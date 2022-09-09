Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can you drive in Florida with a Puerto Rican learner’s permit?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can I drive in Florida with a learner’s permit from...
click orlando
As data centers proliferate, neighbors knock the noise
MANASSAS, Va. – In a universe of cloud computing, northern Virginia might be in a perpetual fog. More of the data centers that feed the cloud are clustered in the region outside the nation's capital than anywhere else in the world. As cloud computing — which enables data storage...
click orlando
Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s minimum wage is set to go up again at the end of September. As part of a 6-year plan to increase the hourly wage to $15, Florida’s minimum wage will increase by $1 on Friday, Sept. 30, to $11 an hour. [TRENDING: Professional...
click orlando
Florida man accused of using fake deeds to take ownership of 2 homes
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Volusia County man accused of fraudulently taking ownership of two homes using fake deeds sought the services of multiple notaries as part of the scheme, newly released court records show. Javon Walden, 36, is facing an organized scheme to defraud charge, a first-degree felony...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Florida’s Fourth Estate examines Gov. DeSantis’ voter fraud investigation
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced 20 people were charged with election fraud in Florida. Investigative Reporter Louis Bolden covered the announcement. Then, he took things one step further. Bolden reached out to some of the Central Floridians involved in the investigation. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses...
click orlando
Apopka man wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man from Apopka claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket purchased at a grocery and convenience store in Seminole County, Florida Lottery officials announced in a news release on Monday. Robert White, 61, claimed the prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited...
click orlando
Missing 1-month-old boy found safe in Florida
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert issued Monday morning for a 1-month-old last seen in Delray Beach was canceled after the boy was found safe. Kain Waters, a Hispanic boy, was last seen Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. [TRENDING: Become a News...
click orlando
Here are the 3 Florida amendments that will be on the ballot this November
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As they elect a governor, a U.S. senator and numerous state and local officials, Florida voters in November will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including...
Comments / 0