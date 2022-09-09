Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Reardon Indicted on Felony Aggravated Stalking
A man charged with stalking the Oxford mayor has been indicted by the Lafayette County grand jury. The grand jury passed down an indictment against Matt Reardon for an aggravated stalking charge in late August. He was served the papers notifying him of the indictment on Sept. 9 at the...
hottytoddy.com
OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body
While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
hottytoddy.com
Pfizer Leader Slated for Pharmacy School’s Waller Lecture
John D. Ludwig, senior vice president for medicinal sciences at Pfizer Inc., is set to deliver the 2022 Coy W. Waller Distinguished Lecture at the University of Mississippi. The Sept. 16 lecture, “The COVID-19 Vaccine Development Story,” will detail the work that went into bringing the lifesaving vaccine to the public.
hottytoddy.com
Visit Oxford Named Tourism Office of the Year by Southeast Tourism Society
Visit Oxford received the Tourism Office of the Year award at Southeast Tourism Society’s Shining Example Awards held last week in Concord, NC during the STS Connections Conference. The program highlights exemplary work being done in the travel and tourism industry throughout the Southeast with 11 award categories. Visit...
hottytoddy.com
College Hill Presbyterian Remains a ‘Living Church’ Despite Loss of Historic Sanctuary
While there has been no official ruling yet as to what caused the fire that destroyed the historical sanctuary of the College Hill Presbyterian Church in August, the church has since learned that foul play has been ruled out. The fire happened at about 11 p.m. on Aug 13 and...
hottytoddy.com
UM Ranked in Top 100 by U.S. News & World Report
The University of Mississippi remains one of the top public universities in the nation, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The university was listed at No. 72 among public universities in the U.S. News “Best Colleges” for 2022-23 report, which was released Monday (Sept. 12). This makes Ole Miss the highest-ranking university in Mississippi.
hottytoddy.com
Water Valley Man Faces Felony Charge After Fleeing Traffic Stop
On Sept. 10, the Oxford Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on West Jackson Avenue near Highway 6. While the officer was speaking with the driver, Quintez Holmes, 27, of Water Valley, he proceeded to drive away in a reckless manner ignoring the officer’s commands. Holmes...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss’ Jared Ivey on Georgia Tech
No. 20 Ole Miss hits the road for the first time this season to take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Saturday. The Rebels are preparing for this SEC vs. ACC matchup. On Monday, junior Jared Ivey met with the media about the game. “I’m really excited about going back...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Athletics Unveils Next Level Exchange
In conjunction with INFLCR, Ole Miss has launched its Next Level Exchange program to the public to assist student-athletes in growing their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). Next Level Exchange is a platform available free of charge to both student-athletes and third parties, to serve as a central location for NIL opportunities regarding Ole Miss student-athletes. The platform connects businesses and student-athletes to communicate, negotiate and enter NIL transactions.
hottytoddy.com
No. 20 Ole Miss Prepares for Georgia Tech Matchup
No. 20 Ole Miss heads into the third week of the season looking to stay undefeated as they travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Monday after practice. The Rebels are coming off of a 59-3 victory over the Central...
hottytoddy.com
Game Time Announced for Tulsa
The Southeastern Conference announced the game time for week four (Sept. 24) of the schedule as No. 20 Ole Miss plays host to the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network. Ole Miss (2-0) is coming off 59-3 victory over the...
