Unique “Magical” Castle Available For Rent In Buffalo, NY

Where do you put family members that are coming into town for a couple of days? If you're looking for something magical, this castle might fit the bill. There are a lot of Bills games coming up this season. If you've got family or friends coming into town just for a couple days, you have to check this place out. It's right here in Buffalo, just minutes from Key Bank Center, Canalside, and downtown. It's just a 20-minute drive to Highmark Stadium too!
Historic Perry Projects In Buffalo To Get A New Life And Fresh Start

The Commodore Perry Housing Project near downtown Buffalo will be getting a new lease on life. Buildings at the Perry, which were once filled with life, have been sitting vacant for a couple of years now. The housing projects, which is run by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, is located at 386 Perry Street in Buffalo. The site has been considered a blight in the downtown area. Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski of the Fillmore District had been very vocal about tearing down the Perry.
Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York

There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
Fun Buffalo, ‘Mystery Dinner’ Night Is A Riot With Friends

I've been lucky enough to be friends with the same group of people nearly my whole life. Here is one of my favorite traditions we do and it's an easy, fun (and without a doubt entertaining) concept I figured, I'd share. It's the Buffalo Mystery Dinner and it's a great way to explore places in Western New York that you've never been to before.
This Is The Highest Paying Job In Buffalo, New York

Everyone dreams of making more money to make their lives more comfortable. But which job actually takes home the biggest paycheck in Buffalo, New York?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Cardiologists are the highest paying profession in Western New York, making an annual mean wage of $346,280, or $166.48 per hour.
Popular Netflix Show Filming Down The Road From Buffalo, NY

The fall is just about here and among the pumpkin spice favorites, football and back to school deals, is the return of the new seasons of popular television shows. Whether you are binge watching or taking the shows one week at a time, there is something special about just relaxing and getting lost in your favorite show. One of the newest Netlfix series is getting ready for it's second season and I just found out that it is being recorded just down the New York State Thruway (I-90) from Buffalo, New York.
Million Dollar Condo Up For Sale In The City Of Buffalo

It is not often when you think of million-dollar homes you think of the city of Buffalo but now there is a chance to own a million-dollar condo in Elmwood Village. Currently listed on Zillow for just over one million dollars is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo with over 3500 square feet of living space. The condo has had the original architecture maintained while the condo has been expanded to include two units.
Josh Allen Coffee Is Now Available In Buffalo, NY

If your day has to start with coffee, why wouldn't you want Josh Allen coffee? it's a thing, and you can get it in Buffalo. Most people probably think about beer or other frosty cold beverages when they think of a day of Buffalo Bills football, but if you're one of those people who cannot function until you get your coffee, then Josh Allen coffee might be how you want to start it.
5 Superstars Your Kids Can Meet At World’s Largest Yard Sale

This is weekend is perfect for all the deal seekers in Western New York, but this year the World's Largest Sale is going to be a family event. Besides having a chance to shop for great deals from vintage clothing to outdoor signs, and toys, you can bring your kids along to the event and they will have a chance to meet and greet with some of their favorite characters from their favorite TV shows and movies.
Western New York Excited About Big Money Giveaway

How cool would it be to be able to travel to just about any Buffalo Bills game that you want to? You could fly first class. Stay in the premier hotels and even have luxury sweets in any stadium in the league! The dreams and possibilities are endless if you happen to strike it rich!
Wegmans Gets Rid Of Beloved Feature + Buffalo Is Mad

Major grocery chain, Wegmans, will be changing the way they do things and people are not happy about it. Wegmans sent shoppers a notification this morning that they will not be continuing to use the Wegmans SCAN app. The SCAN app was developed during the pandemic in order to decrease the amount of things that you have to touch in the store. It allowed users to actually shop and scan their items right on their phone. Essentially, this allowed shoppers to be able to go fast and skip lines.
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

