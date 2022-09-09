ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

WALA-TV FOX10

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Airborne shark lands on teen fishing in boat

ST. GEORGE, Maine (WGME) - It’s a fish tale you must see to believe: A mako shark jumped onto a fishing boat off the coast of Maine, and it was caught on camera. David Sinclair runs Sea Ventures charters out of Saint George, taking clients out to fish for sharks that they then get to see up close and help tag.
SAINT GEORGE, ME
villages-news.com

Woman suspected of stealing $83 worth of cat food at Walmart

A woman suspected of stealing $83 worth of cat food was arrested at a Walmart store in The Villages. Melissa Ann Sundquist, 39, of Fruitland Park was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza. She had been suspected of stealing $83 worth of cat food on Sept. 9, $24.38 worth of food items on Aug. 28 and $34.70 worth of food items on Aug. 24, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She completed an internal statement for Walmart prior to the arrival of deputies.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
995qyk.com

Most Stolen Cars In Florida Here’s The List

Most Stolen Cars In Florida. Here’s The List. Did you know about a million vehicles were stolen in the United State last year. Curious as to which ones are the most attractive to crooks? Me too. Here’s the deal. Pickup trucks are quickly becoming a favorite of thieves nationwide and it’s no different here in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns

JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Man professes love to woman while assaulting, dragging her from apartment, authorities say

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Deputies in Washington state say they helped a woman escape a man who attacked her at an apartment complex. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to an apartment in Orchards, Washington, on Sept. 9. Arriving deputies said they were informed that a man had assaulted a woman before forcibly dragging her from an apartment.
ORCHARDS, WA
News4Jax.com

Drunk Driving: DUI deaths on the rise nationwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – DUI-related deaths are on the rise across the country. The National Transportation Safety Administration says drunk driving deaths went up more than 14 percent between 2019 and 2020. The numbers climbed five percent more last year. Florida is one of the top three states where people...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Person barricaded in stolen RV shuts down Highway 27 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Negotiations with a person barricaded in a stolen recreational vehicle early Wednesday morning shut down US Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. Lake County deputies are currently on the scene. Highway 27 was shut down in both directions, but has since reopened. According to the...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

