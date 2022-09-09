Juvenile lifer Dominic Burdis told psychologist he didn’t recall killing friend’s mother but didn’t doubt his guilt

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A former reality TV star has been convicted of assaulting two people. William Edward Putman II, who was on the TLC show “Meet the Putmans,” was found guilty of four counts of assault and battery after a four-day jury trial in Tuscola County District Court. Each count is punishable by up to 93 days in jail and or a $500 fee.

