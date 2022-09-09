ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

Sheriff: Texas man on ‘meth binge’ steals police car, tries to run over several

By Steven Masso, Alejandra Yanez
 5 days ago

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of slipping out of handcuffs before stealing a police car while on a “meth binge” was arrested.

Reynaldo R. Ruiz, 47, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and felony escape, a post from Atascosa Sheriff David Soward stated.

At 6 p.m. on Sept. 4, an officer with the Poteet Police Department was at a stop sign when his vehicle was struck from the rear. The officer pursued the vehicle that struck him to a convenience store when the suspect intentionally rammed the car again from the front.

(Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office)

Residents nearby had to help the officer get out of the wreckage, the post stated.

The suspect was then pursued and apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. The suspect, identified as Ruiz, was placed in the backseat of a police unit when he slipped out of his handcuffs. He then jumped into a Poteet police car and took off, driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed.

A DPS trooper fired three shots at the suspect when he observed that the vehicle was traveling at a firetruck and several firefighters.

Ruiz then continued down FM 476 toward Pleasanton where he attempted to run over a Pleasant police officer, the post said.

He then made a U-turn in an attempt to harm other officers and the public. A deputy sheriff fired at the vehicle four more times.

Ruiz then led law enforcement on another pursuit. This time headed southbound on Highway 16. Just one and a half miles north of Jourdanton, Ruiz wrecked with another Poteet police unit.

Officers tased the suspect and took him into custody. He was transported to a local hospital.

He was interviewed later that Sunday night where he admitted to intentionally attempting to hit as many police cars as possible. Ruiz also confessed to being on “an extended Methamphetamine binge,” the sheriff wrote in the post.

The suspect’s bond has not been set. Additional charges are expected to be filed for Ruiz.

KXAN

