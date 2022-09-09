ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Star 1280

Abilene Police Need Your Help to Find These Wanted People

Do You recognize any of these people in the photographs below? If you do, you can make up to $1,000 cash. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been arresting criminals with your help since 1981 (as you'll see in the video below). Crime Stoppers' mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country.
ABILENE, TX
Lone Star 1280

Man Wanted for Theft in Lubbock Took Officer’s Taser in Abilene

A man that was wanted in Lubbock for Felony Theft was arrested at a Walmart in Abilene after he managed to get a hold of an officer's taser. Abilene Police were dispatched to the Walmart on Highway 351 at around 9 p.m. the night of Tuesday, August 23rd. An employee said that the suspect was attempting to fight another customer and tried stealing another customer's phone.
ABILENE, TX
Lone Star 1280

Lone Star 1280

ABOUT

Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar1280.com/

