ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Comments / 1

Edward Schumacher
5d ago

Welcome to Biden's INVASION . TAXPAYERS LOVE THE COST. 120000 HOMELESS VETERANS AND THIS GOVERNMENT GIVES BILLIONS TO THE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS.. I NO LONGER VOTE FOR ANYONE BLUE .

Reply
2
Related
foxbangor.com

Cole’s Land Transportation Museum to come “alive” this week

BANGOR– History will come to life at the Cole Land Transportation Museum this week. They’ll be hosting Night at the Museum on Thursday where all of the non-profit’s mannequins will be replaced with actors and volunteers. Executive director Jen Munson says it’s a great opportunity for kids...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Husson University hosts RALI Cares trailer

BANGOR — Members of the Husson community had the opportunity to learn how to identify signs that someone could be suffering from substance abuse disorder. Students who took part found themselves in a replica of a teenager’s bedroom where a Code 3 instructor showed possible spots and signs of hidden drugs.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Auburn shooting update

AUBURN– There is new information on a shooting in Auburn on Washington Street that happened on Monday afternoon. Auburn Police say at approximately 12:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 752 Washington Street after multiple callers reported gun shots and seeing a male bleeding, running from the scene.
AUBURN, ME
foxbangor.com

Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity hopes to re-open soon

UNITY– The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity that was destroyed by fire earlier this year is slowly inching closer to re-opening. Fire ripped through the market back in January. With the Amish community’s help, they were able to rebuild quickly however, other aspects of getting the business...
UNITY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfast, ME
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Government
Augusta, ME
Government
foxbangor.com

Natural Living Center hit by a car

BANGOR– A chaotic scene outside the Natural Living Center grocery store today after a car hit the front of the building. The call came in just before 10 o’clock on Longview Drive right off of Stillwater Avenue for a reported car into the building. The vehicle happened to...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Annual car show rolls into Brewer

BREWER–The city of Bangor has hosted a number of car shows the last few weekends and that trend continued in Brewer yesterday with the 15th annual Brewer Days car show. Over 200 cars showed up for the event that took place in the Twin City Plaza on State Street on Sunday. There was everything from Mustangs to Mopars, Camaros and Street Rods attracted the attention of spectators. Trophies were handed out to first, second and third place winners in each category. Organizer Teresa Maybury says the Brewer Days Car Show takes the best aspects of other area car shows and rolls them into this single event.
BREWER, ME
boothbayregister.com

New Route 27 boutique coming to Edgecomb

Kamala Boutique is coming to Edgecomb in November. The Edgecomb Planning Board voted unanimously Sept. 1 to approve a change-of-use permit for Katherine Mary and Mo LaMontagne who recently moved to Edgecomb from Holliston, Massachusetts. Katherine Mary LaMontange will sell one-of-a-kind clothing, crafts and jewelry in her shop at 788...
EDGECOMB, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Snow
foxbangor.com

Sea Dogs clinch first postseason berth since 2014, will host Somerset on Tuesday

PORTLAND – While the Red Sox chances of postseason baseball are slim to none, things are different in Portland- for the first time in eight years. With their 12-7 win over the Somerset Patriots on Wednesday, the Sea Dogs officially clinched their first playoff berth since 2014. On Tuesday, Portland won 10-9 in 11 innings to bring them just one game away from the postseason.
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Kenduskeag Ave. crash victims names released

BANGOR– Police have released the names of the two people who died in a crash in Bangor Saturday. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says 32 year old Zachariah Flanders of Bangor and 65 year old Orville Patterson of Glenburn died at the scene of the two vehicle crash that happened on Kenduskeag Avenue just before 1 a.m.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Fairfield temporary I95 ramp closures

FAIRFIELD — The Maine Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing the northbound I-95 on- and off-ramps at Exit 132 and 133 in Fairfield on Wednesday, September 14th through Thursday, September 15th to do crack-sealing work. These ramps are scheduled to be closed at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and to...
FAIRFIELD, ME
foxbangor.com

Waterville exit 127 to temporarily close

WATERVILLE — The Maine Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing the southbound I-95 on-ramps at Exit 127 in Waterville on Monday, September 12th and Tuesday, September 13th to do milling work. The on-ramps are scheduled to be closed at 9:00 p.m. Monday, and will be reopened at 6:00...
WATERVILLE, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Navy#Vfw Post 3018#American Veteran
foxbangor.com

Bangor takes road victory at Hermon, improves to 4-2 to start the season

HERMON – Two first half goals gave Bangor enough momentum to take home a 4-1 victory on the road over Hermon. Early in the first quarter, Sadie D’Alessio took a pass from Gevevieve Sychterz inside the Hermon box and found the back of the cage to give the Rams a 1-0 lead. Bangor followed up with some strong defense, holding Hermon at bay, before Sychterz had her turn. Chase Smith found her with a good look at the goal, and the senior delivered, putting Bangor up 2-0.
HERMON, ME
foxbangor.com

Man arrested for firing gun during argument appears in court

BANGOR- A Bangor man arrested after he allegedly fired a gun inside his apartment during an argument made his first court appearance this afternoon…. Maloney,35, is charged with reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. Bangor police officers responded to 68 Jefferson Street for a...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Crusaders and Eagles battle through two overtimes, finish tied at 3-3

BANGOR – It was a battle at the Union Street Recreational Complex on Wednesday, and after two overtime periods, John Bapst and Ellsworth came away with a 3-3 tie. Aubrey Hanscom knocked in all three goals for the Crusaders, with two of them coming in the first half. They led 2-1 after the first 45 minutes, with Addison Atherton being the goal scorer for Ellsworth.
ELLSWORTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Bapst offense pours in four goals in win over Ellsworth

BANGOR – It was quiet most of the second half, but eventually, John Bapst would find the net twice late in the game to put Ellsworth away for good and take home a 4-2 victory. The Crusaders led 2-1 at the half, and Matt Fitzpatrick kept them there despite...
ELLSWORTH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
foxbangor.com

Brewer posts third straight shutout victory with 1-0 win over Broncos

HAMPDEN – The Witches led the Broncos 1-0 at the half, and neither team could find the net in the second, giving Brewer their third straight shutout victory on the year. Both Brewer’s Grady Vanidestine and Hampden Academy’s Sam Burnham were lights out in net the whole game. Burnham kept his team in it in the second half, denying Brewer multiple times, and Vanidestine kept the Broncos scoreless despite several scoring chances.
BREWER, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy