Sacks

Kael Compton, Corvallis - 3 sacks

Spencer Elliott, Summit - 2 sacks

Cameron Bennett, Forest Grove – 2 sacks

Oaklund Selfors, Putnam - 1.5 sacks

Isaac Olmeda, Redmond - 1.5 sacks

Interceptions

Jackson Pfeifer, Silverton - 3 interceptions

Matthew Soles, Canby - 2 interceptions

Fumble recoveries

Jackson Babbitt, Springfield - 2 fumble recoveries

Our complete high school football preview:

Breaking down every 6A, 5A, 4A team in the state

Complete Week 1 recap:

Top stars, best games, biggest wins

Comments / 0

