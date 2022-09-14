ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

UPDATE: San Jose annexes Cambrian Park Plaza for redevelopment

By Joseph Geha
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 3 days ago

Major plans for revamping the iconic Cambrian Park Plaza in San Jose are one step closer to fruition.

On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council unanimously voted to annex a nearly 20-acre parcel of Santa Clara County land that encompasses the plaza into the city. The procedural step will advance long-brewing plans to transform the sprawling 1950s-era shopping center, endemic to suburban car culture, into a walkable hub of housing, retail, hotel rooms and park space known as Cambrian Village .

“This is an underutilized piece of property that sorely needs revamping,” District 9 Councilmember Pam Foley, who represents the area, told San José Spotlight.

Cambrian Village fits into San Jose’s efforts to revitalize certain swaths of the city with “ urban villages ,” mixed-use developments that include both housing and commercial spaces. The project will help set the “personality, feel and density” of the area and serve as an anchor for future development, Cheryl Wessling, a spokesperson for the city’s planning department, told San José Spotlight.

Related Stories

July 13, 2022

UPDATE: San Jose commissioners approve Cambrian Park Plaza redesign

June 28, 2022

Chester: Urban Villages aren’t a housing solution

December 16, 2021

After five years, San Jose’s Cambrian Village back on track

In a unanimous vote last month, the city council approved both the environmental impact report for the project and the pre-zoning of the land in anticipation of the development.

With the annexation approval, the next step is for a Santa Clara County commission to certify the change before the development can be considered for final approval at a planning director’s hearing, Laura Meiners, a supervising planner with the city, told San José Spotlight. The director’s hearing could take place as soon as October or November.

“It is good to see the city doing economic development and annexing parts of unincorporated (areas) that it can bring into the economic fold of the city,” Alex Shoor, executive director of Catalyze SV, said at the meeting. “It’s going to be a very lively part of our city that people both in the neighborhood and from other parts of town will come to visit, enjoy, spend money, recreate, eat.”

The project, proposed by Kimco Realty, calls for demolishing the entire commercial center—about 170,000 square feet—to make way for 305 apartments, a 229-room hotel, a 110-bed assisted living facility for seniors, as well as 50 senior independent living residences. The well-known carousel sign that marks the plaza will be retained and placed along Union Avenue.

The apartment building will be mixed-use. It will include roughly 51,000 square feet of retail or restaurant space on the ground floor. The hotel building also will have about 4,600 square feet of commercial space. Most of the parking will be underground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1k2b_0hojfSss00
The iconic carousel sign will be placed on Union Avenue between apartments and a senior residence. Rendering courtesy of the Cambrian Village Development Team.

The project will also include 48 single-family homes that will have 27 accessory dwelling units, or granny units, as well as 25 townhomes, according to city reports.

The developer will reserve 50 apartments as below market-rate, to be rented at rates affordable to people earning up to the area median income, which for a couple in Santa Clara County is about $134,000 annually.

Four acres will be set aside as public open space, and Foley and other councilmembers asked the developer to ensure events that take place at the plaza currently, like farmers markets and short-term Christmas tree farms, are able to continue to use those spaces after the project is complete.

The developer will also be required to offer relocation assistance to any businesses leasing at the shopping center that have been there since 2015 or earlier and offer them a space when the new development is complete.

Foley said the project will be a big benefit for the area, though she acknowledged some drawbacks. Not all businesses may survive the redevelopment , and the project has been criticized by some for being too dense for the area, which is dominated by single-family homes.

“Change is really difficult, but I really look forward to having this Cambrian Village developed and opened so that our families can really have a place in our area that is a place they can walk to and meet friends,” she said. “They don’t have to get in their cars and drive down to the Pruneyard, or to Los Gatos or Willow Glen.”

Contact Joseph Geha at joseph@sanjosespotlight.com or @josephgeha16 on Twitter.

The post UPDATE: San Jose annexes Cambrian Park Plaza for redevelopment appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 30

ling
7d ago

that's a cluster mess right there. Homes, apartments, restaurants, and a hotel? union Ave traffic is a mess as is and now you add all this in. waste of money, at least 4 the hotel. Do they really think people will stay here, there is like nothing to do. 👇👎

Reply
13
p.jovich
7d ago

Instant blight created and planned purposely by San Jose bureaucrats to high density corridors and increase tax base at the expense of the Cambrian community which overwhelmingly Does Not Want this plan. They created a “urban village” which mandates infrastructure like mass transit serving the site which will Never be there and overlooked 60 challenges to the environmental impact report that was challenges by the Friends of Cambrian Plaza group on at least 60 problems of lack of necessary infrastructure for increased electricity use, traffic congestion that was not mitigated, increased water and sewer demands, etc., etc., and replacing it with a high-density nightmare of more congestion while destroying the community based unique businesses that have served this Cambrian people for 69 years and can never be replaced. This plan does not serve the community and their desires but only fulfills a State of California agenda to create more revenue and high density housing with no regard for the distinct aesthetic quality of the area and its historic use of businesses that directly serve the population.

Reply(1)
8
Charlette Fuggetta
7d ago

great...more places that regular people CAN'T afford to rent. Shame on you San Jose

Reply(2)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose drops controversial tiny homes plan

After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued last week from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons. The site, which sits across the street from an elementary school and library, has been considered for homeless housing since 2015.
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

Traffic Headlines Santa Clara Weekend

Traffic could become a problem in Santa Clara this weekend because there are some major events around town. The Santa Clara Art & Wine Festival, the move-in weekend at Santa Clara University (SCU), a parade hosted by the SES Portuguese Hall and the 49ers v. Seahawks game at Levi’s Stadium headline this weekend’s happenings in Mission City.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayoral candidates spar over policies

The debate between the San Jose mayoral candidates is more than just business versus labor. Voters in November will decide if they want a freshman councilmember looking to shake things up or a longtime politician with institutional knowledge. San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Government
City
Los Gatos, CA
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Government
San José Spotlight

Editorial: Our lawsuit could defend democracy in San Jose—and beyond

This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy and what action is needed to protect it. Why would a small local news organization sue the 10th largest city in the country? What could it possibly gain? The legal costs are... The post Editorial: Our lawsuit could defend democracy in San Jose—and beyond appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Invasive fruit fly prompts treatments in Sunnyvale, Santa Clara

SUNNYVALE – State agriculture officials will place pesticide in parts of Sunnyvale and Santa Clara starting this weekend, in an emergency effort to eradicate invasive fruit flies from Asia.Santa Clara County officials announced Friday that beginning on Saturday, crews with the California Department of Food and Agriculture will begin placing treatments in a 17-square mile area where the flies were trapped last month. "It would be disastrous for the oriental fruit fly to get established in Santa Clara County and California," Agricultural Commissioner Joe Deviney said in a statement. "We all need to be vigilant in protecting our agricultural and...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

City of Morgan Hill to launch Micro Transit Pilot Service

The City of Morgan Hill later this month will launch a new on-demand transit service known as MoGo Morgan Hill Quick Ride will host an event to celebrate the launch of a new, innovative transit service named MoGo Morgan Hill Quick Ride (MoGo). The pilot rideshare service will provide point-to-point...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose housing shortage is worst in US

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – If you’re looking for a place to rent or to buy in San Jose, you’re by far not alone. Housing experts say the housing situation here is the worst of any major city in the country. High demand, decreasing supply, and the sky high prices all have led to major […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Living#Assisted Living Facility#Cambrian Village#Urban Villages#Deve
sanjoseinside.com

Developer Related Santa Clara Drops IE for Mayor Lisa Gillmor

Two Santa Clara business heavyweights–Related Santa Clara and the San Francisco 49ers–are in opposite corners of the campaign for mayor, kicking off the fall campaigns of Mayor Lisa Gillmor and Councilmember Anthony Becker with big donations. Related Santa Clara, the developer of the massive residential-commercial project near Levi’s...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 hospitalized, 1 critical, after collision on Tully Road in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose said three people have been hospitalized, including one person in critical condition, following a collision between two vehicles on Tully Road Friday afternoon that may have resulted from a police chase.ALSO READ: Third grader fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose near Castlemont Elementary SchoolSan Jose police tweeted that they received a call at around 12:45 p.m. about two vehicles that collided at the intersection of Tully Road and Senter Road in East San Jose, causing injuries to the vehicle occupants.Police said three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One of the...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NBC Bay Area

TikTok Headquarters Coming to the South Bay

The hottest and most controversial company in the world is coming to the Bay Area. From white-hot dances watched by tens of millions of people, to red-hot criticism dished out almost weekly, TikTok is once again in the spotlight -- but now, for moving to the Silicon Valley. "It's fantastic...
SAN JOSE, CA
hoodline.com

Mountain View giving families a free $500 a month in latest guaranteed income experiment

The notion of a “guaranteed basic income” was first employed locally in the modern age in Stockton, where then-mayor Michael Tubbs chose to give randomly selected individuals $500 a month with no strings attached in 2019. The idea has since spread in similar forms to Oakland, San Diego, and Los Angeles, and even Governor Gavin Newsom put $35 million into the state budget to encourage more cities to try out giving free money to low-income families to improve livelihoods and health.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Custom Home in Los Altos Hills with Luxurious Finishes and Outstanding Views Asking for $14.988 Million

The Home in Los Altos Hills, a a 5-star resort custom estate features modern design, luxurious finishes, outstanding views and high-end appointments at every turn is now available for sale. This home located at 26301 Silent Hills Ln, Los Altos Hills, California offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. Call DeLeon Team (Phone: 650-543-8500) at Deleon Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Los Altos Hills.
LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA
San José Spotlight

State bill stemming from San Jose VTA shooting signed into law

Transit workers are one step closer to mental health support, part of a statewide effort to address workplace violence. Gov. Gavin Newsom approved Senate Bill 1294, which strives to implement wellness centers for workers and their families across California’s transit agencies, using San Jose’s own VTA Resiliency Center as a model. The bill, authored by state Sen. Dave Cortese and Assemblymember Ash Kalra, is in direct response to the VTA mass shooting last year.
SAN JOSE, CA
climaterwc.com

Driver clocked going 72 mph in 35 mph zone in Redwood City

A driver traveling on Seaport Boulevard in Redwood City was clocked going 72 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to police. An RCPD motor unit had been conducting traffic enforcement in the area and stopped the vehicle. Police shared the incident on social media and urged drivers to slow...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Boaters told to leave South San Francisco marina

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A sailboat community in South San Francisco is facing eviction. Dozens of boat owners — also referred to as “liveaboards” — have been living near Oyster Point Marina for more than a decade, but the group is now trying to find a way to stay in the Marina or […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
svvoice.com

A Mayor Above the Law

People of Santa Clara, it is time for concern. The City is being led by someone who believes she is above the law and above reprisal. On the surface, the Aug. 30 closed session of the City Council that resulted in a he said/she said involving the Council majority and the Council minority may seem like the same old politics. But this one came to a frightening conclusion.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy