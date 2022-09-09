Read full article on original website
HSU Big Country Hymn Sing Sept. 23Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Announces Pops at the Pond!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
You're Invited to HSU Family Weekend Sept. 23-24Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Leadership Announcement!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU's speakLIFE Campaign Enters Promotion PhaseHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Abilene’s Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Mac & Cheese Cook-Off is Back
While macaroni and cheese is not my personal favorite it's been a staple and a life-or-death favorite with all my eight children for the last 45 years at my house. So, it's not surprising to me that there is a macaroni and cheese cook-off that takes place right here in Abilene every year.
Gear Up Abilene and Jump On the Battle Wagon To Help Annihilate The Demons
Abilene's Rise Church and their Rise Discipleship are getting ready for their annual event, the "Demon Hunter Expo" a Zombie Paintball Ride. The demon hunting and extermination are scheduled for every Saturday night in October from 7:30 PM until midnight. This incredibly fun event all started as an exciting way...
In Abilene $1.6 Million Buys This Charming Cottage on La Hacienda Drive
There are some beautiful homes in Abilene, and then there are some gorgeous homes in Abilene. However, it's a bit different when the home that you're looking at was built for the builder that was building it. When it's a custom-built home for the builder, you know that nothing is...
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Abilene Giving Away Free Bundtlets On September 1st
Nothing Bundt Cakes has been in business for 25 years, and they have decided to have a sweet celebration by hooking up customers with free bundtlets on Thursday, September 1st. Plus they're giving you a chance to win a $25,000 party planned by a celebrity party planner. First of all,...
Abilene Alzheimer’s Assoc. Says It’s Okay to Wear White After Labor Day
If you know etiquette like I know etiquette then you already know it's not cool to wear white after Labor Day. However, a local Abilene Alzheimer's Association walk team says it's OK to wear white after Labor Day since it's meant to remind everyone about the fight to put an end to Alzheimer's.
Kick Up Your Heels: Live Music Coming to This Year’s West Texas Fair and Rodeo
I'll admit it, I'm getting excited because it's coming soon. Everyone that knows me knows I love the fall. It's my time of year. The weather finally beings to cool, and football cranks up with the holidays not too far behind. Another sign of fall on the way is the...
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Save That Date – 10 Annual Events That Abilene Natives Do Not Miss
One of the things I like the most about living in this area is that there are things that make Abilene, well...Abilene. Things that only take place right here in the area. I was thinking the other day about all the events that seem to come around every year. These events are a big deal and bring folks from miles around.
2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th Through the 17th
The 2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th through the 17th at the Taylor County Expo Center. This year Rochelle Johnson, General Manager of the Taylor County Expo Center says that you can expect more food, more music, more entertainment, and definitely more fun. Sneak-A-Peek kicks things off...
The Alice in Wonderland Experience is Coming to Abilene for One Day Only
Admit it or not, most of us have grown up watching Disney movies. Disney classics attract a large number of people from all over the world. No matter whether you're young or old. Growing up with two younger sisters, I certainly saw my share. You just can't go wrong with...
Big Country Beware of the Shady Contractor Advance Fees Scam
It never fails you start working on your house it gets to be too much so you call your friendly local contractor. So far, so good until you find out that the contractor you've known and trusted for years is too busy and can't get to your project immediately. I...
When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?
Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
Abilene Police Need Your Help to Find These Wanted People
Do You recognize any of these people in the photographs below? If you do, you can make up to $1,000 cash. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been arresting criminals with your help since 1981 (as you'll see in the video below). Crime Stoppers' mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country.
The Department of Public Safety Issues a Labor Day Safety Message
Earlier this year my friend, DPS trooper, and PIO for the DPS Fred Biddle retired, that's when I got to meet Sergeant Marc Couch the new PIO for the Department of Public Safety here in Abilene and West Texas. Sergeant Couch reached out to me and asked if we could...
Stock up on Fresh Locally Grown Veggies, Fruits & More at Abilene Farmers Market
There is nothing better than the delicious taste of fresh veggies and fruits. Sure, many stores offer up some pretty good produce. But straight from the farm produce is always the way to go if available. Lucky for us, we have the Abilene Farmers Market. I remember back when I...
Man Wanted for Theft in Lubbock Took Officer’s Taser in Abilene
A man that was wanted in Lubbock for Felony Theft was arrested at a Walmart in Abilene after he managed to get a hold of an officer's taser. Abilene Police were dispatched to the Walmart on Highway 351 at around 9 p.m. the night of Tuesday, August 23rd. An employee said that the suspect was attempting to fight another customer and tried stealing another customer's phone.
