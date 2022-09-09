ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

As data centers proliferate, neighbors knock the noise

MANASSAS, Va. – In a universe of cloud computing, northern Virginia might be in a perpetual fog. More of the data centers that feed the cloud are clustered in the region outside the nation's capital than anywhere else in the world. As cloud computing — which enables data storage...
VIRGINIA STATE
click orlando

Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s minimum wage is set to go up again at the end of September. As part of a 6-year plan to increase the hourly wage to $15, Florida’s minimum wage will increase by $1 on Friday, Sept. 30, to $11 an hour. [TRENDING: Professional...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida’s Fourth Estate examines Gov. DeSantis’ voter fraud investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced 20 people were charged with election fraud in Florida. Investigative Reporter Louis Bolden covered the announcement. Then, he took things one step further. Bolden reached out to some of the Central Floridians involved in the investigation. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Apopka man wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man from Apopka claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket purchased at a grocery and convenience store in Seminole County, Florida Lottery officials announced in a news release on Monday. Robert White, 61, claimed the prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Missing 1-month-old boy found safe in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert issued Monday morning for a 1-month-old last seen in Delray Beach was canceled after the boy was found safe. Kain Waters, a Hispanic boy, was last seen Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. [TRENDING: Become a News...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
click orlando

Here are the 3 Florida amendments that will be on the ballot this November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As they elect a governor, a U.S. senator and numerous state and local officials, Florida voters in November will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including...
FLORIDA STATE

