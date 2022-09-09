The fall is just about here and among the pumpkin spice favorites, football and back to school deals, is the return of the new seasons of popular television shows. Whether you are binge watching or taking the shows one week at a time, there is something special about just relaxing and getting lost in your favorite show. One of the newest Netlfix series is getting ready for it's second season and I just found out that it is being recorded just down the New York State Thruway (I-90) from Buffalo, New York.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO