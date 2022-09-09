Read full article on original website
‘Out of respect’: the worst examples of public mourning for the Queen
The zeal of some people, businesses and organisations has attracted ire – or laughter
Live updates: Line wraps for miles as mourners wait to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
People in London are standing in line to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth. Authorities warn they should be prepared to "stand for many hours."
Queen queue — latest: Line to see coffin 4 miles long as King Charles has day of rest
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back 3.8 miles to Tower Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events. The new Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandrigham estate in Norfolk to look at flowers and tributes left by well-wishers. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel...
