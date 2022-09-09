ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Dozens of dogs in need of loving homes in OKC

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is still working to find loving homes for hundreds of abandoned animals.

On Sept. 8, the shelter took in 81 animals and recorded 28 adoptions, along with returning nine animals to their owners.

Sadly, 15 animals were euthanized.

The shelter is currently at 141% capacity for dogs and 114% capacity for cats.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I08FC_0hojf6nN00
    Alice Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1snAYx_0hojf6nN00
    Cowboy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhWEh_0hojf6nN00
    Dottie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZuXI_0hojf6nN00
    Jenna Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxWFr_0hojf6nN00
    Jordy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqvPD_0hojf6nN00
    Kash Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFvQb_0hojf6nN00
    Lex Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oxHgr_0hojf6nN00
    Macy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BMpLY_0hojf6nN00
    Robin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFYBq_0hojf6nN00
    Rosie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O57XZ_0hojf6nN00
    Rusty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJdjN_0hojf6nN00
    Sage Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mbVmu_0hojf6nN00
    Thomas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rsscf_0hojf6nN00
    Tiger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqbMy_0hojf6nN00
    Tulip Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.

