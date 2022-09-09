Read full article on original website
Lady Hornets Tennis Bounces Back With 8-1 Win Over Trenton
The Lady Hornets Tennis team bounced back after Monday’s defeat in a strong 8-1 team win over Trenton Tuesday night. In Doubles, Chillicothe’s Carpenter & Kieffer shut down Voorhies & Hall quickly 8-1. BeVelle & Pfaff did the same up the court beating Wright & Lee 8-2. Washburn & Garr fought tough in the #1 Doubles match falling 7-9.
Lady Hornets Tennis Falls To St. Pius X In MEC Opener
Chillicothe Girls Tennis dropped its first MEC match of the season on Monday night. The Lady Hornets Tennis team suffered a tough loss to MEC tennis powerhouse St. Pius X on Monday night at Danner Park. The Hornets lost 9-0 as a varsity team. Coaches Chambers and Pyrtle were both...
Tatum Palmer’s Walk-Off Double Takes Down Cameron In Extras On Tuesday
The Chillicothe Lady Hornets Softball team took down Cameron by a score of 4-3 on Tuesday thanks to a walk-off double from Tatum Palmer in the bottom of the 15th inning. The game was tied at three after the third inning where both teams tallied three runs. No more runs were scored until the final frame when Palmer scored Adra Stretch on her RBI double.
CMS Softball Uses Late Surge To Defeat Chester Boren 9-7
The Chillicothe Middle School Softball squad grabbed the lead in the fourth inning to take down Chester Boren 9-7. Landry Marsh was on the rubber for CMS. Marsh surrendered seven runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out ten and walking one. The Lady Hornets racked up seven hits...
Chillicothe Softball Picks Up 3 Wins On Saturday
The Lady Hornets Softball team captured a trio of wins in the Chillicothe Softball Tournament on Saturday at Danner Park. They took down Maryville 17-3, the Panthers 9-3, and Macon 13-2. Jolie Bonderer starred in the win over Maryville going 4 for 4 at the plate. She tallied 4 RBIs...
Dr Amy Patel To Be Honored At Thursday’s KC Chief’s Game
A 2004 Chillicothe High School graduate is this week’s honoree of the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chief play this Thursday night. Dr. Amy Patel is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. A native of Chillicothe, Dr. Patel left Kansas City to work with Harvard University to build a comprehensive breast care program at a local hospital. Compelled to help women growing up near her hometown, she returned to the area in 2018 and is currently the Medical Director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital.
Toddler Tuesday’s At Crowder State Park
Stories, crafts, and other activities are part of Toddler Tuesdays at Crowder State Park near Trenton. The programs are for preschool-aged children. The Toddler Tuesday programs will be held at the enclosed shelter at 9:00 am, beginning September 27th and continuing through November 1st. Each week, children will enjoy a...
Hunter Education Programs Offered For Area Youth
Hunter Education courses are offered at several locations in the area counties through the month of October. The Missouri Department of Conservation has scheduled the programs that Conservation Educator Adam Bransgaard says have some homework before attending the classroom portion. Bransguard says these are primarily for youth who need their...
Three Injured In Crash South Of Chillicothe
A crash south of Chillicothe this morning left three with moderate injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened at about 5:15 am on US 65, three miles south of Chillicothe as 28-year-old Andre Miller of Richmond, TX slowed to make a left turn onto a private road. Nineteen-year-old Lucas J Dick of Cameron was also southbound and attempted to pass on the left and collided with the Miller vehicle.
Kiwanis Kid’s Day Parade Saturday
The annual Chillicothe Kiwanis Club Kids Day Parade is Saturday. The parade will line up starting at 9:00 am on Webster Street, on the north side of the Livingston County Courthouse. The parade is for children up to 15 years of age. They are invited to dress up in costume,...
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 91 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:. 10:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Monroe St. for a vehicle with slashed tires. 11:43 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 3rd St. and S Woodrow for a 4-wheeler speeding....
Polo Man Injured In Single Vehicle Crash
A Polo man had moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning and was arrested by State Troopers. According to the report, 25-year-old Logan M Bowley of Polo was eastbound on Missouri 116, west of Braymer, at about 2:00 am and ran off the south side of the road, hitting a utility pole. Bowley was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. He was also arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, and no insurance. He was released for treatment.
Fatal Crash In Linn County
A crash Saturday evening in Linn County took the life of one driver and left three others injured. State Troopers report 43-year-old Maylor T Fiti of Tulsa Oklahoma died as a result of injuries in the crash on US 36 at Route F, East of Brookfield. According to the report, at about 8:25 pm, Fiti was northbound on Route F and pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by 63-year-old Johnny W Powell of Bucklin.
Bridge Projects On County Commission Agenda
Bridge projects are part of the Livingston county commission meeting Tuesday. The commissioners will meet at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. The agenda includes a 10:00 am bid opening for 10 bridge projects around the county. This will include rehabilitation and replacement. Also on the agenda...
Bids Opened For 10 Livingston County Bridge Projects
Bid packages for 10 bridge projects in Livingston County were opened before the Livingston County Commission Tuesday morning. The county requested bids for projects that include either replacement or bridge reconstruction, depending on the condition and/or location. Five contractors submitted bids. Two contractors bid on all 10 projects, one contractor bid on seven projects, and one contractor bid on five projects. There was also one contractor that bid on all 10 bridge projects but pulled their bid package due to a lack of bonding capacity.
One Year After Crash, Traffic Signal Repairs Still Not Complete
In September of 2021, a semi struck a traffic signal at the corner of Washington and Webster Street in downtown Chillicothe. The traffic signal pole included a stop light that is above the street and crosswalk lights on the corner pole. MoDOT crews responded to the sight and put a temporary pole on that corner, with only a signal light on the corner, but not overhead.
Three Arrests In The Area Counties
Three arrests are reported by the Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 8:45 am, Troopers in Linn County arrested 24-year-old Olga L Costilla of Southbend Indiana for alleged driving while suspended and speeding. She was processed and released. Saturday at 4:15 pm, Troopers in Linn County arrested 41-year-old...
MDC & Quail Forever Offer Brush Management
Brush Management for Wildlife and Working Lands will be offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation is this Saturday in Unionville. The program will be held with Missouri Quail Forever as a field day and workshop. They will explore a variety of methods to control woody encroachment on CRP, pasture and hay land, and open fields.
Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Two bookings into area jails for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Sheriff’s office. 24-year-old Annabelle Elizabeth Baker was booked into the Randolph County Jail Monday. Baker had been on probation following a guilty plea on a charge of Endangering the Welfare Of A Child. In a hearing last week, Baker admitted to the violation. She was sentenced to 20 days of additional shock time, and added to probation. She remains in custody at the Randolph County Jail with no bond allowed.
Three Governor Parson Rural Road Projects
Three resurfacing projects that are part of Governor Mike Parson’s Rural Road program begin this week. The Missouri Department of Transportation announced two Carroll County resurfacing projects and one in Livingston County are beginning soon. Carroll County Route YY will be narrowed to one lane for a resurfacing project...
