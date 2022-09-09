Read full article on original website
Great Barrington Rally Seeks to 'Smash the Stigma' of Addiction
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Rural Recovery Resources will be hosting a rally and event this Saturday to "Smash The Stigma" surrounding addiction and to shine a light on the services available to people. "The spirit of 'Smash the Stigma' is exactly what the title is, to address the stigma...
Influencers, Journalists Invited to 'Love Pittsfield'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A marketing analysis of the city revealed that it was "missing the mark of millennials" so Pittsfield brought in journalists and influencers and wound up with a New York Times review. Director of Cultural Development Jen Glockner and consultant Roger Matus on Tuesday updated the City...
Recovery Month Standout Planned in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Wear purple and bring a sign to recognize Recovery Month on Tuesday at City Hall. The stand out begins at 6:30 p.m. on the front lawn at City Hall and the Rev. David Anderson of First Baptist Church will give a prayer of remembrance and thanks.
Great Barrington Police to Hold Officer Entrance Exam
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Great Barrington Police Department will hold a police officer entrance exam for aspiring police officers on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Great Barrington Fire Department. The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m. More details, exam procedures and registration...
Dalton to Set Special Town Meeting for Wahconah Track
DALTON, Mass. — The Select Board voted to hold a special town meeting to decide whether to expand the scope of the Wahconah Regional High School project to include a new track at an added cost of up to $45,000 a year to the town. It has not yet...
Temescal Cuts Ribbon on $20M Cannabis Cultivation Facility
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Temescal Wellness is ready to start production in a few weeks and anticipates some "really top-notch weed" available by late fall. CEO Alex Hardy and Mayor Jennifer Macksey cut the ribbon on the 72,000-square-foot, more than $20 million, state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation facility on Wednesday morning even as National Grid was out back making sure that the power will be there when operations begin.
Pittsfield City Council Rejects Public Hearing on Homeless Encampments
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A majority of the City Council on Tuesday shot down a councilor's attempt to have a public hearing on homeless campers in the city. In a 3-8 vote, Ward 2 Councilor Charles Kronick's petition requesting the Committee of the Whole host a hearing to address the impact of homelessness in the community failed with no conversation.
SVHC Announces July DAISY Award Winner
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Amanda Crossman, RN, a nurse in the Emergency Department (ED) at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), was the July recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC). "Even on the busiest days in the Emergency Department, Amanda makes her patients...
25th MCLA Golf Classic Sept. 19
NORTH ADAMS, MASS.—The 25th annual MCLA Athletics Golf Classic will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at Wyndhurst Golf & Club at Miraval (formerly Cranwell Resort) in Lenox. The Golf Classic serves as a major fundraiser for the College’s Athletic Department. Over the years, the Classic has netted $25,000 to $40,000 annually to support MCLA’s student-athletes.
Lenox Principal Resigns, Was Fired in 2008 Over Conduct With BArT Student
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — One week after iBerkshires.com reached out to the Lenox Public Schools regarding 14-year-old suspicions of an inappropriate relationship with a minor by the man who was hired as the district's middle-high school principal this summer, the district announced late Tuesday that Salvatore Frieri had resigned.
14th Williamstown Fun Run Begins Sept. 17
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williamstown Community Chest will hold its fourteenth Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Both race events begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Williamstown Youth Center, 66 School Street. The event consists of two races, a 5K run and a 1-mile kids’ run/family walk. The...
KJ Nosh Takes Torchia League Title
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- KJ Nosh got six straight hits to open the bottom of the first en route to a 12-6 win over Club Wyndham Wednesday to clinch the Pat Torchia Women's Softball League Championship. KJ Nosh took the best-of-three championship series in two games. It took a 6-3...
Williamstown's Route 7 Bridge Closed for Resurfacing Sept. 16 to 19
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced it will temporarily close the Moody Bridge located on Route 7 at Simonds Road over the Hoosic River and Pan Am Railroad in Williamstown. The bridge will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 6:00 p.m. on Friday,...
New Lanesborough Fire ATV Paid for With Donated Cans
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — To pay for its new emergency response all-terrain vehicle, the Fire Department sorted and recycled about 217,000 cans donated by community members. The Lanesborough Fireman's Association bought the $15,000 vehicle, a Can-Am Outlander Max XT, entirely with money from its Cans for Lives program, which helps fund the purchase of emergency equipment and vehicles. After sorting, members bring the cans to a facility in Vermont, getting 7 cents for each one.
Pittsfield Parks to Begin Process of Winterization
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With the fall season rapidly approaching, the city of Pittsfield’s Building Maintenance Department has begun the annual process of winterization at selected parks throughout the city. The process includes both water and power shut-off at park facilities, which also includes bathrooms and water sprinklers, through...
Lenox Jazz Stroll Begins Sept. 15
LENOX-- The third Lenox Jazz Stroll will kick off at the Lenox Library this week, running from Sept. 15 to 17. The event is a collaboration with the Milltown Foundation, Berkshire Jazz Collective and the Lenox Chamber of Commerce. The festival will begin Thursday with a screening of a documentary film by George Schuller, The Modern Jazz Quartet: From Residency to Legacy.
James R. Wojcik, 61
CHESHIRE, Mass. — James Ronald Wojcik, 61 of Cheshire, passed away September 13, 2022 at home. He was born on August 27, 1961 to Wallace and Helen Petronick Wojcik. He was a 1979 graduate of McCann High School. He married the former Tracey LeSage on March 22, 1989. Mr....
Mass Adubon Hosting Visions of Nature Art Show
Lenox, MA—Mass Audubon Pleasant Valley will present an art show titled "Visions of Nature," on view from Sept. 16 to Oct. 30. The show will be open to the public for viewing Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Sept. 17. A free reception will be hosted on during the opening of the exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m., where light refreshments will be served.
Taconic Golfers Earn First Win
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jackson Molleur carded a 5-over-par 40 on Wednesday at Berkshire HIlls Country Club to earn medalist honors and lead the Taconic golf team to its first win of the fall, a 173-197 victory over Mount Everett. Camdyn McKillop and Mitchell Hall each finished at 43, and...
Lenox Girls Fall to Northampton
LENOX, Mass. – It was a tough showing for the Lenox girls soccer team Wednesday as they took a 3-0 loss against Northampton. The Millionaires started the game on a positive note with some nice play in the midfield working passes in and out. It wasn’t until the first...
