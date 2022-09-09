Read full article on original website
wogx.com
Fentanyl found in Central Florida school: What parents need to know
A packet of fentanyl was recently found at a Central Florida school. The deadly drug can come in many forms that parents should learn to recognize.
WALA-TV FOX10
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Airborne shark lands on teen fishing in boat
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WGME) - It’s a fish tale you must see to believe: A mako shark jumped onto a fishing boat off the coast of Maine, and it was caught on camera. David Sinclair runs Sea Ventures charters out of Saint George, taking clients out to fish for sharks that they then get to see up close and help tag.
WALA-TV FOX10
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida arrested 160 people during a seven-day long undercover human trafficking sting. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the operation, called “Fall Haul 2,” began Aug. 30. Detectives said the total of charges stemming from the operation included...
villages-news.com
Woman suspected of stealing $83 worth of cat food at Walmart
A woman suspected of stealing $83 worth of cat food was arrested at a Walmart store in The Villages. Melissa Ann Sundquist, 39, of Fruitland Park was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza. She had been suspected of stealing $83 worth of cat food on Sept. 9, $24.38 worth of food items on Aug. 28 and $34.70 worth of food items on Aug. 24, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She completed an internal statement for Walmart prior to the arrival of deputies.
995qyk.com
Most Stolen Cars In Florida Here’s The List
Most Stolen Cars In Florida. Here’s The List. Did you know about a million vehicles were stolen in the United State last year. Curious as to which ones are the most attractive to crooks? Me too. Here’s the deal. Pickup trucks are quickly becoming a favorite of thieves nationwide and it’s no different here in Florida.
Five Arrested In Florida “KOA” Camper Drug Stakeout, Traffic Stop
Five campers in Florida have been arrested after complaints from a local KOA campground led authorities to a mobile drug house. According to deputies, on Tuesday the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force made two traffic stops on a motorhome and another vehicle, resulting
WALA-TV FOX10
WATCH: Sheriff’s office uses drone to find dog missing for 3 months
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A companion dog is back home in Colorado after having been missing for nearly three months. The owner is now thanking the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and their high tech drone video for finding her. Taylor Salazar said hearing Farrah’s bark was a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.
Florida Man Indicted In Fentanyl Death Of 29-Year-Old Man
A Florida man has been indicted for causing the death of a 29-year-old man with Fentanyl. According to investigators, last Thursday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detective Annemarie LaRocque arrested Ke’Andre Darvay Stokes, 28, after a Grand Jury indicted him for First
WESH
Teenage boy arrested in Lake County for stealing several vehicles
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen accused of stealing several vehicles facing multiple charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Mount Dora police responded to a crash scene located near US 441 and SR 46 on Tuesday. At the scene, police were told the driver of the vehicle...
WESH
Sheriff: Volusia student brought replica Glock BB gun to school, tried to fight deputies
DELTONA, Fla. — Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office say a student brought a BB gun to school last week. According to a tweet, deputies responded Friday to a report of a possible weapon displayed during an altercation at Pine Ridge High School. "Deputies recovered a replica Glock...
WSVN-TV
Escaped felon found 1 week later sleeping in stolen car at Florida rest stop
An inmate who managed to escape his work detail was found about a week later sleeping in a stolen vehicle at a Florida rest stop with a backpack and the popular video game “Grand Theft Auto.”. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Quinton Deishawn Lampkin had reportedly taken...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man professes love to woman while assaulting, dragging her from apartment, authorities say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Deputies in Washington state say they helped a woman escape a man who attacked her at an apartment complex. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to an apartment in Orchards, Washington, on Sept. 9. Arriving deputies said they were informed that a man had assaulted a woman before forcibly dragging her from an apartment.
Action News Jax
‘I know who it is and where they live’: Neighbors rally to find man who damaged fence and fled
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Forest Hammocks homeowners association president says a little after 12:15 a.m. Sunday, someone was driving around the neighborhood erratically. The driver ended up driving right into a fence, exposing the backyards of three homes. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Parts of the...
Driver found dead in stolen RV after standoff with Lake County deputies identified
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County said they are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a stolen RV following a standoff that shut down U.S. Highway 27 early Wednesday. Deputies said they used stop sticks on the RV during a pursuit around 2 a.m.
News4Jax.com
Drunk Driving: DUI deaths on the rise nationwide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – DUI-related deaths are on the rise across the country. The National Transportation Safety Administration says drunk driving deaths went up more than 14 percent between 2019 and 2020. The numbers climbed five percent more last year. Florida is one of the top three states where people...
fox35orlando.com
Person barricaded in stolen RV shuts down Highway 27 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Negotiations with a person barricaded in a stolen recreational vehicle early Wednesday morning shut down US Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. Lake County deputies are currently on the scene. Highway 27 was shut down in both directions, but has since reopened. According to the...
wflx.com
Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
Every morning for the past three and a half weeks, Lys Joseph props open the front door to his West Palm Beach apartment. “It’s to make a little bit of air circulate in the house,” said Joseph. His living room fan is always on. However, the air conditioning...
click orlando
Florida man accused of using fake deeds to take ownership of 2 homes
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Volusia County man accused of fraudulently taking ownership of two homes using fake deeds sought the services of multiple notaries as part of the scheme, newly released court records show. Javon Walden, 36, is facing an organized scheme to defraud charge, a first-degree felony...
