Juvenile lifer Dominic Burdis told psychologist he didn’t recall killing friend’s mother but didn’t doubt his guilt

Man testifies he saw close friend gunned down in Saginaw after being shot himself
SAGINAW, MI — On a spring evening on Saginaw’s West Side, some friends were conversing when two strangers approached. After a brief discussion, one of the strangers opened fire with a handgun, killing one man and wounding another. Such was the account shared by the surviving victim during...
Saginaw councilman used racial slur before being hit by baseball bat, report states
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Councilman Michael Flores allegedly hurled racial slurs at a neighbor who then struck him with a baseball bat in part over a yard dispute, a police report stated. Flores in the report denied elements of the account from Walter Curley, who hit the councilman...
Saginaw man fatally shot by cousin in home they shared, police say
SAGINAW, MI — Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a Saginaw man on the city’s West Side, one in which they have already made an arrest. About 10:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, police responded to a reported shooting at a residence at 612 S. Charles St. They arrived to find 42-year-old Larney L. Boyd suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Police seeking help finding man missing from Flint group home
FLINT, MI – The Michigan State Police have issued a missing/endangered advisory for a 67-year-old man who has been reported missing from a Flint adult group home. Cornelius Cortez Newson was last seen at the Elsona Foster Home, 1402 W. Jackson Ave., according to MSP. He was wearing a...
Stepbrother, 14, charged as an adult in killing of 10-year-old Saginaw girl
A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his 10-year-old stepsister Na’Mylah Turner-Moore in Saginaw. Jameion Peterson, the juvenile suspect, was arraigned on a charge of open murder on Aug. 31, and is being charged as an adult, Saginaw County Court records showed. He is due back in court on Sept. 21.
Sheriff’s office looking for driver who caused semi crash
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver who caused a semi-truck to crash on Tuesday. The crash happened at 3:16 p.m. on Deckerville Road in Ellington Township. A 2016 Kenworth semi was hauling double trailers loaded with 50 tons of salt...
William Putman from ‘Meet the Putmans’ found guilty of assault charges
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A former reality TV star has been convicted of assaulting two people. William Edward Putman II, who was on the TLC show “Meet the Putmans,” was found guilty of four counts of assault and battery after a four-day jury trial in Tuscola County District Court. Each count is punishable by up to 93 days in jail and or a $500 fee.
8-point buck barges into Saginaw Township family’s home
SAGINAW TWP, MI — A Saginaw Township family is reeling after a four-legged intruder crashed through their home’s front window, trampling their belongings and leaving a path of blood and broken glass in its wake. “We’re still pretty shaken up,” said Kelsie Kay Beyer, shortly after a deer...
Bay County man accused of stealing scratch off tickets, cigarettes from convenience store
AUBURN, MI – A 40-year-old Auburn man has been arrested by Michigan State Police authorities after allegations he broke into a local convenience store and stole scratch off lottery tickets and cigarettes. MSP troopers from the Tri-City Post responded to a breaking and entering alarm at JoJo’s Refresh Shop,...
Mother of victim shot and killed is suing Saginaw 911
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 9. Investigators have concluded a natural gas leak contributed to the deadly explosion at a home on Hogarth Avenue in Flint last November. Flint students, teachers build bunk beds for those in need. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
Police: Speed a factor in crash that caused car to roll several times
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Jaws of Life had to be used to rescue a driver involved in a crash in Midland Wednesday morning. The crash, which involved one vehicle, happened about 10:30 a.m. on Bay City Road. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed at the...
1 Died, 3 Injured In A Fatal Car Crash In Fenton (Tyrone Township, MI)
Deputies reported a two-car crash in Fenton on Friday around 6:30 p.m. The crash happened at the intersection of Denton Hill Road and Denton Creek Drive. A Chevrolet Camaro crashed with a Chevrolet Silverado during an [..]
Suspect accused of breaking into store for cigarettes, lottery tickets arrested
AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - Police arrested a suspect who is accused of breaking into a convenience store and stealing cigarettes and lottery tickets. State police troopers were sent to a breaking and entering alarm at JoJo’s Refresh Shop, located at 401 Midland St. in Auburn, on Friday, Sept. 9 about 1:35 a.m.
Former Snyder chief of staff wants Flint water case dismissed, but AG plans to press forward
LANSING, MI – Prosecutors handling the cases of multiple defendants charged in connection with the Flint Water Crisis said this week they intend to proceed on the warrant issued against one of the defendants, who has sought to have his charges dismissed after being indicted through a one-person grand jury.
2 Huron County men arrested during bust face drug trafficking charges
HURON COUNTY, MI – Two men were arrested Sept. 8 in a Huron County drug trafficking bust. The Huron County Drug Task Force executed search warrants Thursday afternoon at houses in Sebewaing and Unionville. Randal Nitz, 56 of Sebewaing, and Aron Kemp, 46 of Unionville, were arrested on drug...
Man killed in overnight shooting in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Police responded to a shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and found one person dead at the scene. According to police, the incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. at 612 S. Charles St. on the west side of Saginaw. They say 42-year-old Larney Boyd suffered from...
14-year-old Michigan teen accused of killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister
SAGINAW, Mich. (TCD) -- A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister. According to MLive.com, 10-year-old Na'Mylah Turner-Moore was reported missing Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6:15 a.m. because she was not at her stepfather's home on the 800 block of South 12th Street. Na'Mylah's stepfather reportedly called her biological father, who then called Saginaw Police.
72-year-old dies in crash while passing vehicle in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man died after crashing while trying to pass a car near Saginaw on Thursday morning. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the Saginaw Township man was driving a GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township when he tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax also driving north near Pierce Road around 8:55 a.m.
Jackson, Miss., water crisis has parallels with Flint and Benton Harbor, Michigan leaders and activists say
‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’
Flint deputy city clerk to take city clerk’s position temporarily
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - As the general election gets closer, the Flint City Council has found a temporary replacement after the city clerk announced her retirement. Flint’s City Clerk Inez Brown is leaving the position she’s held for 25 years at the end of September. “I think Davina...
