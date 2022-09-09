Read full article on original website
People Cannot Wait For This Restaurant to Open in Hamburg
We're heading into the fall and while the summer is typically busy for restaurants, especially those who have patios, fall is always a popular time to visit restaurants as well. We just love being outside and doing fun activities in the crisp autumn air. There's just something cozy about it.
Unique “Magical” Castle Available For Rent In Buffalo, NY
Where do you put family members that are coming into town for a couple of days? If you're looking for something magical, this castle might fit the bill. There are a lot of Bills games coming up this season. If you've got family or friends coming into town just for a couple days, you have to check this place out. It's right here in Buffalo, just minutes from Key Bank Center, Canalside, and downtown. It's just a 20-minute drive to Highmark Stadium too!
Historic Grain Elevator Set To Be Torn Down In Buffalo, New York
Back in December 2021 a strong windstorm blew into Buffalo and wreaked havoc all across Western New York. That windstorm caused all sorts of damage to public and private property throughout the region. One historic property in Buffalo that is the biggest victim of the storm is on the verge...
Historic Perry Projects In Buffalo To Get A New Life And Fresh Start
The Commodore Perry Housing Project near downtown Buffalo will be getting a new lease on life. Buildings at the Perry, which were once filled with life, have been sitting vacant for a couple of years now. The housing projects, which is run by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, is located at 386 Perry Street in Buffalo. The site has been considered a blight in the downtown area. Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski of the Fillmore District had been very vocal about tearing down the Perry.
Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York
There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
Get Ready for Bell Biv DeVoe in Western New York
As summer wraps up in Western New York, one nne of the best Hip Hop & R&B groups of all time is coming to Western New York and they will absoltely help us close out the summer of 2022 in style. Since the late 1980s the Boston-born trio of singers...
Winners Announced At This Year’s Peach Festival
The 64th annual Peach Festival was held this weekend in Lewiston, New York, which means there are some new members to peach royalty. Shanya Davis held the title of Peach Queen 2021, and she passed the tiara on Sunday night on the “Al Dimino” stage in Academy Park.
Russell Salvatore Looking For Help, Gives Personal Number
Russell Salvatore is looking for your help. Even Russell is running a restaurant that seems to need workers. If you ask anyone in Western New York who owns a restaurant, they will most likely tell you the help is hard to come by lately. Salvatore posted his personal cell phone...
4 End Of Summer Day Trips You Can Take With The Kids In WNY
With football season kicking off and the kids heading back to school, everyone in Western New York is starting to look towards fall and everything that autumn brings. Now, while apple cinnamon and pumpkin spice everything abound, don't pack away the summer shorts just yet. We still have several days...
Fun Buffalo, ‘Mystery Dinner’ Night Is A Riot With Friends
I've been lucky enough to be friends with the same group of people nearly my whole life. Here is one of my favorite traditions we do and it's an easy, fun (and without a doubt entertaining) concept I figured, I'd share. It's the Buffalo Mystery Dinner and it's a great way to explore places in Western New York that you've never been to before.
Best Things To Do In Downtown Buffalo That Don’t Involve Drinking
Buffalo, New York is a great city with lots of great things to do. Especially downtown, there are all sorts of great activities to engage in. From nice restaurants and great bars to amazing architecture, lounges, and nightclubs, Buffalo really has a variety of things to do. However, have you...
This Is The Highest Paying Job In Buffalo, New York
Everyone dreams of making more money to make their lives more comfortable. But which job actually takes home the biggest paycheck in Buffalo, New York?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Cardiologists are the highest paying profession in Western New York, making an annual mean wage of $346,280, or $166.48 per hour.
Popular Netflix Show Filming Down The Road From Buffalo, NY
The fall is just about here and among the pumpkin spice favorites, football and back to school deals, is the return of the new seasons of popular television shows. Whether you are binge watching or taking the shows one week at a time, there is something special about just relaxing and getting lost in your favorite show. One of the newest Netlfix series is getting ready for it's second season and I just found out that it is being recorded just down the New York State Thruway (I-90) from Buffalo, New York.
Million Dollar Condo Up For Sale In The City Of Buffalo
It is not often when you think of million-dollar homes you think of the city of Buffalo but now there is a chance to own a million-dollar condo in Elmwood Village. Currently listed on Zillow for just over one million dollars is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo with over 3500 square feet of living space. The condo has had the original architecture maintained while the condo has been expanded to include two units.
Western New York Woman The Latest Massive Lottery Winner
There has to be no better feeling than winning a massive lottery jackpot. You know that you should be set for life when it comes to money and if you play your cards right, your kids and grandkids could also be all set for life when it comes to money.
Josh Allen Coffee Is Now Available In Buffalo, NY
If your day has to start with coffee, why wouldn't you want Josh Allen coffee? it's a thing, and you can get it in Buffalo. Most people probably think about beer or other frosty cold beverages when they think of a day of Buffalo Bills football, but if you're one of those people who cannot function until you get your coffee, then Josh Allen coffee might be how you want to start it.
5 Superstars Your Kids Can Meet At World’s Largest Yard Sale
This is weekend is perfect for all the deal seekers in Western New York, but this year the World's Largest Sale is going to be a family event. Besides having a chance to shop for great deals from vintage clothing to outdoor signs, and toys, you can bring your kids along to the event and they will have a chance to meet and greet with some of their favorite characters from their favorite TV shows and movies.
3 Things I Hope To Find At The Worlds Largest Yard Sale
The Worlds Largest Yard Sale is coming soon to the Fairgrounds in Hamburg and it's honestly one of the best shopping events that happen in Western New York. Hundreds of retail shops, vendors, and businesses come together for a great time to find some pretty good, and unique, items to buy.
Western New York Excited About Big Money Giveaway
How cool would it be to be able to travel to just about any Buffalo Bills game that you want to? You could fly first class. Stay in the premier hotels and even have luxury sweets in any stadium in the league! The dreams and possibilities are endless if you happen to strike it rich!
Wegmans Gets Rid Of Beloved Feature + Buffalo Is Mad
Major grocery chain, Wegmans, will be changing the way they do things and people are not happy about it. Wegmans sent shoppers a notification this morning that they will not be continuing to use the Wegmans SCAN app. The SCAN app was developed during the pandemic in order to decrease the amount of things that you have to touch in the store. It allowed users to actually shop and scan their items right on their phone. Essentially, this allowed shoppers to be able to go fast and skip lines.
