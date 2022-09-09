5A Oregon high school football statistical leaders through Week 1
Class 5A football statistical leaders through Week 1, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.
Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com. Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats.
Walker Bonar (Thurston) photo by Leon Neuschwander
—
Passing yards
Rocco McClave, Crescent Valley - (27 - 42) 384 yards
Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay - (16 - 22) 334 yards
Noah Blair, Thurston - (24 - 32) 277 yards
Lukas Hews, West Albany - (17 - 30) 274 yards
JC Klee, Southridge - (15 - 22) 233 yards
Connor Crum, Mountain View - (18 - 27) 232 yards
Axel Prechel, Corvallis - (26 - 40) 225 yards
Colton Horner, Redmond - (10 - 12) 217 yards
Kaden Hale, Forest Grove - (12 - 20) 214 yards
Shane Wood, Crater - (10 - 11) 212 yards
Passing TDs
Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay - 5 TDs (0 interceptions)
JC Klee, Southridge - 5 TDs (1 interceptions)
Colton Horner, Redmond - 4 TDs (0 interceptions)
Noah Blair, Thurston - 3 TDs (1 interceptions)
Konner Bickford, Putnam - 3 TDs (0 interceptions)
Owen Hess, Dallas - 3 TDs (0 interceptions)
Lukas Hews, West Albany - 3 TDs (0 interceptions)
Logan Malinowski, Bend - 3 TDs (0 interceptions)
Rocco McClave, Crescent Valley - 3 TDs (1 interceptions)
Rushing yards
David Brown, Eagle Point - 290 yards on 20 carries
Tyler Konold, Canby - 243 yards on 23 carries
Emilio Miranda, Dallas - 176 yards on 27 carries
Preston Echeverria, Hillsboro - 158 yards on 15 carries
Malakai Nutter, Bend - 131 yards on 13 carries
Connor Dye, Springfield - 127 yards on 15 carries
Jackson Powell, Southridge - 126 yards on 18 carries
Joel Sanchez, McKay - 120 yards on 13 carries
Darius Freeman, Lebanon - 118 yards on 16 carries
Jackson Babbitt, Springfield - 117 yards on 11 carries
Rushing TDs
David Brown, Eagle Point - 7 TDs
Andrew Kelly, Crater - 3 TDs
Marcus Allen, West Albany - 3 TDs
Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview - 2 TDs
Emilio Miranda, Dallas - 2 TDs
Jaden Echeverria, Hillsboro - 2 TDs
Malakai Nutter, Bend - 2 TDs
Tyler Konold, Canby - 2 TDs
Receiving Yards
Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 193 yards on 10 receptions
James Bauman, Putnam - 141 yards on 5 receptions
Justice Anthony, McKay - 138 yards on 9 receptions
Walker Still, Crescent Valley - 138 yards on 6 receptions
Errol Moreland, Southridge - 138 yards on 8 receptions
Walker Bonar, Thurston - 129 yards on 10 receptions
Jamahl Wilson, McKay - 118 yards on 5 receptions
Nahum Chavez, Hillsboro - 100 yards on 5 receptions
Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 97 yards on 5 receptions
Colton Vandetta, Lebanon - 96 yards on 5 receptions
Iuey Campos, Crescent Valley - 96 yards on 7 receptions
Receiving TDs
Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 4 TDs
Errol Moreland, Southridge - 3 TDs
Alisjah Tucker, Southridge - 2 TDs
Walker Still, Crescent Valley - 2 TDs
Jamahl Wilson, McKay - 2 TDs
James Bauman, Putnam - 2 TDs
Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 2 TDs
Dwayne Fotta, Springfield - 2 TDs
Blake Groshong, Bend - 2 TDs
Nolan Wyers, North Eugene - 2 TDs
Justice Anthony, McKay - 2 TDs
Total tackles
Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 17 tackles
Jackson Powell, Southridge - 16 tackles
Noah Reese, West Albany - 16 tackles
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 15 tackles
Aiden Pangelinan, Churchill - 13 tackles
Preston Doran, Hillsboro - 12 tackles
Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 12 tackles
Savion Whitehurst, Springfield - 11 tackles
Davis Hagen, Canby - 11 tackles
Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 11 tackles
Preston Echeverria, Hillsboro - 11 tackles
Hunter Frohnert, Forest Grove - 11 tackles
Tackles for loss
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 4 tackles for loss
Preston Echeverria, Hillsboro - 3 tackles for loss
Hayden George, Lebanon - 3 tackles for loss
Spencer Elliott, Summit - 3 tackles for loss
Stephen Ward, Dallas - 3 tackles for loss
Mike Sherrill, Crater - 3 tackles for loss
Kael Compton, Corvallis - 3 tackles for loss
Sacks
Kael Compton, Corvallis - 3 sacks
Spencer Elliott, Summit - 2 sacks
Cameron Bennett, Forest Grove – 2 sacks
Oaklund Selfors, Putnam - 1.5 sacks
Isaac Olmeda, Redmond - 1.5 sacks
Interceptions
Jackson Pfeifer, Silverton - 3 interceptions
Matthew Soles, Canby - 2 interceptions
Fumble recoveries
Jackson Babbitt, Springfield - 2 fumble recoveries
—
Comments / 0