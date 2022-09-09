ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

‘Observing With NASA’ begins in Oklahoma City next week

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – An exhibit featuring an authentic data experience with astronomical imaging begins in Oklahoma City next week.

The Oklahoma History Center (OHC) will present “Observing With NASA,” starting Monday, Sept. 12. The exhibit will be on display at the History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive, until Dec. 31.

The exhibit kiosk, developed for NASA by the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, is from the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory. It engages visitors in the art and science of NASA imagery, introducing them to the tools, data and skills that NASA space scientists and data visualization experts use to create the images of deep space objects, according to an OHC news release.

The exhibit features exploration of NASA’s most iconic images, giving visitors the chance to put their own artistic spin on the images through analysis and processing.

The kiosk will be incorporated into “Launch to Landing: Oklahomans and Space,” a permanent OHC exhibit which highlights the achievements of all Oklahomans who have contributed to the U.S. aerospace program from its inception. “Launch to Landing” is featured in the Gaylord Special Exhibit Gallery on the first floor of the OHC.

The History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Please call (405) 522-0765 or visit okhistory.org/historycenter for additional information.

